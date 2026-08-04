ABBYY 2026 Hackathon Winner Accelerates Mortgage Auditing Review Leveraging Document AI and Large Language Models

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABBYY today announced SlateWorks Global Solutions (Slateworks) was the winner of its hackathon held at the fourth annual ABBYY Ascend Developer Conference (DevCon) in Bangalore, India. The team’s solution, ABBYY Intelligent Mortgage Auditor (AIM), combines ABBYY's Document AI technology with GenAI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to automate mortgage document review, including compliance validation, and operational decision-making.

The competition closed this year's sold-out event, which drew a record crowd of partners, developers, and enterprise leaders across industries including finance, manufacturing, banking and financial services, healthcare, and retail. Attendance has quadrupled in size since the conference launched four years ago, reflecting the growing demand for purpose-built document AI solutions.

ABBYY DevCon's Hackathon welcomed more than 25 teams, who built and pitched projects using ABBYY technology, with a requirement to integrate third-party AI tools. Seven other teams advanced to the finals: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Alltius, Proservartner, Slateworks Global Software, Tangentia, Ellucian, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Slateworks won the hackathon by using ABBYY Vantage as part of the broader SlateWorks AI Platform to solve one of the lending industry's most time-intensive challenges: high volume review and validation of mortgage documents. The solution correlates information across loan applications, tax transcripts, AUS reports, banks statements, and other critical documents to detect mismatches and anomalies as per regulatory guidelines in real time. Additionally, the solution flags non-compliant issues, recommends operational actions, and provides a conversational interface that enables mortgage auditors to comply with GSE and investor guidelines. Judges singled out Slateworks’s project for being ready to deploy right out of the box, tackling a problem enterprises face every day, and doing so in one of the most heavily regulated industries, where manual document verification remains a costly pain point.

Slateworks team members collaborated with internal subject matter experts and developed the solution, and for some team members this win marks a second consecutive-first place finish at the ABBYY Hackathon.

"At SlateWorks Global Solutions, we consistently see the significant effort organizations spend reviewing documents, verifying information, and maintaining regulatory compliance, work that is critical yet still largely manual," said Sam Kharidi, Founder and CEO of SlateWorks Global Solutions. "Winning the ABBYY Ascend DevCon Hackathon validates our vision that combining deep domain expertise with ABBYY's document intelligence and AI can create solutions that extend far beyond traditional document automation. We envision the platform powering intelligent solutions across lending, banking, insurance, healthcare, supply chain, finance, government, and many other industries where documents drive critical business decisions."

The winning team received cash prizes, automatic entry into ABBYY's 2027 Most Valued Partner (MVP) program, and a fast track into ABBYY's Innovation Hub - a dedicated space to showcase bold ideas and experiments.





ABBYY DevCon: Two days helping enterprises move agentic AI from experimentation to execution

This year's DevCon event centered on helping enterprises close the gap between pilot projects and scalable, auditable deployments, with particular focus on document AI, agentic workflows, and data quality as a foundation for reliable automation. Throughout the event, enterprise experts championed a hybrid approach to AI, which combines deterministic document processing to help organizations balance flexibility, speed, and governance. Attendees learned how to deploy the hybrid approach in practice, including when to lean on deterministic extraction versus generative reasoning, and how to validate and orchestrate both in a single pipeline.

"The conversation has shifted, and organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and demanding solutions that are accurate, auditable, and ready for production,” said Neil Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer at ABBYY. “The innovations showcased at this year's DevCon demonstrate how a hybrid approach of purpose-built document AI and generative AI can work together to solve complex business problems at enterprise scale.”

Attendees were also impressed by a live demo that processed documents into structured DocLang output at a speed of 500 pages per second using ABBYY FineReader Engine and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. The demonstration showed that enterprise AI can pair speed with accuracy, security, and compliance at any scale when implemented correctly.

The final stop for ABBYY Ascend in-conference conference series will take place in Singapore September 15-16, 2026. Register your interest to attend at https://digital.abbyy.com/ascend-2026-singapore-register-your-interest/?utm_source=globenewswire.com&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=EVE-APAC-ABBYY-AI-Summit-Singapore-04-09-2025.

Learn more about ABBYY AI solutions at https://www.abbyy.com/ai/.

About ABBYY

ABBYY helps organizations optimize processes, accelerate decisions, and drive better outcomes with purpose-built Document AI. More than 10,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies, rely on ABBYY’s 35 years of innovation to turn business data into actionable insights that improve the way we work and live. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and offices in 13 countries, ABBYY leads the way for smarter agentic automation. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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Editorial Contact

Gina Ray

Gina.Ray@abbyy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09822a72-325a-4bbc-869d-b3cc61d817b3.