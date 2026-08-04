iMDx to Release Second Quarter Results on August 10, 2026 and Attend Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), (iMDx), today announced that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2026. iMDx will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: iMDx Q2 2026 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on iMDx’s website within the Investors/Events & Presentations section.

Attendance at 11th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference

Separately, on August 11th, Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will participate in the 11th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference, being held August 10-11, 2026.

iMDx management will be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings on August 11th with investors registered for the conference. Investors wishing to book a meeting are encouraged to reach out to their Needham sales representative.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Investor Contact:

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors LLC

imdx@lifesciadvisors.com



