Aclarion Announces Nociscan® Now Available at Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine at Ascension St. Vincent, First Site in Indiana to Offer the Technology

Partnership brings Nociscan for chronic low back pain to one of the nation's leading neurosurgery and spine care networks

Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine is recognized nationally for its role in neurosurgery training and clinical research

Availability of Nociscan in Indiana reflects Company’s focus on expansion and adding to its growing base of provider sites across the country





BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced that its Nociscan platform is now available at Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine at Ascension St. Vincent, marking the first site in Indiana to offer the technology.

The addition of Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine extends Aclarion's provider network into a new state and aligns the Company with a center that is consistently ranked among the best in the nation. As a leader in neurosurgery training and clinical research, the physician specialists are recognized for their commitment to cutting-edge approaches and treatment, and data-driven outcome measures to improve the health of their patients.

"Every patient we see with chronic low back pain deserves a clear answer about where their pain is coming from before we talk about treatment. For years, MRI alone hasn't been able to give us that answer, it shows us the anatomy, but not which disc is actually the source of pain,” said Dr. Eric A. Potts, Neurosurgeon and Spine Specialist at Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine and past Chair of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons/Congress of Neurological Surgeons Joint Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves. “Bringing Nociscan into our practice reflects the standard we hold ourselves to at Goodman Campbell: if there's a tool that gives our patients and our team better information, we want to be among the first to offer it."

Nociscan uses Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) to extract and quantify chemical biomarkers associated with disc pain. The objective, non-invasive insights provided by Nociscan enable physicians to distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine -- information that MRI cannot provide. Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

"Goodman Campbell's reputation for clinical excellence and its role in training the next generation of neurosurgeons make them an important addition to the Nociscan network," said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. "The addition of each new site reflects the growing momentum behind Nociscan adoption as we work to bring this technology within reach of more patients living with chronic low back pain.”

Chronic low back pain is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain.

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

All organizations cited and/or quotes from individuals not part of Aclarion have reviewed and approved the contents herein.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s focus on expansion and adding to its growing base of provider sites across the country. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

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SPRIG Consulting

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