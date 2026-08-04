Senmiao Technology Limited Engages Strategic Advisory Firm to Support Government Relations and Strategic Advisory Efforts

Two-decade economic development and government relations veteran will support site development, incentives and government stakeholder engagement for the Company’s AI data center (AIDC) business

New York, NY, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senmiao Technology Limited (Nasdaq: AIHS, “AIHS” or the “Company”) announced today that it has engaged a government relations and strategic advisory firm, to provide government relations and strategic advisory services in support of the Company's AI data center (AIDC) business. The engagement is effective August 2, 2026.

Under the engagement, Mr. Justin Evans will support the Company with government meeting attendance and briefings, strategic introductions to town, county and state officials, identification and pursuit of applicable economic development incentives (including FILOT and tax credit programs), and ongoing advisory support on local political dynamics, stakeholder positioning and communications strategy. The engagement is not limited to any single project or jurisdiction; will support the Company's site development and government relations efforts across multiple states and, as opportunities arise, in international markets as the Company expands its footprint.

Mr. Evans, who leads the engagement, brings two decades of experience in economic development, site development and government relations, guiding corporations and institutions through the incentive qualification, permitting and stakeholder processes that determine whether major capital projects are delivered. He founded and led Evans Public Affairs, an independent public affairs practice he built and ran for more than a decade advising corporate, institutional and entertainment-industry clients.

Mr. Evans's project experience includes serving as lead government relations advisor supporting the establishment of a $150 million+ high-tech solar cell manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina — coordinating municipal infrastructure, workforce development partnerships and state and local incentive qualification — and supporting the establishment of a $60 million solar panel manufacturing plant in North Las Vegas, Nevada, in each case taking a lead role on permitting, incentives and government stakeholder engagement. For more than a decade, he has also partnered on historic preservation and adaptive reuse real estate development projects, structuring layered public-private financing combining federal and state historic tax credits, New Markets Tax Credits and related economic development tools.

Site selection, power procurement, permitting, incentive qualification, and community and government support are among the principal determinants of whether an AI data center project can be delivered. AIHS engaged Mr. Evans to strengthen the Company's capabilities in these areas as it advances its AIDC business, including its Nebula Matrix AI LLC joint venture platform with Constant Energy Construction Corp. (“CECC”).

Ronggang (Jonathan) Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AIHS, stated, “Building AI data centers in the United States is as much about land, power, permitting and local support as it is about capital and engineering. Justin has spent his career navigating precisely those environments at the state and local level, and he pairs that with a serious commercial track record. As we advance our AIDC business, including Nebula Matrix AI, this is exactly the capability we need alongside our development and construction partners.”

Mr. Evans stated, “Projects like these are won or lost at the state and local level — in council chambers, permitting offices and utility interconnection queues — long before the first rack is installed. That's where I've spent my career. I look forward to helping the AIHS team secure the approvals and build the community relationships that turn a plan into an operating facility.”

Nebula Matrix AI LLC, the joint venture platform established by AIHS's wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Energy Capital Asset Inc., together with CECC, was previously announced on July 20, 2026, and is intended to serve as the platform through which the parties develop, invest in, construct and operate AI data centers and digital infrastructure projects in the United States. Nebula Matrix AI has not announced any specific project, site or transaction, and any future project would remain subject to the completion of commercial negotiations, due diligence, financing arrangements, regulatory approvals and other conditions.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Senmiao Technology Limited (Nasdaq: AIHS) is a U.S. Nasdaq-listed company that historically provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services in China. AIHS is seeking to expand its investment opportunities in digital infrastructure, energy and strategic emerging industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “intend”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected contributions of the engagement described herein; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of AIHS and Nebula Matrix AI LLC; and Senmiao's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the engagement described herein being terminated prior to the one year term ending August 1, 2027, which either party may do at any time on thirty days' prior written notice for any reason, and which the engaged advisor may also terminate immediately in certain circumstances, including the Company's failure to perform its obligations, breach of the agreement, or default in payment; the Company's AIDC business, including the Nebula Matrix AI joint venture, not achieving its objectives; delays or failures in site selection, permitting, power procurement, financing or construction; changes in applicable laws or regulations; competition; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Senmiao.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Senmiao's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Senmiao disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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