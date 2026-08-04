Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator Listed in the United Nations SDG Partnership Platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) announced that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator® (LSLRCC) has been listed in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Partnership Platform as a WHO- and UNEP-aligned clean water equity tool.
The listing recognizes the LSLRCC’s contribution to equitable, evidence-based planning for safe drinking water and its support for SDG 6 Clean Water and Sanitation.
Role Within the United Nations SDG Partnership Platform
Within the United Nations SDG Partnership Platform, the LSLRCC functions as a free, multilingual, climate-adaptive planning resource that strengthens national and local capacity for safe drinking water infrastructure.
The tool supports governments, utilities, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities in estimating lead service line replacement costs, evaluating policy and investment options, and informing evidence-based resource planning. Its inclusion on the platform reflects alignment with WHO guidance on water safety and UNEP priorities for resilient infrastructure, climate adaptation, and public health protection.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Sponsorship opportunities for the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator® are available to mission-aligned public, private, and nonprofit organizations. Additional information is available on the sponsorship page.
Climate Resilience, Safe Drinking Water Equity, and SDG Support
The LSLRCC advances safe drinking water equity and climate-resilience by helping communities plan for climate-driven risks to drinking water systems.
By strengthening local planning capacity and supporting evidence-based investment decisions, the tool contributes to SDG 6 Clean Water and Sanitation and reinforces progress toward SDG 13 Climate Action, SDG 11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 3 Good Health and Well-Being.
Stakeholder Engagement and Global Partnership Informed by UNEA 7 Participation
EPHI’s listing follows active engagement with UN processes, including participation in UNEA 7 activities and consultations through the Global Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum.
The organization continues to collaborate with UN entities, practitioners, and community partners to advance practical, implementation-focused approaches that strengthen environmental governance and public health outcomes.
EPHI Leadership Statement on SDG Partnership Engagement
“The United Nations SDG Partnership Platform is one of the most effective engines for global cooperation. It brings together partners who are serious about real progress. EPHI is proud to contribute to that collective effort,” said Anthony Ross, Founder and Director of Environmental & Public Health International.
Take Action for Sustainability
Organizations are encouraged to visit the United Nations SDG Partnership Portal to learn more about registering commitments and supporting collective progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.
About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)
Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) is a trusted leader in EPA-aligned drinking water training and public water system compliance support for municipalities, Tribal governments, and state agencies. Drawing on direct expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint Water Crisis recovery initiatives, EPHI equips government agencies with proven strategies to eliminate lead in drinking water, achieve Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and advance public health equity in drinking water infrastructure.
Through a data-driven, equity-focused planning framework, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides lead service line replacement projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for clean water and sanitation, and advancing climate-resilient drinking water infrastructure, EPHI promotes environmental equity, expands access to sustainable community water systems, and accelerates global progress toward resilient water development.
For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, sponsorship opportunities for the LSLRCC, and registration details, please contact us.
You can access the original press release in the EPHI Newsroom and Media Updates.
This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:
UNHCR Recognizes Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Tool
February 4, 2026
Indigenous Climate Resilience Network Features LSLRCC
February 2, 2026
EPHI Joins UNEP GWWI Supporting Paris Agreement Article 13
January 22, 2026
EPHI Advances Climate Resilience with UN Race to Resilience
January 14, 2026
EPHI Partners with UNEP–WHO on Lead Exposure Prevention
January 12, 2026
LSLRCC Featured on World Economic Forum UpLink
January 8, 2026
World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day | EPHI, WHO Alignment
January 1, 2026
Flint Water Crisis Drinking Water Training | UN Decade Pledge
December 31, 2025
MDH Lists Flint Water Crisis Training for Public Water Systems
December 29, 2025
Water Program Portal Highlights Flint Water Crisis Training
December 29, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Public Water System Training | MERLOT
December 29, 2025
EPHI Submits World Water Day 2026 Action to UN Agenda
December 28, 2025
APA Highlights Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 28, 2025
UNEP Recognizes LSLRCC for Climate Adaptation Planning
December 27, 2025
EPHI Commits to Equity in Climate Action | Paris Agreement
December 27, 2025
EPHI Submits Governance Input for 2026 UN Water Conference
December 26, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Training Recognized for Disaster Risk Reduction
December 26, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Training Recognized by UNDRR PreventionWeb
December 24, 2025
Cleveland CLASH Integrates LSLRCC into Public Health Resources
December 24, 2025
EPHI Submits Paris Agreement Article 13 Input to UNEA 7
December 23, 2025
Harvard–Boston University Climate Health Platform Lists LSLRCC
December 22, 2025
Yale University-Led Platform Lists LSLRCC Climate Adaptation Tool
December 22, 2025
UNDRR Features Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Featured by ASLA Colorado for Drinking Water Planning
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Listed Under Ramsar Convention for World Wetlands Day 2026
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Recognized Under the Paris Agreement
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed on CAKE Climate Adaptation Knowledge Exchange
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed on UNESCO IHP-WINS Climate Water Platform
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in WIPO GREEN Climate Technology Database
December 19, 2025
EPHI Supports COP30 Climate Action via World Bank Connect4Impact
December 19, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in NDC Partnership for Paris Agreement Action
December 18, 2025
UNFCCC Features LSLRCC in Adaptation Knowledge Platform
December 15, 2025
Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Tool in Biodiversity Frameworks
December 14, 2025
Future Earth Lists Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 13, 2025
UN Convention on Biological Diversity Lists EPHI
December 13, 2025
LSLRCC Featured on UNDP SparkBlue for Climate Resilience
December 12, 2025
EPHI Supports UNEA 7 with AI for Environmental Governance
December 12, 2025
UN Platform Features EPHI LSLRCC Supporting UNEA 7
December 11, 2025
EPHI Earns Zero Hunger Recognition for Clean Water Leadership
December 10, 2025
EPHI Contributes to UNEA-7 Sustainable Development Process
December 10, 2025
UN Lists EPHI Newsroom as Climate Adaptive Drinking Water Hub
December 10, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in the United Nations SDG Partnership Platform
December 9, 2025
EPHI Expands LSLRCC for Indigenous & Local Communities After GMGSF
December 7, 2025
United Nations ESCAP Features Climate Adaptive LSLRCC
December 5, 2025
UN Global Digital Compact Recognizes Climate Adaptive LSLRCC
December 5, 2025
Environmental & Public Health International Receives Federal Trademark
December 4, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator Receives Federal Trademark
December 4, 2025
EPHI Signs UN WEPs to Advance Equitable Climate Adaptive Water Systems
December 2, 2025
EPHI Commits to UN Decade for Climate Adaptive Water Systems
December 1, 2025
EPHI Joins UN Global Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum (GMGSF)
November 25, 2025
EPHI Joins Zero Hunger Pledge to Support SDG 2 & Climate Action
November 23, 2025
EPHI Pledge Supports UNHCR Climate Adaptive Drinking Water Systems
November 22, 2025
EPHI Signs UN WASH Pledge | Strengthening Climate-Resilient Drinking Water
November 8, 2025
TNFD Lists LSLRCC | Climate-Adaptive Drinking Water Infrastructure
November 8, 2025
ALNAP Lists Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Infrastructure Tool
November 5, 2025
NACDI Features EPA-Aligned Tribal Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
September 16, 2025
Free Tribal, State & Local Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | APA Colorado
September 13, 2025
EPA-Aligned Lead & Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | WC&P
September 10, 2025
Lead in Drinking Water Risk Reduction Tool | River Network LCRI Hub
September 6, 2025
AWWA Lists EPHI’s LSLRCC: Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
August 29, 2025
LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub
August 21, 2025
EPA-Aligned LSLR Tool for LCRI & DWSRF | APA Washington
August 16, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool | Duke CTSI
August 13, 2025
Environmental Justice Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | WPP
August 10, 2025
UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform
August 3, 2025
Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH
July 27, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub
July 13, 2025
Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement
July 12, 2025
Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR
July 6, 2025
UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now
June 28, 2025
Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications
June 22, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech
June 7, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments
May 26, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed
May 11, 2025
Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
April 29, 2025
Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training
March 31, 2025