Abundia Global Impact Group Announces Completion of Newly Constructed Facility to Allow Business Expansion of Recently Acquired Subsidiary RPD Technologies

Completes a key milestone that provides RPD with the resources it needs for expansion and strengthens Abundia’s commercial strategy by diversifying revenue opportunities

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) (“Abundia” or the “Company”), a low-carbon energy solutions company focused on converting biomass and plastics waste into high-value low-carbon fuels, today announces the completion of its newly constructed engineering and commercial scale-up facility for its subsidiary, RPD Technologies Americas, LLC ("RPD"), which was acquired by Abundia in April 2026. The completion of the facility demonstrates steady execution and progress in Abundia’s commercialization strategy.

“Moving RPD’s operations to the new facility was always part of our vision to drive additional value to Abundia and our shareholders, allowing RPD to expand into larger projects and target increased revenues for the combined company,” said Ed Gillespie, Abundia Chief Executive Officer. “When we evaluated the RPD opportunity, we concluded that it would give the company and its shareholders a dual approach towards profitability. On the one hand, we have our core renewable energy project moving steadily towards development and when it comes online will generate significant profitable revenue, and with RPD, we are expanding a more traditional, organic growth opportunity that is generating revenue in parallel.”

Peter Loezos, Chief Executive Officer of RPD Technologies, added, “This facility represents a significant milestone for RPD and expands our ability to help customers move innovative technologies from development to commercial deployment. With enhanced engineering, fabrication, assembly, commissioning, and pilot-and demonstration-scale capabilities in a single location, we can support larger and more complex projects while reducing execution risk and accelerating technology scale-up. The expanded facility positions RPD to serve a broader range of customers and further strengthens our role as a trusted partner for first-of-a-kind process technologies.”

Designed according to the highest industrial standards, the new facility substantially expands RPD's engineering, fabrication, pilot plant, demonstration unit and process development capabilities, attracting a broader base of customers. The facility positions RPD to compete for larger and more complex projects, broadening opportunities to meet the company’s growth strategy. Although RPD Technologies operates as a stand-alone business serving a broad range of third-party customers, the new facility also strengthens Abundia's long-term growth by providing a centralized engineering and technology scale-up center. The facility provides the infrastructure necessary to develop, validate and optimize advanced process technologies supporting the Company's future commercial renewable fuels platform, while maintaining appropriate protection for RPD customers and their intellectual property.

About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG), a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Abundia is developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. The flagship project at Cedar Port positions Abundia at the center of the Gulf Coast’s energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

For more information, please visit www.abundiaimpact.com.

About RPD Technologies Americas, LLC

RPD Technologies Americas, LLC, ("RPD Technologies") a subsidiary of Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG), is a project development and engineering company specializing in the design, construction, operation and scale-up of pilot plants and demonstration facilities for the refining, petrochemical, energy and low-carbon industries. Headquartered in Baytown, Texas, RPD provides turnkey engineering solutions that help customers accelerate the commercialization of new technologies, from concept and pilot testing through demonstration and scale-up.

For more information, please visit www.rpdtechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy and ongoing operations, the Company’s current liquidity positions, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company’s ability to predict its rate of growth, and (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company’s business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

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IR@abundiaglobalimpactgroup.com