TRISO-X Announces 70-Acre Expansion of Oak Ridge Nuclear Fuel Campus

Land Acquisition Expands Campus to ~180 Acres

Additional Acreage Supports Options for Long-Term Expansion Capacity





OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYPERLINK "triso-x.com"TRISO-X, LLC ("TRISO-X" or the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of X-Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: XE) (“X-energy”), today announced the acquisition of approximately 70 acres of land adjacent to its commercial nuclear fuel campus in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to support the continued development of the Company’s fuel fabrication campus. The expansion brings the total site footprint to over approximately 180 acres, supporting ongoing construction of a world-class TRISO-X fuel campus that advances East Tennessee’s position at the center of American innovation in advanced nuclear fuels.

The acquisition was formally announced at a meeting of the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board. Comprising two separate tracks totaling approximately 70 acres, the purchase increases TRISO-X's footprint at the Horizon Center Industrial Park from 125 to more than approximately 180 acres, providing opportunities for additional space for utility corridors, equipment staging, fuel storage, and long-term expansion capacity.

As TRISO-X advances vertical construction of its first facility (“TX-1”), the expansion further positions East Tennessee at the center of American nuclear fuel innovation. Substantive collaboration between state, local, and federal authorities has played a foundational role, supporting economic development and job creation in Roane and Anderson counties, the State of Tennessee’s nuclear ecosystem, and a direct national security imperative established by the Trump Administration to rebuild the domestic nuclear fuel cycle.

"This milestone allows us to better plan for long-term development, and expand our vision for the world’s leading nuclear innovation campus,” said Joel Duling, President of TRISO-X. “East Tennessee is our home, and the strength of our local partners has also made it the home of American leadership in advanced nuclear fuels. We’re grateful for the work and leadership of the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board to ensure that the next generation of American nuclear innovation grows and thrives here in Oak Ridge.”

X-energy and TRISO-X first began operations in East Tennessee in 2016, operating a pilot fuel line to this day at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. This decade of near-continuous operation established strong technical foundations for two recent, historic milestones: a first-ever commercial license for HALEU fuel fabrication from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and ongoing irradiation testing at Idaho National Lab to support commercial fuel qualification for X-energy’s Xe-100 small modular reactor (“SMR”).

The campus expansion follows a July 2026 award from Governor Bill Lee’s Nuclear Energy Fund to support the continued development of the Company’s fuel fabrication campus, including a planned second commercial fuel facility and a dedicated research and development center. Together, these three facilities – TX-1, TX-2, and TX-L – would constitute a world-class nuclear fuel campus complete with both commercial-scale fabrication and research capabilities, positioning TRISO-X to meet demand from a growing pipeline of advanced reactor projects across U.S. and allied markets.

About X-energy

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors (“SMR”) and fuel technology developed to establish a new standard in clean, safe, reliable energy. X-energy’s intrinsically safe Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactor and TRISO-X particle fuel expand applications for nuclear technology, with commercial projects across grid, industrial, and AI. Together, X-energy’s technology drives enhanced safety, lower cost, faster construction timelines, and scalable deployment when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, including our current expectations regarding our Tennessee fuel fabrication campus and expanded uses for our additional acquired acres. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and financial results is more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.x-energy.com/ and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Contact

Robert McEntyre, Corporate Communications

media@x-energy.com

+1 240.673.6565

Patricia Gil, Investor Relations

+1 301.558.3040

investors@x-energy.com