Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax expands free retirement workshop tour across five states

Scottsdale, Arizona, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax is bringing its complimentary "Taking Back Control of Your Financial Future" workshop series to communities across Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and South Carolina this summer. The free dinner events arrive as Americans weigh a volatile market and shifting tax rules.

The company designed its educational dinner events to help people approaching or in retirement better understand how today's markets and tax rules affect them, so they can make informed decisions and feel prepared. Right now, few do: just 35% of non-retirees say their retirement savings are on track, according to the Federal Reserve's latest Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households.

Led by Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax President Stewart Willis, each workshop offers practical, educational guidance backed by nearly three decades of industry experience.

"Retirement today is more complex than ever, and many people are looking for answers they can trust," said Willis. "Our goal is to help attendees better understand their options, avoid costly mistakes and build a retirement strategy that gives them confidence for the future."

Attendees will learn about topics including:

Strategies to help reduce taxes in retirement

Common Social Security claiming mistakes that can reduce lifetime income

Ways to protect retirement savings during periods of market volatility

How to build a retirement income plan aligned with personal goals

Timely tax and planning moves to make before the rules change occur

Each complimentary workshop includes a gourmet dinner and begins at 6 p.m. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required.

Upcoming Workshop Schedule:

 Avondale, Ariz.

Location: Cooper's Hawk, 10525 W. McDowell Road

Date: July 29

 Gilbert, Ariz.

Location: Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 1865 S. Santan Village Parkway

Dates: Aug. 4, Aug. 5

 Las Vegas, Nev.

Location: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 8721 W. Charleston Blvd.

Dates: Aug. 11, Aug. 12

 Portland, Ore.

Location: Morton’s: The Steak House, 213 SW Clay St.

Dates: Aug. 17, Aug. 18

 Las Vegas, Nev.

Location: Morton’s: The Steak House, 400 E. Flamingo Road

Dates: Aug. 18, Aug. 19

 Vancouver, Wash.

Location: El Gaucho, 510 Waterfront Way

Dates: Aug. 19, Aug. 20

 Greenville, S.C.

Location: Hotel Hartness, 120 Halston Ave.

Dates: Aug. 19, Aug. 20

To register or view the full workshop schedule, visit www.apsitaxes.com/events.

About Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax is a nationally recognized financial advisory firm specializing in retirement planning, tax strategies, estate planning and wealth management. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with offices across the United States, the firm is committed to helping individuals and families build personalized financial strategies through education, transparency and long-term planning. Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

For more information, visit www.apsitaxes.com.