Volatus Aerospace Partners with Singular Aircraft to Introduce Heavy-Lift Autonomous Aircraft for Canadian Wildfire Response

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced the next phase of its national wildfire response initiative through a Strategic Partnership with Singular Aircraft S.L. (“Singular”), developer of the FlyOx 1 multi-mission heavy-lift autonomous aircraft platform.

The agreement establishes Volatus as Singular's Canadian Strategic Partner and creates the framework for introducing the FlyOx 1 into Canada while evaluating Canadian manufacturing, systems integration, operational deployment and long-term in-country support. Together, the companies intend to advance a sovereign Canadian capability supporting wildfire response, emergency management, public safety and other government applications.

“Canada already operates one of the world's most respected aerial firefighting fleets. Our objective isn't to replace it, it's to strengthen it with a new class of autonomous aircraft capability that can detect earlier, respond faster, operate closer to emerging incidents, and provide governments with new operational options when time matters most,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, Volatus Aerospace.

“For Volatus, this is about more than introducing a new aircraft. It's about establishing sovereign Canadian capability in advanced autonomous aerospace, bringing together Canadian manufacturing, Canadian operational expertise and next-generation technology to strengthen national resilience while creating a platform that can continue to evolve as government requirements change.”

Originally conceived for autonomous aerial firefighting, the FlyOx 1 has evolved into a multi-mission heavy-lift autonomous aircraft platform capable of supporting wildfire response, emergency management, logistics, public safety and other government operations. With a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 4,000 kilograms and the ability to carry 1,560 litres of water or fire retardant-or other mission payloads-the FlyOx 1 represents a new class of autonomous aircraft distinct from the small unmanned systems commonly associated with commercial drone operations.

The platform combines heavy payload capacity, long endurance, amphibious capability, fully automatic takeoff and landing, and operation from unprepared airstrips, enabling rapid forward deployment closer to emerging incidents. According to Singular, the aircraft has completed documented flight operations under the oversight of five national civil and military aviation authorities across four continents, including demonstrated aerial water-discharge.

“We built the FlyOx 1 as an aircraft, not as a drone-a heavy-lift autonomous aircraft platform capable of carrying meaningful payloads over long distances while operating from land or water. That combination creates opportunities that simply haven't existed before in autonomous aviation,” said Luis Carrillo, Owner, Singular Aircraft. “Volatus brings the Canadian industrial base, operational expertise and government relationships needed to make that possible, while Singular contributes a proven aircraft platform and established production capability. Together, we believe we can establish an entirely new category of sovereign autonomous aviation capability for Canada.”

Volatus has already begun engaging governments, regulators and wildfire management organizations across Canada to evaluate operational requirements, certification pathways and future demonstration opportunities. Any Canadian deployment of the FlyOx 1 remains subject to Transport Canada approvals and the successful completion of technical, operational and regulatory evaluations.

This initiative represents an important step in Volatus' broader strategy to advance sovereign Canadian autonomous aerospace capability through the integration of advanced aircraft platforms, operational services, Canadian manufacturing and mission management technologies supporting public safety, emergency management and other government missions.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety and defence markets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements with Singular; the timing and outcome of Transport Canada certification; Singular's production capacity and delivery performance; the establishment of Canadian assembly and integration capability; the timing, scope and funding of government wildfire and emergency management procurement, the Company's access to capital; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com