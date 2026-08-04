Q2 Metals Appoints Jean-François Tremblay as Vice President – Technical Services for the Cisco Lithium Project in James Bay, Québec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-François Tremblay as Vice President – Technical Services. In this role, Mr. Tremblay will lead the strategic planning and execution of the Company’s technical work programs as Q2 advances its Cisco Lithium Project from exploration through Preliminary Economic Assessment studies and into subsequent phases of engineering and project development.





Jean-Francois Tremblay

Vice President – Technical Services for Q2 Metals

Jean-François Tremblay is a mining executive with more than 25 years of technical and operational leadership experience advancing mineral projects from exploration through development and production readiness. He has established a strong track record of leading multidisciplinary technical teams responsible for the delivery of mineral resource estimates, preliminary economic assessment studies, feasibility studies, and other engineering, metallurgical and economic programs that support critical investment and development decisions.

Throughout his career, Mr. Tremblay has successfully integrated geology, mining engineering, metallurgy, environmental management and permitting to optimize project design, reduce technical risk, and maximize long-term project value. His expertise spans resource development and optimization, geometallurgy, mine planning, operational readiness, and the strategic execution of technical work programs that advance projects through successive stages of development.

Mr. Tremblay has held senior technical and leadership roles with Elemission, Arcadium Lithium, Nemaska Lithium, BBA Consultants, Niobec (Magris Resources), and Glencore. During his tenure with these organizations, he led technical initiatives that enhanced resource confidence, improved metallurgical performance, supported mine development strategies, advanced permitting and infrastructure projects, and strengthened the technical foundation required to move projects toward production. He is widely recognized for building high-performing technical teams, fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration, and delivering technically rigorous solutions that create long-term shareholder value.

Alicia Milne, Q2 Metals President and CEO, commented, “On behalf of the Q2 team, I am pleased to welcome Jean-François as our Vice President of Technical Services as we continue to advance the Cisco Lithium Project towards its next major milestone, the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Jean-François brings exceptional technical expertise, project evaluation and regional experience to Q2. His background with both Arcadium Lithium and Nemaska Lithium will be invaluable as we move Cisco through its next stage of development. I look forward to working closely with Jean-François as we continue to strengthen our technical team and position Q2 for its next phase of growth and value creation.”

"I am excited to join Q2 Metals at such an important stage in the evolution of the Cisco Lithium Project," said Jean-François Tremblay, Vice President – Technical Services. "Cisco has all the characteristics of a world-class lithium asset, including exceptional scale, grade and infrastructure advantages. I look forward to working alongside the technical team to build on the outstanding exploration success achieved to date and to continue to systematically advance Cisco through engineering, metallurgy and the successive technical studies."

Warrant Exercise

A total of 4,851,027 warrants issued in connection with the July 31, 2024, private placement financing, exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share, were exercised for total proceeds to Q2 of $2,425,514.

Upcoming Events

Q2 will be attending the following conferences and events:



ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Cisco Lithium Project which is located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The Cisco Deposit is strategically situated just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, providing access to rail infrastructure in the Town of Matagami, ~150 km to the south, with connections to deep seaports beyond.

The current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cisco Deposit outlines a pit-constrained resource of 270 Mt grading 1.36% Li 2 O at a 0.4% Li 2 O cut-off grade and an additional underground-constrained resource of 24 Mt grading 1.34% Li 2 O Inferred at a 0.7% Li 2 O cut-off grade. Together, these support a combined inferred mineral resource of 295 Mt grading 1.36% Li 2 O. The Cisco Deposit remains open along strike, with several additional high-priority targets identified across the broader 41,253 ha project area.

The 2026 exploration program is ongoing, with a primary focus on infill drilling aimed at advancing the resource toward an indicated resource classification. The program also includes targeted expansion drilling and regional exploration designed to evaluate high priority targets surrounding the Cisco Deposit and across the broader project area.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne Jason McBride Chris Ackerman President & CEO Investor Relations Manager Corporate Development AMilne@Q2metals.com JMcBride@Q2metals.com CAckerman@Q2metals.com Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560 E-mail: info@Q2metals.com www.Q2Metals.com

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Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and member in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. McCallum, a director and Vice President Exploration for Q2 Metals, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company’s properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the conceptual nature of an exploration target on the Cisco Project, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company’s current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, reallocation of proposed use of funds, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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