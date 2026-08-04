LEPAS Builds New Momentum in July, Advancing Global NEV Expansion

WUHU, China, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEPAS, Chery Auto's mid-to-premium NEV brand, saw the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L8 PHEV and LEPAS L4 EV officially go on sale in July 2026, further expanding its global NEV product offensive.

Following its European debut during Milan Design Week and NEV brand strategy launch at the Beijing Auto Show in April, LEPAS reached another key milestone just three months later with the market launches of the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L8 PHEV and LEPAS L4 EV in July. Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2026, its expanding electrified lineup will continue to roll out across key global markets, including Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.





As the global NEV market continues to evolve, consumers are increasingly seeking vehicles that combine design, comfort, and the overall mobility experience. To meet these evolving expectations, LEPAS aims to deliver elegant mobility experiences through its diverse product portfolio. At the LEPAS Thailand launch event, ZHAI Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS, said: “LEPAS is a brand created for the future of mobility. Our ambition goes beyond developing a portfolio of high-quality new energy vehicles—we aspire to inspire a more elegant way of life for customers around the world, making refined and effortless mobility a natural part of everyday life.”

NEV Product Portfolio Gains Strong Recognition Across Markets

As LEPAS continues to introduce its models across global markets, the diverse NEV portfolio is gaining recognition from consumers and media worldwide. Each model is designed to address the diverse needs and expectations of different markets.





The LEPAS L6 EV generated strong attention and discussion across Thai media and social platforms before and after its launch. After in-depth test drives, Thai automotive KOLs praised the exquisite quality and driving experience of the LEPAS L6 EV, highlighting the vehicle’s three core pillars – Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space. Local media also recognized the model’s distinctive design, high-quality cabin, and comprehensive feature offerings, noting that the LEPAS L6 EV demonstrates strong competitiveness in its price segment.





The LEPAS L8 PHEV has gained recognition in European markets for its balanced performance and well-rounded capabilities. Following their test drives, several experienced Spanish automotive bloggers praised the model’s overall quality and driving experience. Its long-distance capability helps ease range concerns, while strong power output supports diverse driving needs. The cabin also combines technology and comfort to enhance the overall driving experience. During LEPAS's first public appearance in the UK at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, more than 123,000 thousand people visited LEPAS across the four days of the festival, with 14,000 taking the time to explore the L8 and hundreds registering their details to request test drives when their local LEPAS dealer opens. The brand also received a positive response from UK media, which highlighted the LEPAS L8's design, quality and overall appeal as a promising new entrant to the UK's NEV market.





Meanwhile, the LEPAS L4 EV has also attracted growing attention across multiple markets. A leading Indonesian media outlet commented that the new model, equipped with the intelligent LEX Platform, globally tuned chassis, and Level 2 intelligent driving assistance systems, delivers agile handling and quiet, comfortable driving experience tailored to urban mobility.

Chery Auto’s Global Capabilities Fuel LEPAS’s Expansion

LEPAS’s global expansion is powered by Chery Auto’s extensive global operations and decades of automotive expertise. In July, Chery Group announced that its cumulative global vehicle sales had surpassed 20 million units, marking another major milestone in its international growth. Further demonstrating its global competitiveness, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 9973.HK) ranked NO.383 in the 2026 Fortune Global 500 in its first appearance as a publicly listed company, becoming the only new entrant from mainland China that year. In the 2026 Fortune China 500, Chery Auto ranked 87th, and was named the No. 1 automaker in Return on Equity (ROE). Additionally, Chery Auto has also been included in the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brands for nine consecutive years. Together, these achievements demonstrate Chery Auto’s strong global competitiveness and provide a solid foundation for LEPAS's continued global expansion.

Building on Chery Auto’s global capabilities, LEPAS conducts extensive testing and validation to ensure its products meet diverse market requirements and local regulations. LEPAS is also expanding its global sales and service network through standardized showrooms, test-drive and delivery processes, while enhancing after-sales support. LEPAS is also investing in local talent and collaborating with regional partners across parts supply, charging services, and ESG initiatives to strengthen its long-term presence in markets worldwide.

2026 marks LEPAS's "Year of Delivery". Following the launch of three new models, the brand will continue expanding its global portfolio while strengthening its market presence through enhanced sales and service capabilities. As a new chapter in its global journey unfolds, LEPAS remains committed to bringing elegant mobility into the daily lives of customers around the world.



About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s mid-to-premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.



Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: wangxi23@mychery.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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