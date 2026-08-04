TELA Bio Announces Appointment of Heather Getz as Chief Executive Officer and Director

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (“TELA Bio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Heather Getz as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective today.

“As TELA Bio enters its next phase of growth and commercial execution, the Board is pleased to welcome Heather as our next Chief Executive Officer,” said Joseph Capper, Chairman of the Board of TELA Bio. “Heather brings a proven track record of driving operational excellence, leading organizations through complex business and financial transformations, and creating long-term value. We are confident that under Heather's leadership, TELA Bio will build on its strong foundation, expand its impact for patients and surgeons, and deliver value for our shareholders and employees.”

“On behalf of the Board, I also want to extend our sincere gratitude to Tony Koblish for his vision, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit in founding TELA Bio. Tony's commitment to innovation led to the development of OviTex™ and helped establish TELA Bio as a leader in soft tissue reconstruction. We are deeply appreciative of his many contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Ms. Getz joins TELA Bio having most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Butterfly Network, Inc., (NYSE: BFLY). While at Butterfly, she made transformative changes in its strategy, capital allocation, cash runway and investor relations while building a performance culture. Prior to Butterfly, Heather was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at BioTelemetry, Inc., a leading remote medical technology company, where during her tenure, BioTelemetry’s market capitalization grew from $50 million to $2.8 billion, prior to being acquired by Philips Healthcare in 2021. Heather previously held other executive positions at Healthy io, VIASYS Healthcare Inc., and Alita Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

“I am honored to join TELA Bio at such an exciting time in the Company's evolution,” said Heather Getz, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio. “TELA Bio has built a differentiated portfolio, a strong commercial foundation, and a clear commitment to improving outcomes for patients and surgeons. I am excited to partner with our talented employees, leadership team, customers, and Board to build on that momentum, accelerate commercial execution, strengthen customer relationships, and expand our impact. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to advance the Company's mission and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Antony Koblish, Co-Founder of TELA Bio, stated, “It has been a privilege to lead TELA Bio and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together over the years, building and commercializing an innovative portfolio of products supported by compelling clinical evidence. I am confident that Heather and the entire team will build on this foundation, and I look forward to watching TELA Bio continue advancing its mission and creating value for patients, surgeons, and shareholders.”

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA Bio's management. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected contributions and impact of Ms. Getz’s leadership on the Company; and other statements regarding the Company’s future plans, objectives, and financial and operational performance.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: risks associated with executive leadership transitions, including the ability to successfully integrate new senior management and retain key personnel during and after such transitions; the impact to our business from macroeconomic conditions, including recessionary concerns, banking instability, increasing market interest rates, monetary policy changes, changes in trade policies, including tariffs and trade protection measures, and inflationary pressures, potentially impacting our ability to market our products, including the launch of new products; demand for our products related to changes in volumes or frequency of surgical procedures, including due to outbreak of illness or disease, cybersecurity events impacting hospital operations, potential hospital closures, labor and hospital staffing shortages, supply chain disruptions to critical surgical and hospital supplies, pricing pressures or any other applicable adverse healthcare economic factors; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand; our ability to compete successfully; that data from earlier studies related to our products and interim data from ongoing studies may not be replicated in later studies or indicative of future data; our ability to enhance our product offerings, including successful launch of new products; our ability to maintain expanded market access; product development and manufacturing problems; capacity constraints or delays in production of our products; maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products; and product defects or failures. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA Bio assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Louisa Smith

ir@telabio.com