Remix Therapeutics to Present at 46th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix, will present a corporate overview at the 46th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET in Boston.

The Remix management team will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting, please contact your Canaccord representative.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages cutting-edge data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an RNA processing modulator in oncology, now being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and a Phase 1 clinical study in high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC).

Contacts:

Media:

Kara Stephens-Weaver

Precision AQ

Kara.Stephens-Weaver@precisionaq.com

Investors:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com

