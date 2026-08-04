Beyond Air Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve patients' lives, today announced that it will report financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The Company's management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) the same day.

Conference Call & Webcast Thursday, August 13th @ 8 a.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-407-0784 International: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13762077

Webcast: A webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website (click here) or directly (click here). An online replay will be available on the Company’s website or via the direct link an hour after the call.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

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