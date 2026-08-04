Electronic Warfare Market Size to Reach USD 34.16 Billion by 2035 Driven by AI-Driven Defense, Military Modernization, and Spectrum Dominance | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Electronic Warfare Market was valued at USD 20.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.16 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 to 2035.

The Electronic Warfare Market is growing due to increasing demand for sophisticated defense solutions, growing military modernization efforts, and the concern over spectrum superiority across contested electromagnetic environments. Defense forces deploy airborne, space-based, and shipboard systems through electronic support and attack capabilities to improve threat recognition and battlefield advantage. Using AI-driven cognitive systems, miniaturized components and integrated multi-domain solutions, providers are able to accurately detect threats, coordinate jamming operations and design systems that meet military needs.





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AI-Driven Electronic Warfare Systems and Spectrum Dominance Fuel Global Electronic Warfare Market Growth

There is an increased implementation of electronic warfare technologies around the world owing to the high requirement of sophisticated defense systems and increased military modernization efforts. The armed forces require enhanced spectrum dominance using electronic countermeasures and attack systems. Geopolitical rivalry, network-centric warfare capabilities, and counter-drone demands are driving the adoption. In addition to this, developments in cognitive AI, space constellations, and directed energy weapons are aiding improved threat management and precision. Increased awareness on cyber-electronic warfare is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform

The Electronic Warfare Market platform type that led in 2025 was Airborne due to the critical position occupied by fighter planes, bombers, and electronic warfare aircraft as means for achieving dominance of the electromagnetic spectrum in contested battlegrounds. The Space category is showing the highest growth rate in the platform type due to the development of space-based electronic warfare satellites.

By Capability

In 2025, Electronic Support accounted for the highest market revenue share due to its importance in the detection, identification, and location of electromagnetic radiations sources for instant recognition of threats. The growth driver for Electronic Attack is the growing number of conflicts in the world that necessitates the development of offensive capabilities for nullifying enemy communications and radar systems.

By Product

Among all the product categories, equipment represented the highest market share in the Electronic Warfare Market in 2025 due to significant capital investments made for jamming systems, radar warning receivers, and specialized hardware forming the basis of electronic warfare everywhere. On the other hand, the fastest-growing product category is operational support due to increased demand for system maintenance, software upgrades, and training.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global market of Electronic Warfare with a market share of around 44% in 2025 due to large government defense spending, modernization initiatives in all branches of military, and focus on electromagnetic spectrum dominance. The U.S. was the biggest player in the region's revenue generation with a share of around 84.75%, which can be attributed to its various national programs.

The U.S. Electronic Warfare Market was assessed to be worth around USD 8.40 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to be worth around USD 14.21 billion in 2035, with a CAGR of about 5.4% between 2026 and 2035. The U.S. market’s growth is driven by significant defense budget allocations by the federal government and military modernization efforts in the country.

The Europe Electronic Warfare Market is valued at USD 4.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 8.08 Billion in 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.14% from 2026 to 2035. Europe is a technologically advanced electronic warfare market that experiences a well-structured demand growth because of increased NATO-aligned defense modernization investments and increasing geopolitical tensions. The largest market share is held by the United Kingdom, which accounts for about 24.05% of the market due to its developed defense industry, followed by Germany, France, and Italy.

Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing region in the Electronic Warfare Market with increased defense spending, rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, and growing domestic electronic warfare production capabilities of large economies in the region. The most active country in terms of investments was China due to increased funding into domestic electronic warfare technology development.

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Leading Companies in the Global Electronic Warfare Market

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Saab AB

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Textron Systems Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Cobham Limited

ASELSAN A.S.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Recent Electronic Warfare Industry Developments

2025: Northrop Grumman continued advancing its Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System program, delivering enhanced electronic warfare protection capability for the U.S. Air Force's F-15EX fighter fleet.

Northrop Grumman continued advancing its Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System program, delivering enhanced electronic warfare protection capability for the U.S. Air Force's F-15EX fighter fleet. 2025: L3Harris continued expanding its Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, delivering upgraded shipboard electronic warfare capability for U.S. Navy surface combatant vessels.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SYSTEM ADOPTION AND SPECTRUM PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate electronic warfare adoption trends, platform utilization, jamming efficiency, and defense force retention indicators across major platform categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate electronic warfare adoption trends, platform utilization, jamming efficiency, and defense force retention indicators across major platform categories and markets. MILITARY MODERNIZATION AND GEOPOLITICAL IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of defense spending, geopolitical tension, and spectrum dominance needs on electronic warfare demand and evolving strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of defense spending, geopolitical tension, and spectrum dominance needs on electronic warfare demand and evolving strategies. AI AND COGNITIVE SYSTEM OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how AI-driven jamming, miniaturized components, and multi-domain integration are improving threat response capabilities.

– helps you identify how AI-driven jamming, miniaturized components, and multi-domain integration are improving threat response capabilities. ELECTRONIC WARFARE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of airborne, space-based, and shipboard solutions designed to address changing military needs and export restriction risks.

– helps you assess the growth of airborne, space-based, and shipboard solutions designed to address changing military needs and export restriction risks. SPACE-BASED CONSTELLATION AND ORBITAL INTEGRATION – helps you understand how electronic warfare is supporting spectrum dominance through the integration of satellite and orbital platform models.

– helps you understand how electronic warfare is supporting spectrum dominance through the integration of satellite and orbital platform models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, defense technology providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global electronic warfare industry.

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Electronic Warfare Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.00 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 34.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.5% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space)

• By Capability (Electronic Support, Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection)

• By Product (Equipment, Operational Support) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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