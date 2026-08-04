Allspring Global Investments Selects Aiviq to Build Global Client Data Platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiviq, a leading global client data platform for the asset management industry, has been selected by Allspring Global Investments to establish a global, enterprise-grade Client Book of Record (CBOR) platform. The platform will help unify client assets, flows, and sales attribution across Allspring's distribution business, providing a single, reconciled view of client activity. The agreement marks a significant milestone for Aiviq North America, which launched in October 2025 and is building momentum across the North American markets.

By connecting data into Allspring's cloud-native technology environment, the initiative is intended to support broader access to client information and data-driven decision making across the business. The effort reflects Allspring's continued focus on strengthening data management capabilities and supporting operational effectiveness globally.

Bill Safarik, Head of Distribution & Marketing Technology/Head of Finance Technology, Allspring Global Investments, said:

"As Allspring continues to strengthen its use of data and analytics, it is important that our distribution, finance, and operations teams have access to a more consistent and reliable view of client information. This initiative supports our broader efforts to enhance how client data is managed and used across the firm, helping improve decision-making and supporting the evolving needs of our global business."

Sam Iles, Head of Aiviq, North America, said:

"We are delighted to have been selected to support Allspring's global client data strategy. This engagement reflects the growing importance of connected, high-quality data across the investment management industry. We look forward to working with Allspring as it advances its data management objectives."

About Aiviq – www.aiviq.com

Headquartered in the UK, Aiviq is a leading global client data platform for the investment management industry. Powered by Aiviq Intelligence, an integrated workbench for deploying AI use cases, the modular platform delivers enterprise-grade datasets, workflow and intelligence across the core masters underpinning CBOR - AUM & Flow Master, Accounts Master, Agreements Master and Client Master, helping customers meet use cases across sales enablement, client service, product development, risk and regulatory reporting, and corporate strategy.

Aiviq's vision is to help investment firms achieve business clarity through the fusion of AI and human intelligence. The company is accredited with the ISO 27001:2022 information security standard and proactively engages its user community to ensure its product roadmap addresses rapid change within the industry. Aiviq is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha FMC and has grown organically and by acquisition to support its expanding client base across the global investment management industry.

About Allspring Global Investments - www.allspringglobal.com

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $642 billion in assets under advisement*, 18 offices globally​, and investment teams supported by 360+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of June 30, 2026. ​Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.