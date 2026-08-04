The Man Who Called the Rise of Facebook and Tesla Early Has Circled One Date: October 22nd

Washington, D.C., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher, who says he wrote about Facebook and Tesla long before either became a household name for investors, has marked a single date on his calendar. In a new presentation , the former hedge fund manager explains why he believes October 22nd could mark the public rollout of the project he calls “A.R.M.,” and why he says investors have until then to position.

Why October 22nd

Altucher is candid that the date is his own projection, not an announced one. Musk, he notes, has said only that “Tesla will start production on Optimus version 3 this fall.” From there, Altucher says, “he didn’t specify the exact date, but… based on my research, I believe the launch day will be October 22nd, 2026.” His reasoning: “That’s when Tesla is slated to hold their next earnings call.”

He points to a pattern in how Musk uses those calls. “If history is any guide, Elon Musk often uses these calls to drop big announcements or reveal new products,” Altucher says, citing past examples like the Solar Roof and the Texas gigafactory. He allows that Musk “might announce it earlier… or even delay it a few months,” but argues the timing is close enough to act on.

Why He Says the Window Closes

The urgency, in Altucher’s telling, comes from what he expects to happen the moment the project goes public. “If he even so much as hints at the name of this potential supplier in an earnings call, or mentions it with a single tweet,” he says, “I believe the stock I’m detailing today could skyrocket overnight.” At that point, he warns, “the cat would be out of the bag.”

That is why he frames the date as a deadline rather than a milestone. Altucher says he has spent “months of research” identifying what he believes is Elon’s secret supplier, and argues the advantage lies in positioning before the announcement rather than after. He presents this timeline as his analysis rather than a certainty.

A Track Record He Points To

Altucher grounds the prediction in calls he says he has made before. He recalls being “practically laughed off CNBC” in 2007 for predicting Facebook “would eventually be a $100 billion company,” a stock he says has “skyrocketed by as much as 97x” since. He says he wrote about Tesla in 2016, “and since then, its shares have jumped as much as 31x.” He notes past performance does not guarantee future results, but argues the same instinct is driving this call.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains why he believes October 22nd could mark the rollout of the project he calls “A.R.M.”

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a serial entrepreneur, Wall Street Journal best-selling author, and former hedge fund manager. Over the course of his career, he has built and sold multiple companies and has been featured on CNBC and other major outlets as a leading voice in early-stage investing.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.