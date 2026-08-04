Equiniti and Bullish Support Elemental Royalty Dividend Distribution Offering Eligible Shareholders a Tether Gold (XAU₮) Payment Option

Release Highlights

Eligible shareholders of Elemental Royalty Corp. were offered the option to receive dividend payments in Tether Gold (XAU₮)

Equiniti facilitated the digital asset component of the distribution

Bullish provided digital asset distribution support

The initiative expanded shareholder choice while maintaining traditional payment options

Collaboration demonstrates how issuers and service providers can support alternative distribution arrangements



NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti and Bullish today announced the successful completion of a dividend distribution for Elemental Royalty Corp. that provided eligible shareholders with the option to receive their dividend payment in Tether Gold (XAU₮) alongside traditional payment methods. The initiative gave eligible shareholders an additional way to receive dividend value while maintaining established distribution processes.

The distribution demonstrates how shareholder services and digital asset infrastructure can work together to support evolving issuer and shareholder needs. For this completed distribution, Equiniti facilitated the digital asset component, while Bullish provided digital asset distribution support for shareholders who elected to receive payment in Tether Gold (XAU₮).

"Issuers continue to explore new ways to meet evolving shareholder expectations," said Dan Kramer, Chief Executive Officer of Equiniti. "We were pleased to work alongside Elemental Royalty and Bullish to support this distribution. This collaboration demonstrates how established shareholder services and emerging payment capabilities can come together to expand shareholder choice while maintaining the reliability and rigor that issuers and investors expect."

"We are proud to work with Elemental Royalty and Equiniti on this initiative," said Tom Farley, Chief Executive Officer of Bullish. "The successful distribution demonstrates how digital asset infrastructure can complement established market practices, providing issuers and shareholders with additional options."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering practical solutions that meet the needs of issuers and shareholders. By bringing together issuer leadership, shareholder services expertise and digital asset infrastructure, Elemental Royalty, Equiniti and Bullish successfully supported an additional dividend payment option while preserving the trusted processes and standards expected by public market investors.

About Equiniti

Equiniti delivers trusted data, intelligent insight, and seamless administration across the full equity ownership lifecycle. We help issuers, investors, and employees navigate complexity, strengthen market engagement, and achieve better outcomes through technology-powered solutions backed by expert service. Our 5,000+ global associates support more than 15,000 organizations and over 20 million shareholders worldwide. Learn more at equiniti.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange – an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity.

Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk’s offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com, a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology. For more information, please visit www.bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts

Equiniti

mediainquiries@equiniti.com

Bullish

media@bullish.com