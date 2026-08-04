Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Declared quarterly distribution of $0.4714 per unit; 48th consecutive quarterly distribution





HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) (the "Partnership") today reported net income attributable to the Partnership in the second quarter of 2026 of $14.2 million, or $0.40 per limited partner unit, which was slightly below second quarter 2025 net income of $14.6 million. Cash flows from operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 were $129.8 million, an increase of $120.7 million compared to second quarter 2025 cash flows from operating activities of $9.1 million, primarily due to higher production and sales volume and lower maintenance capital expenditures as the result of the prior year's Petro 1 turnaround. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, MLP distributable cash flow was $17.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million compared to second quarter 2025 MLP distributable cash flow of $15.0 million. The increase in MLP distributable cash flow and associated trailing twelve-month coverage ratio of 1.04x was primarily due to higher production and sales volume and lower maintenance capital expenditures as a result of the prior year's Petro 1 turnaround.

Compared to the first quarter, second quarter 2026 net income attributable to the Partnership was unchanged at $14.2 million. Second quarter 2026 cash flows from operating activities of $129.8 million increased by $19.6 million due to working capital changes. Second quarter 2026 MLP distributable cash flow of $17.6 million decreased by $0.3 million compared to first quarter 2026 MLP distributable cash flow of $17.9 million due to higher maintenance capital expenditures.

"We were pleased with the Partnership's performance in the second quarter as we benefited from higher third-party ethylene prices and the continued stability of our cash flows due to the ethylene sales agreement with Westlake," said Jean-Marc Gilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking forward, we expect to continue to provide strong returns and predictable cash flows to our unitholders."

On July 8, 2026, both the Partnership and Westlake Chemical OpCo LP ("OpCo") entered into amendments to their respective senior unsecured revolving credit agreements with Westlake Corporation. These amendments extended the maturity dates of the facilities to July 2031.

On August 3, 2026, the Partnership announced that the Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC had approved a quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2026 of $0.4714 per common unit to be payable on August 28, 2026 to unitholders of record as of August 13, 2026, representing the 48th consecutive quarterly distribution to our unitholders. MLP distributable cash flow provided trailing twelve-month coverage that was 1.04x the declared distributions for the second quarter of 2026, which was above the trailing twelve-month coverage ratio of 1.00x at the end of the first quarter. Since our IPO in July of 2014 our cumulative coverage ratio is approximately 1.05x.

OpCo's Ethylene Sales Agreement with Westlake is designed to provide for stable and predictable cash flows. The agreement provides that 95% of OpCo's ethylene production is sold to Westlake for a cash margin of $0.10 per pound, net of operating costs, maintenance capital expenditures and reserves for future turnaround expenditures.

The statements in this release and the related teleconference relating to matters that are not historical facts, such as those with respect to: our financing arrangements with Westlake; the timing and results of our turnaround activities, our outlook for third-party ethylene margins, the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on global demand for our products, our expectations regarding feedstock and energy costs, our ability to deliver value, returns, predictable cash flows and distributions to unitholders; our relationship with Westlake and the benefits of the ethylene sales agreement, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially, based on factors including, but not limited to: operating difficulties or disruptions; the volume of ethylene that we are able to sell; the price at which we are able to sell ethylene; changes in the price and availability of feedstocks; changes in prevailing economic conditions; actions and commitments of Westlake, including determinations made pursuant to contractual arrangements with Westlake; the effects of legal proceedings; actions of third parties; inclement or hazardous weather conditions; environmental hazards; changes in laws and regulations (or the interpretation thereof); inability to acquire or maintain necessary permits; inability to obtain necessary production equipment or replacement parts; technical difficulties or failures; labor disputes; inability of our customers to take delivery; fires, explosions or other industrial accidents; political tension and conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere; the supply/demand balance for our products; and other risk factors. For more detailed information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC in March 2026, and the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was filed with the SEC in May 2026.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release makes reference to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow, coverage ratio and EBITDA. For this purpose, a non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a numerical measure of a registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that (1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or (2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow, coverage ratio and EBITDA, provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of our ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define MLP distributable cash flow as distributable cash flow less distributable cash flow attributable to Westlake Corporation's noncontrolling interest in OpCo and distributions attributable to the incentive distribution rights holder. MLP distributable cash flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. MLP distributable cash flow, coverage ratio and EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships, our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures and the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities. Reconciliations of MLP distributable cash flow to net income and to net cash provided by operating activities and of EBITDA to net income, income from operations and net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the financial schedules at the end of this press release.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss Westlake Chemical Partners' second quarter 2026 results will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (12:00 PM Central Time). To access the conference call, please register at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI51826be52fb84f029203dae034f42aa3. A dial-in will be provided upon registration.

The conference call will also be available via webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssbetq3b and the earnings release can be obtained via the Partnership web page at: https://investors.wlkpartners.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP ("WESTLAKE PARTNERS")

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (In thousands of dollars, except per unit data) Revenue Net sales—Westlake Corporation ("Westlake") $ 238,030 $ 269,076 $ 501,121 $ 459,857 Net co-products, ethylene and other sales—third parties 59,070 28,043 101,654 74,891 Total net sales 297,100 297,119 602,775 534,748 Cost of sales 202,295 199,587 414,211 383,135 Gross profit 94,805 97,532 188,564 151,613 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,494 6,300 14,684 13,774 Income from operations 87,311 91,232 173,880 137,839 Other income (expense) Interest expense—Westlake (5,119 ) (5,907 ) (10,204 ) (11,444 ) Other income, net 348 675 696 2,021 Income before income taxes 82,540 86,000 164,372 128,416 Provision for income taxes 178 205 355 312 Net income 82,362 85,795 164,017 128,104 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP ("OpCo") 68,124 71,237 135,610 108,598 Net income attributable to Westlake Partners $ 14,238 $ 14,558 $ 28,407 $ 19,506 Net income per limited partner unit attributable to Westlake Partners (basic and diluted) Common units $ 0.40 $ 0.41 $ 0.81 $ 0.55 Distributions declared per unit $ 0.4714 $ 0.4714 $ 0.9428 $ 0.9428 MLP distributable cash flow $ 17,636 $ 15,007 $ 35,522 $ 19,721 Distributions declared Limited partner units—publicly and privately held $ 9,958 $ 9,955 $ 19,916 $ 19,909 Limited partner units—Westlake 6,657 6,657 13,314 13,314 Total distributions declared $ 16,615 $ 16,612 $ 33,230 $ 33,223 EBITDA $ 122,687 $ 124,391 $ 243,903 $ 199,412





WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 (In thousands of dollars) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,321 $ 44,269 Receivable under the Investment Management Agreement—Westlake 43,577 23,378 Accounts receivable, net—Westlake 39,464 63,571 Accounts receivable, net—third parties 21,602 9,113 Inventories 3,563 2,769 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10 406 Total current assets 157,537 143,506 Property, plant and equipment, net 858,643 886,012 Other assets, net 201,168 227,015 Total assets $ 1,217,348 $ 1,256,533 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities (accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities) $ 45,768 $ 51,301 Long-term debt payable to Westlake 399,674 399,674 Other liabilities 2,493 3,206 Total liabilities 447,935 454,181 Common unitholders—publicly and privately held 457,957 460,848 Common unitholder—Westlake 38,328 40,260 General partner—Westlake (242,572 ) (242,572 ) Total Westlake Partners partners' capital 253,713 258,536 Noncontrolling interest in OpCo 515,700 543,816 Total equity 769,413 802,352 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,217,348 $ 1,256,533





WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (In thousands of dollars) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 164,017 $ 128,104 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 69,327 59,552 Net loss on disposition and other 2,356 524 Other balance sheet changes 4,345 (133,328 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 240,045 54,852 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (18,037 ) (40,336 ) Investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement (20,000 ) — Maturities of investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement — 90,000 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (38,037 ) 49,664 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt payable to Westlake 82,000 95,000 Repayment of debt payable to Westlake (82,000 ) (95,000 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest retained in OpCo by Westlake (163,726 ) (93,031 ) Distributions to unitholders (33,230 ) (33,222 ) Net cash used for financing activities (196,956 ) (126,253 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,052 (21,737 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,269 58,316 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,321 $ 36,579





WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP

RECONCILIATION OF MLP DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO NET INCOME

AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 110,198 $ 129,847 $ 9,071 $ 240,045 $ 54,852 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (28,543 ) (47,485 ) 76,724 (76,028 ) 73,252 Net income 81,655 82,362 85,795 164,017 128,104 Add: Depreciation, amortization and disposition of property, plant and equipment 34,360 37,155 32,872 71,515 60,043 Less: Contribution to turnaround reserves (10,232 ) (10,305 ) (10,396 ) (20,537 ) (18,018 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (7,810 ) (11,932 ) (20,506 ) (19,742 ) (41,083 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interest in OpCo (80,087 ) (79,644 ) (72,758 ) (159,731 ) (109,325 ) MLP distributable cash flow $ 17,886 $ 17,636 $ 15,007 $ 35,522 $ 19,721





WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET CASH

PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 110,198 $ 129,847 $ 9,071 $ 240,045 $ 54,852 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (28,543 ) (47,485 ) 76,724 (76,028 ) 73,252 Net income 81,655 82,362 85,795 164,017 128,104 Less: Other income, net 348 348 675 696 2,021 Interest expense—Westlake (5,085 ) (5,119 ) (5,907 ) (10,204 ) (11,444 ) Provision for income taxes (177 ) (178 ) (205 ) (355 ) (312 ) Income from operations 86,569 87,311 91,232 173,880 137,839 Add: Depreciation and amortization 34,299 35,028 32,484 69,327 59,552 Other income, net 348 348 675 696 2,021 EBITDA $ 121,216 $ 122,687 $ 124,391 $ 243,903 $ 199,412



Contact—(713) 585-2900

Investors—Jonathan Baksht

Media—L. Benjamin Ederington