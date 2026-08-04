Superior Group of Companies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Superior Group of Companies Superior Group of Companies

  • Total net sales of $147.8 million, up from $144.0 million in prior year second quarter
  • Net income of $1.2 million, including a non-cash tradename impairment charge, $2 million after tax, versus $1.6 million in prior year second quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million, up from $6.1 million in prior year second quarter
  • Confirms full-year Outlook
  • Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its second quarter 2026 results.

“We’ve demonstrated the earnings power of our diversified business with Branded Products performing especially well this quarter, resulting in an adjusted EPS that was more than double the prior year’s second quarter. We are navigating through soft market conditions, and we see growth opportunities ahead for all three of our attractive businesses,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer.  “Our guidance continues to reflect stronger results in the back half of the year given seasonal factors. Ultimately, our diverse end markets, high customer retention and flexible supply chain combined with our healthy balance sheet allows us to drive continued growth and optimize shareholder value including through our attractive dividend yield and opportunistic share repurchases.”

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, net sales were $147.8 million, up from second quarter 2025 net sales of $144.0 million. Net income was $1.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025.

During the second quarter the Company recorded a trade name impairment charge in the Healthcare Apparel segment of $2.6 million (or $2.0 million net of tax, or $0.13 per diluted share). The charge does not affect the Company’s cash position, cash flow from operating activities or bank debt covenants.

On an adjusted basis, excluding the impairment charge, second quarter net income was $3.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share up from net income of $1.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025. At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant item.

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable August 28, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2026.

2026 Full-Year Outlook

The Company continues to forecast full-year 2026 net sales in the range of $572.0 million to $585.0 million, up from 2025 net sales of $566.2 million, and full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.54 to $0.66, up from $0.46 in 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00am Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for international dialers. The Canadian toll-free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through August 18, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-855-669-9658 in the United States or Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Please reference conference number 5851649 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential, or plan or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include 2026 guidance of net sales and earnings per diluted share and may also include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the impact of global conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the joint U.S.-Israeli War with Iran in 2026, uncertainties related to tariffs, duties, trade wars and related matters, supply disruptions, inflationary environments (including with respect to shipping costs and the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (U.S. or United States) in which the Companys customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 entitled "Risk Factors" and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com  

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Net sales $147,836  $144,045  $288,714  $281,142 
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of goods sold  91,717   88,719   180,261   175,375 
Selling and administrative expenses  51,327   52,240   101,695   102,342 
Interest expense, net  981   1,250   1,893   2,495 
Tradename impairment charge  2,600   -   2,600   - 
   146,625   142,209   286,449   280,212 
Income before income tax (benefit) expense  1,211   1,836   2,265   930 
Income tax (benefit) expense  (10)  285   210   137 
Net income $1,221  $1,551  $2,055  $793 
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic $0.08  $0.10  $0.14  $0.05 
Diluted $0.08  $0.10  $0.14  $0.05 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                
Basic  14,495,144   14,813,984   14,562,081   15,206,819 
Diluted  14,907,818   15,101,942   14,912,832   15,573,692 
                 
Cash dividends per common share $0.14  $0.14  $0.28  $0.28 

   

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and par value data)

 
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $22,787  $23,691 
Accounts receivable, net  93,948   104,336 
Inventories  90,492   97,474 
Contract assets  57,134   48,903 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  15,105   13,259 
Total current assets  279,466   287,663 
Property, plant and equipment, net  35,294   37,352 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  11,559   12,620 
Deferred tax asset  14,970   15,003 
Intangible assets, net  42,894   47,254 
Goodwill  2,583   2,583 
Other assets  21,754   19,369 
Total assets $408,520  $421,844 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $49,631  $48,343 
Other current liabilities  49,725   53,041 
Current portion of long-term debt  7,500   6,563 
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  612   - 
Total current liabilities  107,468   107,947 
Long-term debt  74,465   87,093 
Long-term pension liability  15,236   15,010 
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities  410   826 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  6,880   7,939 
Other long-term liabilities  10,678   10,211 
Total liabilities  215,137   229,026 
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)  -   - 
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,945,623 and 15,730,615 shares, respectively  16   16 
Additional paid-in capital  85,673   84,628 
Retained earnings  110,206   112,871 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:  (2,512)  (4,697)
Total shareholders’ equity  193,383   192,818 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $408,520  $421,844 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $2,055  $793 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  5,742   6,182 
Inventory write-downs  4,663   1,042 
Credit loss expense  1,665   2,100 
Share-based compensation expense  1,699   2,561 
Tradename impairment charge  2,600   - 
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  196   520 
Non-cash operating lease expense  2,105   1,824 
Other, net  110   182 
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  9,115   (569)
Contract assets  (8,185)  (1,682)
Inventories  2,386   (10,692)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (568)  1,267 
Other assets  (2,453)  (789)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities  (4,503)  (84)
Other long-term liabilities  1,108   291 
Net cash provided by operating activities  17,735   2,946 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property, plant and equipment  (1,883)  (2,716)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,883)  (2,716)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Borrowings under revolving lines of credit  26,000   57,000 
Payments under revolving lines of credit  (35,000)  (41,000)
Payments of term loan  (2,813)  (2,812)
Payments of cash dividends  (4,367)  (4,515)
Shares withheld for taxes net of proceeds received on exercise of stock options  (244)  189 
Common shares repurchased and retired  (763)  (7,926)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (17,187)  936 
         
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash  431   1,094 
Net (decreases) increases in cash and cash equivalents  (904)  2,260 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period  23,691   18,766 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $22,787  $21,026 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Net income $1,221  $1,551  $2,055  $793 
Interest expense, net  981   1,250   1,893   2,495 
Income tax (benefit) expense  (10)  285   210   137 
Segment depreciation and amortization  2,812   2,888   5,597   6,002 
Corporate depreciation and amortization  72   90   145   180 
Tradename impairment charge  2,600   -   2,600   - 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $7,676  $6,064  $12,500  $9,607 
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)  5.2%  4.2%  4.3%  3.4%
                 
Net income $1,221  $1,551  $2,055  $793 
Add backs:                
Tradename impairment charge  2,600   -   2,600   - 
Tax impact of adjustments(2)  (640)  -   (640)  - 
Adjusted net income(3) $3,181  $1,551  $4,015  $793 
                 
Diluted net income per share $0.08  $0.10  $0.14  $0.05 
Add back items, after-tax, per diluted share  0.13   -   0.13   - 
Diluted adjusted net income per share(3) $0.21  $0.10  $0.27  $0.05 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                
Diluted, as reported and adjusted  14,907,818   15,101,942   14,912,832   15,573,692 


  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Income before income tax expense $1,211  $1,836  $2,265  $930 
Interest expense, net  981   1,250   1,893   2,495 
Corporate selling and administrative expenses  5,496   5,437   11,225   12,032 
Segment depreciation and amortization  2,812   2,888   5,597   6,002 
Tradename impairment charge  2,600   -   2,600   - 
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $13,100  $11,411  $23,580  $21,459 

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, impairments and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization) and (iv) impairments. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.  Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.
(2) The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.
(3) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment and pension plan termination charges. Management believes adjusted net income (loss) and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment and pension plan termination charges that are not reflective of our core business. Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or net income per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s net income. The Company’s Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share in the same manner.
(4) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as reported below for each segment, is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA include: interest expense, net, impairments and depreciation and amortization expense. Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled to its most closely comparable GAAP metric of income before income tax expense (benefit) in the table above. 

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)		 
  Branded
Products		  Healthcare
Apparel		  Contact
Centers		  Intersegment
Eliminations		  Total 
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026:                    
Net sales $98,390  $27,231  $23,094  $(879) $147,836 
Cost of goods sold  62,518   18,264   11,344   (409)  91,717 
Gross margin  35,872   8,967   11,750   (470)  56,119 
Selling and administrative expenses  26,001   9,946   10,354   (470)  45,831 
Tradename impairment charge  -   2,600   -   -   2,600 
Add backs:                    
Tradename impairment charge  -   2,600   -   -   2,600 
Segment depreciation and amortization  1,344   819   649   -   2,812 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $11,215  $(160) $2,045  $-  $13,100 
Less corporate selling and administrative expenses                  5,496 
Add back corporate depreciation and amortization                  72 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)                 $7,676 
                     
  Branded
Products		  Healthcare
Apparel		  Contact
Centers		  Intersegment
Eliminations		  Total 
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025:                    
Net sales $92,647  $28,253  $23,977  $(832) $144,045 
Cost of goods sold  59,631   18,237   11,364   (513)  88,719 
Gross margin  33,016   10,016   12,613   (319)  55,326 
Selling and administrative expenses  25,432   10,078   11,612   (319)  46,803 
Add backs:                    
Segment depreciation and amortization  1,395   854   639   -   2,888 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $8,979  $792  $1,640  $-  $11,411 
Less corporate selling and administrative expenses                  5,437 
Add back corporate depreciation and amortization                  90 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)                 $6,064 


  Branded
Products		  Healthcare
Apparel		  Contact
Centers		  Intersegment
Eliminations		  Total 
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026:                    
Net sales $189,259  $55,832  $45,347  $(1,724) $288,714 
Cost of goods sold  122,400   36,684   21,983   (806)  180,261 
Gross margin  66,859   19,148   23,364   (918)  108,453 
Selling and administrative expenses  50,747   20,724   19,917   (918)  90,470 
Tradename impairment charge  -   2,600   -   -   2,600 
Add backs:                    
Tradename impairment charge  -   2,600   -   -   2,600 
Segment depreciation and amortization  2,718   1,642   1,237   -   5,597 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $18,830  $66  $4,684  $-  $23,580 
Less corporate selling and administrative expenses                  11,225 
Add back corporate depreciation and amortization                  145 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)                 $12,500 
                     
  Branded
Products		  Healthcare
Apparel		  Contact
Centers		  Intersegment
Eliminations		  Total 
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:                    
Net sales $179,121  $55,516  $48,202  $(1,697) $281,142 
Cost of goods sold  118,418   35,367   22,608   (1,018)  175,375 
Gross margin  60,703   20,149   25,594   (679)  105,767 
Selling and administrative expenses  48,852   19,604   22,533   (679)  90,310 
Add backs:                    
Segment depreciation and amortization  2,875   1,766   1,361   -   6,002 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(4) $14,726  $2,311  $4,422  $-  $21,459 
Less corporate selling and administrative expenses                  12,032 
Add back corporate depreciation and amortization                  180 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)                 $9,607 
                     



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