Goodfirms Research Reveals the Rise of the Second-Attempt AI Economy as 65.9% of Organizations Return After Earlier AI Efforts Fall Short

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug 04, 2026 — New research from Goodfirms reveals that the AI market has entered a new phase of maturity, where most organizations investing in artificial intelligence are no longer first-time adopters. According to Goodfirms' latest study, 65.9% of organizations pursuing AI initiatives have already tried an off-the-shelf tool, internal build, or previous vendor before seeking a new solution, giving rise to what the report identifies as the "Second-Attempt AI Economy."

The research, AI SaaS Trends 2026: From Software Tools to Autonomous AI Services , surveyed 144 software development companies actively building AI-powered SaaS products and solutions for businesses worldwide.





One of the study's most striking findings is that only 9.1% of organizations are making their first AI investment, while the vast majority have already experienced earlier implementation challenges. These failures are rarely attributed to AI technology itself. Instead, respondents cited poor data quality, inadequate governance frameworks, weak workflow integration, and unrealistic expectations as the most common reasons projects fall short.

Despite those challenges, AI adoption continues to accelerate. The survey found that 81.8% of software development firms reported growing demand for AI SaaS solutions over the past 12 months, while 93.2% are already integrating large language models (LLMs) into client projects. Demand is increasingly focused on business outcomes rather than AI features alone.

Among the most requested AI capabilities, workflow automation ranked first at 75%, followed by generative AI functionality (54.5%) and intelligent chatbots (50%). Businesses are increasingly seeking AI systems that automate processes, reduce operational costs, and improve decision-making rather than simply generating content.

The report also highlights a growing gap between AI ambition and organizational readiness. While agentic AI and autonomous systems are attracting significant attention, only 2.3% of projects have reached fully autonomous service models. Additionally, 66% of respondents rated their clients' readiness for autonomous AI adoption at three or below on a five-point scale, indicating that many organizations still lack the data infrastructure, governance practices, and operational maturity required for advanced AI deployment.

The findings suggest that the future of software is shifting toward outcome-driven services. More than 56.8% of agencies reported either selling or transitioning toward outcome-based engagements, reflecting a broader move away from traditional software licensing and toward measurable business results.

Healthcare, financial services, retail, legal services, and manufacturing emerged as the industries generating the strongest demand for AI-powered SaaS solutions, particularly those requiring industry-specific workflows, compliance controls, and operational automation.

The complete research report, including survey findings, expert commentary, and future market predictions, is available at AI SaaS Trends 2026: From Software Tools to Autonomous AI Services.

Businesses seeking AI implementation partners can also explore Goodfirms' curated directories of AI Development Companies , AI Consulting Companies , Top AI Agent Development Companies , and Software Development Companies .

About Goodfirms

Goodfirms is a globally recognized B2B ratings, reviews, and research platform that helps businesses identify and connect with trusted technology partners. Through data-driven research, market insights, and verified company listings, Goodfirms enables organizations to make informed technology investment decisions.