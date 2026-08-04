Data Center Semiconductor Market Size to Hit $1,047.27 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Data Center Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 109.77 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,047.27 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 25.33% during 2026–2035.”

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure and Hyperscale Data Centers Continue to Accelerate Global Market Growth Globally

Growth in investments in AI-driven computing systems, hyperscale cloud infrastructure, and innovative semiconductor designs continues to fuel the Data Center Semiconductor Market. Increasing use of GPUs, AI accelerators, TPUs, ASICs, high bandwidth memory, networking semiconductors, and power management chips is contributing to next generation data center growth. Collaboration between semiconductor vendors, cloud companies, and technology firms continues to spur innovation in energy-efficient and high-performance semiconductor technologies for future AI and cloud computing environments.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Broadcom Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK hynix Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Arm Holdings plc

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Kioxia Corporation

Data Center Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 109.77 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,047.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.33% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Processor Type (GPU, TPU, Trainium, Inferentia, Biren, ASIC, CPU)

• By Memory Type (DRAM, NAND)

• By Connectivity & Infrastructure (NIC/Ethernet Adapters, Switches, Interconnects, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Airflow Sensors, Power Management ICs)

• By Application (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Storage & Networking)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Processor Type

The GPU category held a market share of 42.86% in the year 2025 due to its popularity in various uses such as artificial intelligence workload execution, machine learning models training, high-performance computing, and large data processing. On the other hand, the segment of Inferentia is expected to have the highest CAGR of 27.87%, propelled by the increase in AI inference workload and semiconductor chips.

By Memory Type

In 2025, the DRAM market segment accounted for 71.34% of the total market revenue due to its widespread adoption in computing platforms that provide support for AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale data center operations. The growth of the NAND market segment will register the highest CAGR of 26.61% from 2026 to 2035 supported by increasing demand for scalable and high-performance storage solutions.

By Connectivity & Infrastructure

Revenue share of NIC/Ethernet Adapters category was recorded to be 24.82% of total revenue in 2025 due to the rising demand for fast networking technologies enabling cloud applications, AI operations, and communication within data centers. Segment of Interconnects is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.63% during the forecast period due to growing AI infrastructure, bandwidth demands, and low latency communication requirements within accelerated computing environments.

By Application

Revenue generated from the Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning segment stood at 44.28% for the total market in 2025 owing to the rising usage of generative AI, machine learning, large language model and accelerated computing. The Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning segment will also witness the highest CAGR of 27.02% between 2026 and 2035 driven by rising enterprise AI adoption and AI-specific data center infrastructure investments.

Regional Insights:

North America represented 39.84% of the total Global Data Center Semiconductor Market share in 2025 on account of the presence of key semiconductor makers, major hyperscale data centers, cloud computing organizations, and AI companies. Heavy investments in AI infrastructure, advanced processors, memory solutions, network solutions, and power management semiconductors keep reinforcing the region’s dominance in the market. The U.S. represented 84.38% of North America's market revenue owing to heavy investments in AI data centers and cloud computing.

Asia Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR of 26.73% during the forecast period. Increasing semiconductor manufacturing capacity, growth in data centers, AI adoption, investment in cloud computing, and HPC infrastructure keep generating huge market opportunities in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India.

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Recent Developments:

2025: NVIDIA unveiled the Blackwell Ultra AI Factory Platform featuring the GB300 NVL72 rack-scale system, Spectrum-X 800G networking, and Blackwell Ultra GPUs, with major cloud providers adopting the platform for AI data centers.

NVIDIA unveiled the Blackwell Ultra AI Factory Platform featuring the GB300 NVL72 rack-scale system, Spectrum-X 800G networking, and Blackwell Ultra GPUs, with major cloud providers adopting the platform for AI data centers. 2025: Micron Technology announced shipments of HBM3E 12-high memory and SOCAMM LPDDR5X modules developed with NVIDIA for GB300 Grace Blackwell AI servers, enhancing high-performance memory capabilities for next-generation AI data centers.

Exclusive Sections of the Data Center Semiconductor Market Report (The USPs):

DATA CENTER SEMICONDUCTOR ECOSYSTEM & AI INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of hyperscale data centers, AI infrastructure, cloud computing platforms, semiconductor ecosystems, and advanced computing architectures supporting global digital transformation.

– Comprehensive assessment of hyperscale data centers, AI infrastructure, cloud computing platforms, semiconductor ecosystems, and advanced computing architectures supporting global digital transformation. ADVANCED DATA CENTER SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of GPUs, AI accelerators, TPUs, ASICs, memory technologies, networking semiconductors, power management ICs, and next-generation semiconductor innovations.

– Detailed evaluation of GPUs, AI accelerators, TPUs, ASICs, memory technologies, networking semiconductors, power management ICs, and next-generation semiconductor innovations. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING & CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – In-depth analysis of semiconductor deployment across AI workloads, machine learning, cloud computing, hyperscale infrastructure, and high-performance computing environments.

– In-depth analysis of semiconductor deployment across AI workloads, machine learning, cloud computing, hyperscale infrastructure, and high-performance computing environments. DATA CENTER SEMICONDUCTOR MODERNIZATION & COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into AI infrastructure expansion, semiconductor manufacturing advancements, cloud platform investments, advanced packaging technologies, and commercial deployment strategies.

– Extensive insights into AI infrastructure expansion, semiconductor manufacturing advancements, cloud platform investments, advanced packaging technologies, and commercial deployment strategies. SEMICONDUCTOR INNOVATION, CHIP MANUFACTURING & MARKET PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of semiconductor investments, chip manufacturing initiatives, AI processor development, memory technologies, networking innovations, and market performance influencing industry growth.

– Comprehensive evaluation of semiconductor investments, chip manufacturing initiatives, AI processor development, memory technologies, networking innovations, and market performance influencing industry growth. NEXT GENERATION DATA CENTER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering AI processors, silicon photonics, high-bandwidth memory, advanced packaging, scalable semiconductor architectures, and future innovations expected to shape the global Data Center Semiconductor Market through 2035.

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