Six Things Investors Check Before Buying a Restaurant Franchise

Charleston Hospitality Group opens its franchise model to investment-minded partners with more than 11 restaurants and six concepts across Charleston and Savannah.

The company is opening its investment and franchise model to new partners through equity, joint venture, acquisition, and franchising.

Charleston, SC, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before buying a restaurant franchise, an investor should run six checks on the record behind the brand, including how long the operator has run restaurants or what current partners say. Charleston Hospitality Group (CHG) is opening its franchise model to investment-minded partners on exactly that basis, with over 11 restaurants and six concepts across Charleston and Savannah since founder and CEO Sam Mustafa opened his first restaurant 21 years ago.

"Six restaurant concepts across different venues take 21 years of consistent operating standards to build. That's the record we're asking franchise partners to look at," said Sam Mustafa, Founder and CEO of Charleston Hospitality Group.

The 6 Checks, and Where Each One Lives

Charleston Hospitality Group encourages prospective partners to run the same kind of due diligence federal resources recommend for any franchise purchase.

The check What an investor verifies Where it lives 1. Operating history Years in continuous operation and how the operator handled underperforming locations Public record, company records 2. Investment costs Franchise fee, buildout, liquid capital requirements Franchise Disclosure Document* 3. Ongoing economics Royalty and advertising obligations against projected unit revenue Franchise Disclosure Document* 4. Earnings claims Any financial performance representation must appear here FDD Item 19* 5. System health Current and former outlets, including transfers and closures FDD Item 20* 6. Partner experience What operating inside the system is actually like Interviews with current franchisees





The FTC's 14-Day Rule Protects Restaurant Franchise Investors

Under the Federal Trade Commission's Franchise Rule, a franchisor must provide the Franchise Disclosure Document at least 14 calendar days before an investor signs an agreement or pays any money.* If the franchisor materially changes terms after delivering the FDD, the investor must have the completed agreement at least 7 calendar days before signing. Item 19 covers financial performance representations, and Item 20 lists current and former outlets, the two items that show whether the economics and the system are healthy. Charleston Hospitality Group has an FDD for its lead concept, Toast! All Day, and expects every prospective partner to review it with independent counsel.

A Multi Concept Restaurant Group Turns One Investment Into a Format Decision

Charleston Hospitality Group operates a multi concept restaurant franchise across dining and nightlife: Toast! All Day, Eli's Table, John King Grill & Dueling Piano Bar, Honkytonk Saloon, and Toasted Crust. For an investor, that range means the market chooses the format rather than the format limiting the market; a fast casual brand such as Toasted Crust for a smaller footprint or a full service concept like Eli's Table where space and demand support it. A single brand group commits every location to one format; a multi concept group sizes the brand to the building and the market.

Investors Can Convert Second Generation Restaurant Space Instead of Building New

An investor who controls a restaurant space or acquires second generation restaurant space can convert it into the CHG concept that fits the building, reusing the existing kitchen and dining room instead of funding a ground up build. Each conversion is evaluated individually, and the same disclosure and screening process applies as a new location.

"Some of our best conversations are with a partner who already has a building and needs a concept that fits the space," explains Mustafa. "We look at the room, the market, and the person before we talk about a rebrand."

A Verifiable Operating Record Is What Separates an Investment From a Pitch

Restaurant pitches lead with growth; investor diligence leads with history. The record an investor can check on Charleston Hospitality Group is specific: restaurant franchise concepts and continuous operation in the Charleston market for 21 years, with a completed FDD for its lead concept. An investor who runs the six checks before buying a restaurant franchise gets proof that precedes the promise.

Charleston Hospitality Group built its restaurants on a documented operating system, and it's growing the franchise program the same way. Every prospective partner gets full disclosure before any signature, and the company vets incoming operators with the same scrutiny it expects to receive in return. The franchise market increasingly separates operators whose records can be verified from those whose records can’t. Running the six checks before buying a restaurant franchise is what tells the two apart.

Sources:

FTC, "A Consumer's Guide to Buying a Franchise"; "Franchise Fundamentals: Taking a deep dive into the Franchise Disclosure Document"; Federal Trade Commission 16 CFR & 436.2, ecfr.gov

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What should an investor check before buying a restaurant franchise?

Answer: Six things: operating history, investment costs, ongoing royalty and advertising obligations, FDD Item 19 for any earnings claims, FDD Item 20 for the outlet list, and direct conversations with current franchise partners.

Question: Is investing in a restaurant franchise a good investment?

Answer: It depends on the operating record behind the brand and the diligence done before funding. Investors should verify years in continuous operation and review the Franchise Disclosure Document with independent counsel. Charleston Hospitality Group puts its own record up for that test as it has been operating in

the Charleston market for 21 years.

Question: What is the 7 day rule and the 14 day rule when buying a franchise?

Answer: Under the FTC Franchise Rule, the franchisor must deliver the Franchise Disclosure Document at least 14 calendar days before the investor signs anything or pays any money. If the franchisor materially changes terms after delivering the FDD, the investor must receive the completed agreement at least 7 calendar days before signing.

Question: Can an investor convert an existing restaurant instead of building new?

Answer: In many cases, yes. Converting second generation restaurant space reuses the kitchen and dining room, which can lower the cost and time of entry compared with a ground up build. Charleston Hospitality Group evaluates each conversion individually by location and market, applying the same disclosure and screening process as a new build.

About Charleston Hospitality Group:

Charleston Hospitality Group (CHG) is an award-winning hospitality company founded in 2005 in Charleston, South Carolina, with a mission to create memorable experiences through exceptional food, genuine Southern hospitality, and innovative entertainment. Today, CHG owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 11 restaurant and nightlife concepts across Charleston and Savannah, including Toast! All Day, Eli’s Table, John King Grill & Dueling Piano Bar, Honkytonk Saloon, Toasted Crust. Serving millions of guests annually, the company has built a reputation for transforming unique concepts into beloved destinations. With a proven operating platform, experienced leadership team, and vision for scalable growth, CHG is actively expanding through new company-owned locations, strategic partnerships, and franchising. Focused on innovation, brand development, and operational excellence, Charleston Hospitality Group is positioned to become one of the Southeast’s leading multi-concept restaurant and entertainment companies.