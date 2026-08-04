New Visa Data Shows FIFA World Cup 2026™ Drove Spending Surges of Up to 24.6% in Toronto and Vancouver

Matchday spending in Canada’s host cities increased during the tournament, highlighting the economic impact of FIFA World Cup 2026™ on local businesses.



TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the unforgettable 13 Canadian-hosted matches for FIFA World Cup 2026™, Visa data reveals the tournament left a measurable economic footprint across Canada’s host cities. Matchday spending rose as much as 24.6% in Toronto and 12.7% in Vancouver compared to the same period in 2025, highlighting how major sporting events can create temporary and highly concentrated “pop-up economies” driven by increased consumer spending and international visitors.

A Tournament of Pop-Up Economies

Visa’s analysis of card-present spending in Toronto and Vancouver during the tournament period revealed several key moments:

Toronto saw the largest matchday spending lift when Germany faced Côte d’Ivoire on June 20, with spending rising 24.6% above average daily spending during the same tournament window in 2025.

when Germany faced Côte d’Ivoire on June 20, with spending rising Vancouver experienced a notable spending increase when Australia faced Türkiye on June 13, with spending rising 12.7% above average daily spending during the same tournament window in 2025.

when Australia faced Türkiye on June 13, with spending rising Canada’s group-stage match against Qatar in Vancouver on June 18 drove a 4.9% spending lift for the city, highlighting the economic value of national-team moments in bringing fans together across host communities.





In Canada, Visa’s Tap In campaign extended the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2026™ beyond the pitch through fan experiences and support for entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping create a legacy in host communities.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026™ showed how the power of sport brings people together and creates real economic opportunity for Canadian communities,” said Michiel Wielhouwer, President and Country Manager, Visa Canada. “In Toronto and Vancouver, every tap to pay helped tell a bigger story — one of fans supporting local businesses, visitors discovering our host cities, and digital payments helping commerce move quickly, securely and seamlessly during one of the world’s biggest sporting moments.”

Wielhouwer added: “Visa is proud to help power moments like this for fans, merchants and cities. Canada’s host cities demonstrated how major events can create immediate opportunities for businesses of all sizes while giving visitors fast, reliable and convenient ways to pay.”

As Canada looks ahead to future global sporting and cultural moments, Visa’s data offers a clear signal: where culture goes, commerce follows.

Source and methodology

Source: VisaNet. Canada host city analysis includes Toronto and Vancouver only; card-present spend only; stadium spend included. The comparison window is June 11 to July 17, 2026 versus the same days in 2025. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Media Contact

Mohamad Zigby, canadamediainquiries@visa.com

