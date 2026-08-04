Holtec, Entergy and Hyundai E&C Sign MOA to Evaluate Potential SMR-300 Projects in Gulf South Region





Entergy Executive Vice President & Chief Nuclear Officer John Dinelli, Holtec CEO Dr. Kris Singh and Hyundai Engineering and Construction CEO Hanwoo Lee at the signing ceremony

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holtec International, Entergy Services, LLC, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. (HDEC) today announced a strategic collaboration to evaluate opportunities to advance the potential deployment of Holtec’s SMR-300 advanced small modular reactor for large-load customers across Entergy’s service territory. The initiative reflects accelerating demand for reliable, carbon-free baseload power to support expanding industrial facilities, advanced manufacturing, and AI-driven data centers throughout the U.S. Gulf South.

The collaboration formalized through a non-binding Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), establishes a framework to jointly evaluate customer demand, candidate sites, and possible commercial structures for potential dual-unit SMR-300 projects. The objective is to identify commercially viable opportunities where advanced nuclear may be able to support economic growth while strengthening long-term grid reliability and energy security.

Entergy and its affiliates operate one of the nation’s largest fleets of nuclear power plants and electric utility systems serving customers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Together, the parties will evaluate whether, and if so, where SMR-300 deployment may best meet future customer demand while complementing Entergy’s long-term resource planning and generation portfolio.

Holtec’s SMR-300 is a Generation III+ pressurized water reactor that produces approximately 340 Mwe (net) per unit using proven pressurized water reactor (PWR) technology, standard nuclear fuel, and fully passive safety systems. A standard dual-unit configuration provides approximately 680 Mwe of firm, carbon-free electricity in a scalable platform optimized for utilities, industrial facilities, and large-load customers.

If pursued, SMR-300 projects would be delivered through Holtec’s integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) platform with HDEC, providing a single, accountable delivery model from manufacturing through commissioning. Holtec leads reactor technology, nuclear systems, manufacturing, and nuclear procurement, while HDEC leads balance-of-plant engineering, procurement, and construction. A jointly managed project office integrates project controls and execution to provide unified project leadership throughout development and construction.

The delivery platform combines Holtec’s four decades of nuclear technology development and manufacturing with HDEC’s more than 50 years of continuous nuclear power plant construction experience. Together with Holtec’s first-of-a-kind SMR-300 deployment at the Palisades site in Michigan, the platform brings together the core elements required to commercialize advanced nuclear at scale – including proven reactor technology, domestic manufacturing, integrated EPC delivery, and an operating reference plant. Major SMR-300 components are expected to be manufactured in the United States at Holtec’s Advanced Manufacturing Division (AMD) and future replica manufacturing facilities supporting fleet deployment.

Potential projects in Entergy’s service territory would draw upon Holtec’s first-of-a-kind SMR-300 deployment at the Palisades site in Michigan, where the Pioneer 1 & 2 units are expected to become the global reference plant for future SMR-300 deployments.

This collaboration represents another important step in Holtec’s strategy to commercialize the SMR-300 through strategic utility partnerships and its integrated delivery platform with Hyundai E&C and provides Entergy an opportunity to evaluate advanced nuclear as part of its broader, long-term resource planning considerations. As electricity demand accelerates across the United States, the collaboration establishes a pathway for the parties to assess where advanced nuclear may be needed to support industrial growth, AI infrastructure, grid reliability, and long-term energy security.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the Memorandum of Agreement among Holtec International, Entergy Services, LLC and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., the parties' intentions to evaluate potential SMR-300 projects in Entergy's MISO South service territory, the potential deployment and commercialization of Holtec's SMR-300 technology, the potential roles of the parties in the development and delivery of any resulting projects, and the potential benefits of such technology and any resulting projects, including with respect to reliable carbon-free power generation, economic growth, grid reliability and energy security. Forward-looking statements involve risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The forward-looking statements in this post speak only as of the date of this post. We undertake no obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on them .

About Holtec

Holtec is a U.S.-headquartered, multinational technology company focused on clean energy, with its principal business centered on nuclear power generation and an expanding presence in adjacent clean energy generation solutions and long-duration energy storage. The Company is the owner/developer of the SMR-300 advanced small modular reactor featuring passive safety systems, and currently expects the first two units to be deployed at the Company-owned Palisades site in Michigan. Holtec is also refurbishing the Palisades nuclear power plant, which would be the first commercial nuclear reactor in the United States to be repowered after permanent shutdown. Holtec is the NRC-authorized Operator for the Palisades plant.

The Company’s business profile is distinguished by the ownership of nearly 220 granted patents, a substantial portfolio of proprietary technologies and trade secrets, three large U.S.-based manufacturing facilities for nuclear fabrication and operations on five continents. The Company has provided products and services to a client base of more than 150 nuclear reactors worldwide. Holtec's technical capabilities include reactor design, reactor operations, engineering, licensing, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, and decommissioning services. As such, Holtec believes that it is well-positioned to help catalyze the growth of the nuclear power industry in the U.S. and around the world. The Company is also expanding its activities in solar energy and long-duration energy storage technologies intended to enhance renewable energy reliability and complement its SMR-300 product line.

For more information, please contact: Patrick O’Brien, Executive Director of Government Affairs and Communications

Phone: (508) 494-4254 | Email: p.obrien@holtec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40ee8378-25e3-4d69-9ff0-6587b34e8d66