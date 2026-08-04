BE INVESTOR ALERT: Bloom Energy Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Bloom Energy class action lawsuit. Captioned Nevins v. Bloom Energy Corporation, No. 26-cv-07944 (N.D. Cal.), the Bloom Energy class action lawsuit charges Bloom Energy and certain of Bloom Energy’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Bloom Energy class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-bloom-energy-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-be.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. Scandium is a rare earth metal used as a dopant to stabilize the zirconia-based ceramic electrolyte in Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cells.

The Bloom Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bloom Energy obtained scandium through intermediaries who sourced the metal from China; (ii) as a result, Bloom Energy understated the extent to which it relied on scandium from China; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Bloom Energy’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Bloom Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 8, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m. EST, Hunterbrook Media published a report titled “Bloom’s Big Lie,” which alleged, among other things, that “Bloom is, in fact, reliant on Chinese scandium, according to global trade data, Chinese corporate filings, satellite imagery, and Hunterbrook’s messages with Bloom’s suppliers in China.” The report allegedly states “Hunterbrook traced four separate China-linked routes into Bloom’s supply chain – scandium oxide shipped directly to its Delaware plant, plus scandium-bearing ceramics and powders flowing through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.” On this news, the price of Bloom Energy stock fell nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Bloom Energy securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Bloom Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Bloom Energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Bloom Energy class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Bloom Energy class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com