Vantage Biosciences Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 SeeClear Study of Oral Oruvestat in Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

LONDON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Biosciences today announced that it has completed patient enrollment in the Phase 2 SeeClear study (VX01-DR-201) of oruvestat (VX-01), an investigational, orally administered inhibitor of amine oxidase copper containing 3 (AOC3) in development for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR). The study met its recruitment target across all participating regions. Topline data are anticipated in Q4 2027.

Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of visual impairment in working-age adults, affecting approximately one in three people living with diabetes. There is no approved non-invasive treatment for the earlier, non-proliferative stages of the disease, where intervention has the greatest potential to preserve sight. Current standard of care in the proliferative and complicated stages relies on intravitreal injection or laser therapy.

Oruvestat is a potent, selective oral inhibitor of AOC3, a dual-function enzyme that drives the inflammation and neurovascular dysfunction underlying NPDR. Acting on this upstream biology gives oruvestat the potential to halt progression of retinopathy and to improve retinopathy severity, rather than only to delay its worsening. Oral dosing offers the potential to intervene earlier in the disease course than is achievable in routine practice, where intravitreal therapy is reserved for later, sight-threatening stages.

With randomisation closed, all participants are now in the treatment and follow-up phase, with data readout expected in Q4 2027.

"Closing enrollment on plan across three global regions is a credit to our investigators, site teams and the patients who chose to participate in this exciting research," said Charmaine O'Neill, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Vantage Biosciences. "Our focus now shifts to the quality of execution through the 52-week treatment period."

"We are excited by the potential of oruvestat in diabetic retinopathy," said Alek Safarian, Chairman of Vantage Biosciences. "There is no doubt that early intervention with an oral agent would be an important addition to clinicians' armamentarium, as seen by the enthusiasm of sites worldwide who participated in this programme."

About the SeeClear Study

SeeClear (VX01-DR-201) is a randomised, double-masked, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating oruvestat in patients with moderate-to-severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The study is being conducted at 26 sites in the United States, Australia and Southeast Asia. Participants receive oruvestat or placebo over a 52-week treatment period, selected to capture clinically meaningful disease progression. SeeClear is registered on ClinicalTrials.gov under identifier NCT06770933.

About Oruvestat (VX-01)

Oruvestat is an investigational, orally administered small-molecule inhibitor of AOC3. AOC3 contributes to leukocyte adhesion and to oxidative stress in the retinal microvasculature. These are processes that are implicated in the inflammation and neurovascular dysfunction that characterise diabetic retinopathy. Oruvestat was designed to achieve sustained AOC3 inhibitory exposure in ocular tissue following oral dosing. It has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About Vantage Biosciences

Vantage Biosciences is a clinical-stage company developing oral therapies for diabetes-associated vision loss. The company is headquartered at 78 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5ES, United Kingdom. Further information is available at www.vantage-biosciences.com.

Media Enquiries

Andre Badalyan

Co-Founder

Vantage Biosciences

andre.badalyan@vantage-biosciences.com