Borderless Tech Launches Space Pick, an Interactive Floor Plan Booking Platform, as It Expands into Hong Kong, Canada, and North America





HONG KONG, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borderless Tech Limited, an international technology company specializing in AI automation and venue management software, today launches Space Pick — a visual booking and space-management platform that combines interactive floor plans with full back-office automation for any type of bookable space.

“New visual booking solution lets venues replace error-prone calendar systems with point-and-click floor plans — cutting double-bookings, admin work, and lost revenue”

As businesses increasingly look to optimize space utilization, traditional text-only calendars and complex booking systems often lead to double-bookings, extensive manual follow-up, and high administrative overhead. Space Pick addresses these market pain points directly — delivering venue booking software that allows operators to upload floor plans with custom annotations for specific areas, equipment, and entrances.

Through Space Pick’s intuitive interface, users can view real-time availability, pricing, and amenities, selecting their desired spots directly via a point-and-click interactive map. The platform streamlines the entire user journey by integrating flexible pricing rules—such as time-based rates and membership tiers—with a secure, one-step payment system and automated invoicing.

More than a visualization tool, Space Pick is a complete SaaS space-management platform. Its dual-mode design supports both customer-facing reservations (External Mode) and internal resource scheduling (Internal Mode), enabling businesses to manage any type of space or bookable resource — whether or not a floor plan is involved. This extends the platform well beyond traditional venues into appointment-driven industries such as beauty and wellness, education and tutoring, healthcare clinics, and restaurants.

“A venue operator shouldn’t need a full-time admin just to manage bookings,” said Whitman Lui, Founder of Borderless Tech Limited. “By replacing static booking processes with a dynamic, fully automated visual platform, we are helping venue operators maximize occupancy while drastically lowering their daily administrative burdens.”

Purpose-built for small-to-medium operators across a wide range of sectors — including event spaces, meeting rooms and coworking areas, sports courts and training spaces, creative studios, community centres and classrooms, golf simulators, self-service spaces, and short-term private or commercial rentals — Space Pick features a powerful backend management engine that fully automates reservations, payment processing, and core daily operations, as well as serving service businesses that manage rooms, stations, or equipment internally.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Borderless Tech Limited as it establishes its newly formed entity in Canada to serve the broader North American market. In addition to its flagship product offerings, the company continues to provide custom front- and back-end software development, artificial intelligence automation, and flexible technical consultancy services tailored to the needs of growing SMEs globally.

Venue operators can contact us or book a live demo at space-pick.com — no commitment required.

About Borderless Tech Limited

Borderless Tech Limited is an international technology company headquartered in Hong Kong with a newly established entity in Canada. Specializing in practical AI automation, custom front- and back-end software development, and flexible tech consultancy, the company delivers real business value to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Borderless Tech focuses on turning complex operations into highly efficient, automated systems that drive growth and reduce administrative overhead. For more information on custom development services, visit https://borderlesstech.app.

Media Contact

Whitman Lui

whitman.lui@borderlesstech.app

+852 54091251

Website: https://space-pick.com / https://borderlesstech.app



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/687f9e40-17ec-45e2-88aa-a0858acee2b7