Grey Matters Announces September Opening of its First Brain Dedicated PET Neuroimaging Clinic in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Matters Health Inc. (the “Company” or “Grey Matters”) (CSE: GREY) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTC: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, is pleased to announce that it plans to open its flagship NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM location next month in Davie, Florida and conduct a brain PET scan of its first patient by September 30th, 2026.

“We are very pleased to announce the timeline of our planned opening”, said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Grey Matters Health. “Our team is working diligently to prepare for the launch of our flagship clinic featuring new U.S. FDA-cleared brain imaging technology and an elevated, patient focused approach to clinical services and care.”

The inaugural NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM location is at the HCA Florida University Medical Office Building in Davie, located on the campus of the HCA Florida University Hospital, and will be the first of its kind in the U.S. to provide brain dedicated PET scans to aid in the detection of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s, and Lewy Body Dementia, and will be additionally used for other select neuro-oncology applications.





HCA Florida University Medical Office Building / Davie, Florida

Brain PET scans for beta-amyloid plaque detection (associated with advancing AD) are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance for those 65+, with patients being referred to NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM by Neurologists, Geriatricians, and Primary Care Physicians. The clinic will feature the U.S. FDA-cleared CareMiBrain™ system , a ground-breaking, new seated diagnostic brain PET scanner, that does not need an integrated Computed Tomography (CT) component to produce high quality images, resulting in 25% less radiation exposure for patients.





The CareMiBrainTM PET Brain Scanning System

There are two recently U.S. FDA approved monoclonal antibody treatments for AD, which are also covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, designed to slow the progression of the disease – Leqembi (Eisai and Biogen) and Kisunla (Eli Lilly) - and both require a positive beta-amyloid brain scan (or spinal tap) in order for patients to be authorized to receive them. These drugs can dissolve amyloid plaque build-up in the brain and slow the progression of a patient’s cognitive decline, and have helped create a billion-dollar market opportunity for the brain specific PET scan and AD treatment space.

The United States' current supply of PET scanners – the majority being a PET/CT hybrid technology – is vastly insufficient to serve the massive new market emerging for AD diagnostics and treatment. The majority of PET/CT scanners, 45% of which are located in hospitals, are primarily prioritized as cancer diagnostic and theranostic tools, and for cardiac imaging, which can make it challenging to schedule brain-specific scans on a timely basis.

The Grey Matters Health business plan is to open a national chain of its NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM throughout the U.S.

For more information please contact:

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Grey Matters Health Inc.

604.398.4175 Ext 701

cjmoreau@greymatters-health.com

info@greymatters-health.com

www.greymatters - health.com

About Grey Matters

Grey Matters is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain dedicated PET scanning services through a planned network of new neuroimaging clinics in the U.S. for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases, including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s, and Lewy body dementia, and will additionally offer other select neuro-oncology imaging applications too.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

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