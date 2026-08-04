Mission Critical Group Acquires Anchor Automation, Expanding Connected Services Capabilities

Strengthens the industrial control, automation, and connected services expertise in MCG's integrated power systems platform



Enhances remote monitoring, controls integration, and system visibility across critical power infrastructure

Expands MCG's end-to-end solutions from engineering and manufacturing through lifecycle services



FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (“MCG”), a leading provider of end-to-end electrical infrastructure solutions for mission critical facilities, including data centers, manufacturing plants, and energy infrastructure, today announced its acquisition of Anchor Automation , a provider of industrial automation, controls integration, and connected services.

Headquartered in Florence, South Carolina, with field teams serving customers nationwide, Anchor Automation expands MCG's connected services capabilities and complements its established field services organization.

Together, MCG and Anchor Automation provide customers with a single, trusted partner capable of delivering engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, field services, automation, remote monitoring, and ongoing lifecycle support for critical electrical infrastructure.

“Our customers are looking for a single partner to support their electrical infrastructure throughout its entire lifecycle,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “Anchor Automation enhances our connected services capabilities and complements our field services organization, allowing us to deliver end-to-end solutions — from engineering and manufacturing through commissioning, remote monitoring, maintenance, and long-term lifecycle support.”

“Joining Mission Critical Group creates new opportunities for our employees and customers while allowing us to continue delivering the automation and connected services expertise that has defined our business,” said Trever Mason, CEO of Anchor Automation. “Together, we can provide customers with a more complete solution that improves system performance, reliability, and long-term operational success.”

Anchor Automation now operates under the Mission Critical Group brand while retaining its existing leadership team.

For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com .

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group is a leading provider of end-to-end electrical infrastructure solutions for mission critical facilities, including data centers, manufacturing plants, and energy infrastructure. We design, manufacture, integrate, and service modular power solutions, including switchgear, e-Houses, power skids, backup power systems, and related critical power equipment. Our customers include major technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and energy companies across North America, and we operate more than 18 manufacturing facilities in the United States. For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com .

About Anchor Automation

Anchor Automation provides industrial automation, controls integration, remote monitoring, and connected services that help customers improve the reliability, performance, and lifecycle management of critical electrical infrastructure. Headquartered in Florence, South Carolina, with field teams nationwide, the company delivers automation solutions that optimize operations across mission critical and industrial environments. For more information, visit anchorautomation.com .