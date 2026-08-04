MCN Build Deploys Veea’s Crowdkeep™ Platform at Sidwell Friends School, Marking Tenth Deployment with Genesys Impact

WASHINGTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (“Veea”) (NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneer in AI-powered cybersecure distributed intelligence on hyperconverged heterogeneous edge-native infrastructure, today announced that MCN Build has deployed Veea’s Crowdkeep™ construction workforce and asset management platform at the Sidwell Friends School project in Washington, D.C. Implemented in collaboration with Genesys Impact, Veea’s certified systems integration partner, the project marks the tenth Crowdkeep deployment completed by Genesys Impact for MCN Build.

Crowdkeep is part of Veea’s portfolio of industry-specific applications and is delivered on Veea’s secure edge computing platform.

Powered by Veea’s secure edge computing platform, VeeaVision AI and AIoT, Crowdkeep platform enables construction teams to digitally manage workforce activity, subcontractors, equipment, visitors, and field operations while improving jobsite visibility, safety, accountability, and operational efficiency. VeeaVision AI provides for video surveillance of job sites with inferencing performed at the edge on a VeeaCloud-managed NVIDIA Jetson supporting several VLMs, such as YOLO26 with an integrated recursive self-improvement capability developed by Veea.

Large construction projects can involve hundreds of workers, subcontractors, deliveries, inspections and safety-critical activities. Veea’s Crowdkeep platform centralizes these workflows into a single digital platform, providing project teams with real-time operational intelligence, streamlined documentation, and enhanced collaboration among project stakeholders.

The deployment at Sidwell Friends School supports:

Digital workforce and subcontractor accountability

Real-time jobsite visibility and operational reporting

Digital safety documentation and compliance workflows

Job safety and security

Visitor and contractor management

Incident reporting and audit trails

Improved communication across project teams



By digitizing these critical construction processes, MCN Build is strengthening field operations while reducing administrative effort and enabling faster, more informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

“Today’s construction projects require greater visibility, accountability, and operational intelligence than traditional processes can provide,” said Helder Antunes, Chief Revenue Officer at Veea. “Crowdkeep combines Veea’s intelligent edge platform with Edge AI, secure networking, IoT connectivity, and cloud management into a purpose-built solution for the construction industry. Working alongside Genesys Impact and MCN Build, we’re proud to help deliver technology that enhances project execution while supporting one of Washington’s premier educational institutions.”

As Veea’s implementation partner, Genesys Impact is responsible for deploying, configuring, integrating, and supporting the Crowdkeep platform, helping ensure rapid adoption and long-term customer success.

“This deployment marks our tenth successful implementation of Veea’s Crowdkeep platform for MCN Build,” said Jad Boustany, Chief Executive Officer of Genesys Impact. “Our continued collaboration demonstrates how intelligent construction technology can improve workforce accountability, strengthen safety practices, and provide project teams with real-time operational visibility. Together, we’re helping construction organizations embrace digital transformation with practical solutions that deliver measurable business value.”

For MCN Build, the deployment represents another important step in its ongoing investment in technology that improves project delivery while reinforcing its commitment to safety, accountability, and operational excellence.

“As our projects continue to grow in complexity, having real-time visibility into jobsite operations has become essential,” said Eric Impraim, Director of Technology at MCN Build. “Veea’s Crowdkeep solution provides our project teams with the digital tools needed to improve accountability, strengthen safety, and make informed decisions every day. The collaboration with Veea and Genesys Impact has enabled us to deploy a scalable technology platform that supports more efficient project execution while delivering greater transparency across the jobsite.”

Because Crowdkeep is powered by Veea’s distributed edge platform, project data is securely processed at the edge while providing centralized cloud visibility. This architecture reduces latency, enhances resiliency, and enables real-time decision-making across complex construction environments.

The Sidwell Friends School project extends MCN Build’s use of the Crowdkeep platform across its construction operations and demonstrates a repeatable deployment model in which Veea provides the edge technology, application platform and VeeaVision AI, Genesys Impact delivers implementation and support, and MCN Build applies the solution to improve project execution.

About Veea

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications and services at the edge. Built on Veea-developed and third-party devices, the VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, and storage into a unified, hyperconverged network solution, delivered through a full software stack spanning edge to cloud — bringing AI to deployments that range from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing. For more information, visit www.veea.com.

About Genesys Impact

Genesys Impact is a technology integration and digital transformation company specializing in intelligent infrastructure, connected buildings, physical security, networking, cloud technologies, and digital workforce solutions. As Veea’s implementation partner, Genesys Impact helps organizations successfully deploy innovative technologies that improve operational performance, workforce productivity, and business outcomes across commercial, education, healthcare, government, and enterprise markets.

About MCN Build

MCN Build is a premier general contractor serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region, delivering complex commercial, institutional, educational, and mission-critical construction projects. Through a commitment to innovation, quality, and safety, MCN Build leverages advanced technologies to improve collaboration, operational efficiency, and project delivery for its clients.

Media Contact:

Veea Inc.

Thomas Latiolais

Email: thomas.latiolais@veea.com

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