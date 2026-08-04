DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. FILES FORM F-10 REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BECOMING A U.S. REPORTING COMPANY

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Registration Statement was filed under the multijurisdictional disclosure system established between Canada and the United States (“MJDS”) in connection with the Company’s previously announced C$50 million short form base shelf prospectus. MJDS permits eligible Canadian issuers to register securities in the United States using disclosure documents prepared principally in accordance with Canadian securities requirements.

In connection with the Registration Statement, the Company has re-filed its audited annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, and related management’s discussion and analysis. The re-filed annual financial statements have been audited by an independent public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), as required for U.S. securities law purposes under section 102 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. The annual financial statements have also been updated to give retroactive effect to the two-for-one share split completed on May 26, 2026, and the subsequent events disclosure has been updated through July 30, 2026. These amendments do not change the previously reported assets, liabilities, net loss or cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024.

Upon effectiveness of the Registration Statement, the Company became subject to certain ongoing reporting obligations under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as a foreign private issuer.

No securities are being offered or sold pursuant to this news release. Any future offering under the Registration Statement and the Company’s Canadian base shelf prospectus would be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement setting out the specific terms of the offering.

The Registration Statement is available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System, commonly known as EDGAR. The Company’s Canadian base shelf prospectus and related documents are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+. Copies may also be obtained from the Company at Suite 1600 – 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1T2, Attn: Steven Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities may be offered or sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful absent registration or qualification under the securities law of that jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, and the applicable laws of any jurisdiction where such securities are sold.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deepseacorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deepseacorp

X: https://x.com/deepseacorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepseacorp

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@deepseacorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, the potential benefits, and commercial and technical feasibility, of subsea mineral exploration and development, and all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events.

Such forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons. In evaluating forward-looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors, including the foregoing risks and risks outlined in the Company’s annual information form under the heading “Risk Factors”. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us, materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.