Teleflex Medical OEM Launches as INGENYX to Empower Tomorrow’s MedTech Innovators

Combining leading in-house expertise with platform-enhancing investments to accelerate advances in engineering, innovation and manufacturing capabilities serving global medical device innovators

Marks completion of acquisition by Montagu and Kohlberg

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INGENYX, formerly Teleflex Medical OEM, today announced its launch as an independent company following the completion of its acquisition by Montagu and Kohlberg and carve-out from Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX). The transaction was first announced on December 9, 2025.

Rooted in more than 40 years of experience serving medical device manufacturers, INGENYX develops and manufactures custom-engineered interventional catheters and subassemblies, sutures, tubing, wiring, complex extrusion solutions, surgical fibers, and other advanced medical device technologies for customers worldwide.

As an independent company, INGENYX is well-positioned to expand its engineering capabilities, accelerate innovation, and strengthen customer collaboration while continuing to deliver the expertise, quality, and reliability medical device manufacturers have come to expect.

Greg Stotts, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex Medical OEM, continues in that role at INGENYX, and Matt Jennings, Senior Operating Partner at Kohlberg, will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.

“Medical device companies face growing pressure to innovate faster while managing complexity, risk, and cost,” Jennings said. “INGENYX is uniquely positioned to meet that need by serving as a collaborative extension of our customers’ teams, combining design for manufacturability (DFM) methodology, and our proprietary intelligence databank with a deep understanding of the decisions that shape successful products.”

Under the INGENYX brand, the company will expand its focus beyond traditional contract manufacturing development to help customers navigate increasingly complex product development, material selection, scalability, and lifecycle challenges.

“INGENYX reflects both who we are and where we’re headed,” Stotts added. “For decades, we’ve helped medical device companies bring innovative products to market. As an independent company, we have an opportunity to invest further in the capabilities, expertise, and technologies that help our customers make smarter decisions and accelerate their path to commercialization and beyond.”

Key highlights of INGENYX include:

Continuity that customers can count on. The same trusted teams, expertise, and customer commitment that have defined the business for decades remain in place under the INGENYX brand.

The same trusted teams, expertise, and customer commitment that have defined the business for decades remain in place under the INGENYX brand. The agility of an independent company. As a standalone organization backed by Kohlberg and Montagu, INGENYX is positioned to move faster and accelerate investments in innovation, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities.

As a standalone organization backed by Kohlberg and Montagu, INGENYX is positioned to move faster and accelerate investments in innovation, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. A stronger platform for what’s next. With integrated real-world manufacturing expertise and DFM intelligence, INGENYX helps customers make more informed development decisions, reduce risk, accelerate commercialization, and prepare for future product generations.



For more information, visit www.ingenyx.com.

About INGENYX

INGENYX is a leading development and manufacturing partner to global medical device innovators. For more than 40 years, the company has developed and supplied custom-engineered interventional catheter components and subassemblies, surgical fibers, sutures, and other advanced medical device technologies used across high-growth treatment areas, including structural heart, neurovascular, electrophysiology, and urology. Leveraging deep materials science expertise, complex extrusion capabilities, proprietary intelligence, and a vertically integrated operating model, INGENYX helps customers navigate critical decisions from concept through commercial readiness and future product generations. With seven state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ireland, and Mexico, INGENYX supports many of the world’s leading medical device companies, helping to bring life-changing technologies to market.

About Montagu

Montagu is a leading mid-market private equity firm, committed to finding and growing businesses that make the world work. Focusing on businesses with a must-have product or service in a structurally growing marketplace, Montagu brings proven growth capabilities to help companies achieve their ambitions and unlock their full potential. Montagu specializes in carve-out and other first-time buyout investments and has deep expertise in five priority sectors: Healthcare, Financial Sector Services, Critical Data, Digital Infrastructure, and Education. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) forms an integral part of its strategy, and its commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into its investment and value-creation process. Montagu has €15 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.montagu.com.

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market investment firm based in Mount Kisco, New York with deep experience investing across private equity and credit. Informed by its thesis-driven White Paper Program, Kohlberg invests in healthcare and services companies characterized by strong brands, recurring revenue streams and leading market positions. Kohlberg manages approximately $17 billion on behalf of investors globally. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

Media Contact:

For INGENYX

Patty Caballero

patty@pscconsulting.net

973-348-5055

For Montagu

James Madsen, Bella Lahdo

Greenbrook

+44 20 7952 2000

montagu@greenbrookadvisory.com

For Kohlberg

Amanda Shpiner/Jonathan Warren

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

media@kohlberg.com