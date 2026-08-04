Superior Group of Companies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Total net sales of $147.8 million, up from $144.0 million in prior year second quarter

Net income of $1.2 million, including a non-cash tradename impairment charge, $2 million after tax, versus $1.6 million in prior year second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million, up from $6.1 million in prior year second quarter

Confirms full-year Outlook

Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its second quarter 2026 results.

“We’ve demonstrated the earnings power of our diversified business with Branded Products performing especially well this quarter, resulting in an adjusted EPS that was more than double the prior year’s second quarter. We are navigating through soft market conditions, and we see growth opportunities ahead for all three of our attractive businesses,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Our guidance continues to reflect stronger results in the back half of the year given seasonal factors. Ultimately, our diverse end markets, high customer retention and flexible supply chain combined with our healthy balance sheet allows us to drive continued growth and optimize shareholder value including through our attractive dividend yield and opportunistic share repurchases.”

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, net sales were $147.8 million, up from second quarter 2025 net sales of $144.0 million. Net income was $1.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025.

During the second quarter the Company recorded a trade name impairment charge in the Healthcare Apparel segment of $2.6 million (or $2.0 million net of tax, or $0.13 per diluted share). The charge does not affect the Company’s cash position, cash flow from operating activities or bank debt covenants.

On an adjusted basis, excluding the impairment charge, second quarter net income was $3.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share up from net income of $1.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025. At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant item.

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable August 28, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2026.

2026 Full-Year Outlook

The Company continues to forecast full-year 2026 net sales in the range of $572.0 million to $585.0 million, up from 2025 net sales of $566.2 million, and full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.54 to $0.66, up from $0.46 in 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00am Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for international dialers. The Canadian toll-free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through August 18, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-855-669-9658 in the United States or Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Please reference conference number 5851649 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential,” or “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include 2026 guidance of net sales and earnings per diluted share and may also include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the impact of global conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the joint U.S.-Israeli War with Iran in 2026, uncertainties related to tariffs, duties, trade wars and related matters, supply disruptions, inflationary environments (including with respect to shipping costs and the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (“U.S.” or “United States”) in which the Company’s customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 entitled "Risk Factors" and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 147,836 $ 144,045 $ 288,714 $ 281,142 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 91,717 88,719 180,261 175,375 Selling and administrative expenses 51,327 52,240 101,695 102,342 Interest expense, net 981 1,250 1,893 2,495 Tradename impairment charge 2,600 - 2,600 - 146,625 142,209 286,449 280,212 Income before income tax (benefit) expense 1,211 1,836 2,265 930 Income tax (benefit) expense (10 ) 285 210 137 Net income $ 1,221 $ 1,551 $ 2,055 $ 793 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 14,495,144 14,813,984 14,562,081 15,206,819 Diluted 14,907,818 15,101,942 14,912,832 15,573,692 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and par value data)



June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,787 $ 23,691 Accounts receivable, net 93,948 104,336 Inventories 90,492 97,474 Contract assets 57,134 48,903 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,105 13,259 Total current assets 279,466 287,663 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,294 37,352 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,559 12,620 Deferred tax asset 14,970 15,003 Intangible assets, net 42,894 47,254 Goodwill 2,583 2,583 Other assets 21,754 19,369 Total assets $ 408,520 $ 421,844 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,631 $ 48,343 Other current liabilities 49,725 53,041 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 6,563 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 612 - Total current liabilities 107,468 107,947 Long-term debt 74,465 87,093 Long-term pension liability 15,236 15,010 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 410 826 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,880 7,939 Other long-term liabilities 10,678 10,211 Total liabilities 215,137 229,026 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,945,623 and 15,730,615 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 85,673 84,628 Retained earnings 110,206 112,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax: (2,512 ) (4,697 ) Total shareholders’ equity 193,383 192,818 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 408,520 $ 421,844





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 2,055 $ 793 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,742 6,182 Inventory write-downs 4,663 1,042 Credit loss expense 1,665 2,100 Share-based compensation expense 1,699 2,561 Tradename impairment charge 2,600 - Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 196 520 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,105 1,824 Other, net 110 182 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,115 (569 ) Contract assets (8,185 ) (1,682 ) Inventories 2,386 (10,692 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (568 ) 1,267 Other assets (2,453 ) (789 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (4,503 ) (84 ) Other long-term liabilities 1,108 291 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,735 2,946 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,883 ) (2,716 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,883 ) (2,716 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 26,000 57,000 Payments under revolving lines of credit (35,000 ) (41,000 ) Payments of term loan (2,813 ) (2,812 ) Payments of cash dividends (4,367 ) (4,515 ) Shares withheld for taxes net of proceeds received on exercise of stock options (244 ) 189 Common shares repurchased and retired (763 ) (7,926 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17,187 ) 936 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 431 1,094 Net (decreases) increases in cash and cash equivalents (904 ) 2,260 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 23,691 18,766 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 22,787 $ 21,026





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 1,221 $ 1,551 $ 2,055 $ 793 Interest expense, net 981 1,250 1,893 2,495 Income tax (benefit) expense (10 ) 285 210 137 Segment depreciation and amortization 2,812 2,888 5,597 6,002 Corporate depreciation and amortization 72 90 145 180 Tradename impairment charge 2,600 - 2,600 - Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 7,676 $ 6,064 $ 12,500 $ 9,607 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 5.2 % 4.2 % 4.3 % 3.4 % Net income $ 1,221 $ 1,551 $ 2,055 $ 793 Add backs: Tradename impairment charge 2,600 - 2,600 - Tax impact of adjustments(2) (640 ) - (640 ) - Adjusted net income(3) $ 3,181 $ 1,551 $ 4,015 $ 793 Diluted net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.05 Add back items, after-tax, per diluted share 0.13 - 0.13 - Diluted adjusted net income per share(3) $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 0.27 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Diluted, as reported and adjusted 14,907,818 15,101,942 14,912,832 15,573,692





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income before income tax expense $ 1,211 $ 1,836 $ 2,265 $ 930 Interest expense, net 981 1,250 1,893 2,495 Corporate selling and administrative expenses 5,496 5,437 11,225 12,032 Segment depreciation and amortization 2,812 2,888 5,597 6,002 Tradename impairment charge 2,600 - 2,600 - Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 13,100 $ 11,411 $ 23,580 $ 21,459

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, impairments and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization) and (iv) impairments. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.

(3) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment and pension plan termination charges. Management believes adjusted net income (loss) and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment and pension plan termination charges that are not reflective of our core business. Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or net income per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s net income. The Company’s Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share in the same manner.

(4) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as reported below for each segment, is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA include: interest expense, net, impairments and depreciation and amortization expense. Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled to its most closely comparable GAAP metric of income before income tax expense (benefit) in the table above.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment

Eliminations Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026: Net sales $ 98,390 $ 27,231 $ 23,094 $ (879 ) $ 147,836 Cost of goods sold 62,518 18,264 11,344 (409 ) 91,717 Gross margin 35,872 8,967 11,750 (470 ) 56,119 Selling and administrative expenses 26,001 9,946 10,354 (470 ) 45,831 Tradename impairment charge - 2,600 - - 2,600 Add backs: Tradename impairment charge - 2,600 - - 2,600 Segment depreciation and amortization 1,344 819 649 - 2,812 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 11,215 $ (160 ) $ 2,045 $ - $ 13,100 Less corporate selling and administrative expenses 5,496 Add back corporate depreciation and amortization 72 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 7,676 Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment

Eliminations Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025: Net sales $ 92,647 $ 28,253 $ 23,977 $ (832 ) $ 144,045 Cost of goods sold 59,631 18,237 11,364 (513 ) 88,719 Gross margin 33,016 10,016 12,613 (319 ) 55,326 Selling and administrative expenses 25,432 10,078 11,612 (319 ) 46,803 Add backs: Segment depreciation and amortization 1,395 854 639 - 2,888 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 8,979 $ 792 $ 1,640 $ - $ 11,411 Less corporate selling and administrative expenses 5,437 Add back corporate depreciation and amortization 90 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,064





Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment

Eliminations Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026: Net sales $ 189,259 $ 55,832 $ 45,347 $ (1,724 ) $ 288,714 Cost of goods sold 122,400 36,684 21,983 (806 ) 180,261 Gross margin 66,859 19,148 23,364 (918 ) 108,453 Selling and administrative expenses 50,747 20,724 19,917 (918 ) 90,470 Tradename impairment charge - 2,600 - - 2,600 Add backs: Tradename impairment charge - 2,600 - - 2,600 Segment depreciation and amortization 2,718 1,642 1,237 - 5,597 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 18,830 $ 66 $ 4,684 $ - $ 23,580 Less corporate selling and administrative expenses 11,225 Add back corporate depreciation and amortization 145 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 12,500 Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment

Eliminations Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025: Net sales $ 179,121 $ 55,516 $ 48,202 $ (1,697 ) $ 281,142 Cost of goods sold 118,418 35,367 22,608 (1,018 ) 175,375 Gross margin 60,703 20,149 25,594 (679 ) 105,767 Selling and administrative expenses 48,852 19,604 22,533 (679 ) 90,310 Add backs: Segment depreciation and amortization 2,875 1,766 1,361 - 6,002 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 14,726 $ 2,311 $ 4,422 $ - $ 21,459 Less corporate selling and administrative expenses 12,032 Add back corporate depreciation and amortization 180 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,607



