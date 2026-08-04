Northern Discovery Metals Highlights Multiple Copper Targets Identified in NI 43-101 Technical Report for Vent

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Discovery Metals Inc. (CSE: NOR) (“Northern Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to highlight results from its technical report for the Vent Copper Property (the “Property”), located in the Alberni Mining Division on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The report, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Vent Copper Property, Alberni Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, NTS Map 092F03W” (the “Technical Report”), is dated July 22, 2026 was prepared by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Technical Report Highlights:

The 1,561-hectare Property is located approximately 51 kilometres west of Port Alberni and is accessible by Highway 4 and forestry roads.

The January 2026 field program included geological mapping, prospecting, rock and soil sampling, and property-scale airborne magnetic and very-low-frequency electromagnetic (“VLF-EM”) surveys.

Results from 169 soil samples included values up to 1,230 ppm Cu and 209 ppm Mo and defined copper-silver anomalies with associated molybdenum responses (Table 1).

The airborne survey comprised 177 line-kilometres over approximately 15.6 square kilometres, with survey lines spaced 100 metres apart and tie lines spaced 1,000 metres apart.

Thirty-four selective rock samples returned values up to 9,230 ppm copper (0.923% Cu) and 5,010 ppm molybdenum (0.501% Mo), with the peak values occurring in separate samples (Table 2).

The airborne survey comprised 177 line-kilometres over approximately 15.6 square kilometres, with survey lines spaced 100 metres apart and tie lines spaced 1,000 metres apart .

Integrated geological, geochemical, magnetic and VLF-EM data identified multiple priority target areas defined by coincident structural features, alteration, conductivity and copper geochemistry, including along the Vent-Ken mineralized trend.





The Property is underlain principally by volcanic rocks of the Upper Triassic Karmutsen Formation and intrusive rocks of the Island Intrusions. Historical and modern work has documented hydrothermal alteration, quartz veining and structurally controlled sulphide mineralization containing pyrite, chalcopyrite and locally molybdenite. The Technical Report interprets the Property as hosting a structurally controlled copper-bearing hydrothermal system with characteristics that may be consistent with volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”)-related and/or intrusion-related copper mineralization. Further exploration is required to determine the scale and continuity of mineralization.

A phased exploration program is recommended. The first phase is intended to refine and prioritize targets through detailed mapping and prospecting, systematic rock and soil sampling, field verification of airborne anomalies and ground geophysics where warranted. The objective is to develop a refined geological and structural model and delineate specific targets for potential drilling. There are no current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates for the Property. The exploration targets and interpretations described in the Technical Report are conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource. Any subsequent drilling program will be contingent on positive Phase I results, receipt of required permits and approvals, and the availability of financing.

"We are very encouraged by the results of the technical report," stated Jared Suchan, CEO of Northern Discovery Metals. "The identification of multiple priority targets supported by geological, geochemical and geophysical data gives us a strong foundation for the next phase of work. We believe a systematic, phased approach is the right way to build value at Vent, and we look forward to getting to work."

Table 1. Soil geochemistry results from the 2026 field program.

Lab

Sample ID

Field

Sample ID

Analyte: Ag As Au Co Cu Fe Mn Mo Ni S V Zn Unit: ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm RDL: 0.01 0.1 0.005 0.1 0.5 0.01 1 0.05 0.5 0.01 0.5 0.5 7426709 213501 0.23 4 <0.005 13.2 226 6.56 175 41.1 13.2 0.06 208 15.6 7426710 213502 0.08 1.5 <0.005 8.2 74.3 5.19 66 29.3 8.2 0.01 222 8.6 7426711 213503 0.23 2.7 0.005 9 244 5.44 115 33.7 10.8 0.07 170 16.2 7426712 213504 0.33 6.7 0.009 29.6 411 8.9 551 104 29.1 0.16 139 51.7 7426713 213505 0.3 4.5 0.007 13.1 464 11.3 186 209 14 0.07 245 24.2 7426714 213506 0.23 3.8 0.007 7.1 271 5.88 80 21.7 6.9 0.08 165 14.4 7426715 213507 0.13 1.8 <0.005 9.2 67.3 4.36 49 28.3 9.7 0.04 165 10.8 7426716 213508 0.24 3.7 <0.005 6.3 65.1 7.27 66 8.91 5.5 0.04 296 9.2 7426717 213509 0.39 8.4 0.014 18.7 375 9.36 312 33.8 21 0.1 209 28.9 7426718 213510 0.29 7.2 0.009 45.9 557 10.1 901 98.7 29.1 0.17 164 46.4 7426719 213511 0.27 6.9 0.009 43 558 10.3 824 95.4 29.7 0.19 157 48.8 7426720 213512 0.22 7.4 0.012 47.6 266 6.85 1460 8.01 41.2 0.08 171 66.6 7426721 213513 0.14 5.2 0.006 28.2 198 5.89 806 5.74 26 0.08 147 43.4 7426722 213514 0.22 9.9 0.014 54 277 7.56 2400 5.98 43.2 0.09 186 74.4 7426723 213515 0.12 5.7 <0.005 11.4 164 7.55 22 31.8 14.7 0.07 378 6.6 7426724 213516 0.17 3.5 0.009 12.5 411 7.69 219 71.5 11.8 0.07 232 18.1 7426725 213517 0.18 7.9 0.008 72.3 329 8.45 2500 14 47.6 0.08 210 89.1 7426726 213518 0.25 7.8 0.007 41.6 180 7.76 1290 7.39 31.4 0.06 210 62.2 7426727 213519 0.39 6.4 0.009 97.3 289 7.02 2370 8.19 26.5 0.16 111 85.4 7426728 213520 0.26 7.2 0.009 16 194 10.6 170 71.7 14.5 0.05 306 26.9 7426729 213521 0.26 7.6 0.005 16.6 181 11.7 182 91.6 15.7 0.05 333 26.6 7426730 213522 0.17 2.9 <0.005 10.6 48.1 4.45 60 3.6 8.7 0.03 190 13.1 7426731 213523 0.59 9.4 0.028 31.2 601 13.4 470 11.1 19.8 0.09 253 71.8 7426732 213524 0.25 2.2 <0.005 10.7 50.4 3.68 74 3.91 10.1 0.05 202 19.4 7426733 213525 0.11 5.4 <0.005 19.8 60.3 5.91 122 9.63 12.9 0.03 152 41.3 7426734 213526 0.17 8.5 <0.005 12.5 58.5 6.42 136 3.51 11 0.03 222 33.7 7426735 213527 0.13 4.4 <0.005 8 31.7 3.94 63 2.19 6.4 0.05 273 18 7426736 213528 0.13 129 <0.005 35.1 139 10.1 476 11.2 11.9 0.06 196 158 7426737 213529 0.22 12.6 <0.005 17 99.3 9.48 190 5.47 16.3 0.07 281 47.8 7426738 213530 0.18 6.1 <0.005 14.5 142 8.79 139 14.3 12.1 0.04 305 20.9 7426739 213531 0.19 6.3 <0.005 14 134 8.87 133 15 10.9 0.04 312 20 7426740 213532 0.22 14.3 0.046 68.7 443 9.53 1820 21.8 48.2 0.17 180 71.1 7426741 213533 0.11 3.2 <0.005 6 37.6 6.6 203 4.49 6.7 0.05 235 19.8 7426742 213534 0.08 2 0.01 9.3 12.7 7.5 374 23.4 3.8 0.02 247 59.5 7426743 213535 0.05 0.4 <0.005 1.4 5.1 1.1 106 1.08 <0.5 0.02 45.2 11 7426744 213536 0.07 3.4 <0.005 7.3 56.1 3.65 129 4.89 7.5 0.04 165 15.2 7426745 213537 0.07 2.6 <0.005 12.2 31.3 6.73 394 6.36 5.7 0.05 207 25.2 7426746 213538 0.11 1 <0.005 93.4 11.5 2.48 2420 1.82 4.4 0.09 40.2 38.3 7426747 213539 0.09 1.2 <0.005 90.8 7.6 4.01 2570 3.7 4.4 0.07 83.2 53.5 7426748 213540 0.23 0.7 0.006 1 3.1 0.35 453 0.39 0.8 0.06 15.9 16.7 7426749 213541 0.11 0.6 <0.005 1.1 3.3 0.34 285 0.37 1.3 0.05 17.2 14.6 7426750 213542 0.09 2.7 <0.005 3.4 5.6 4.03 140 2 2.7 0.01 186 9.8 7426751 213543 0.13 1.7 <0.005 4.4 32.9 3.23 71 4.6 4.5 0.03 166 12.7 7426752 213544 0.2 9.2 0.01 54.9 333 8.43 1850 9.71 43.7 0.08 194 66.2 7426753 213551 0.13 4.5 <0.005 14 228 7.82 258 16.1 17.3 0.06 190 26.2 7426754 213552 0.08 1.2 <0.005 11.3 53.7 6.49 66 14.7 11 0.02 364 6.5 7426755 213553 0.18 3 <0.005 7.2 76.2 7.15 92 18 7.4 0.02 235 19.4 7426756 213554 0.19 2.6 <0.005 10.6 58.9 6.36 68 14 10 0.03 311 11 7426757 213555 0.22 5.3 0.006 12.4 193 7.81 215 16.9 12.9 0.06 221 20 7426758 213556 0.08 2.5 <0.005 7.3 44.8 6.87 58 14.4 5.8 0.02 278 6.8 7426759 213557 0.09 1.5 <0.005 12 60.9 5.46 76 30.2 16.3 0.03 188 8.9 7426760 213558 0.29 1.7 <0.005 8.4 173 5.78 102 42.4 9.3 0.03 194 12.5 7426761 213559 0.17 3.2 <0.005 9.8 187 5.67 89 35.1 9.2 0.06 186 12.7 7426762 213560 0.94 1.7 <0.005 10.2 982 3.52 87 50.9 8.7 0.09 96.3 12.9 7426763 213561 1.03 1.9 <0.005 9.5 1130 3.65 86 48.9 9.5 0.1 90.2 15.1 7426764 213562 0.21 8.4 0.044 39.8 298 8.57 962 13.6 33.9 0.07 214 56.9 7426765 213563 0.18 8.1 0.273 46.6 174 6.66 1940 7.32 33 0.12 159 59.7 7426766 213564 0.19 7.5 0.011 50.1 451 9.78 1140 122 31.2 0.14 144 44.8 7426767 213565 0.22 9.9 <0.005 26 313 10.6 416 13.6 26.6 0.07 242 80.6 7426768 213566 0.42 5.8 <0.005 83.7 212 8.27 1810 6.69 42.1 0.11 161 139 7426769 213567 0.31 4.5 <0.005 67.3 206 5.49 1840 6.75 35.9 0.16 108 141 7426770 213568 0.6 2.1 <0.005 9.9 155 9.92 88 19.5 9.7 0.05 270 15.4 7426771 213569 0.18 1.9 <0.005 7.3 31.5 4.68 49 4.21 7.5 0.02 317 5.9 7426772 213570 0.25 4.7 <0.005 15.7 145 15.9 104 51.7 11.9 0.04 419 16.2 7426773 213571 0.25 4.4 <0.005 15.1 146 15.5 108 50.8 12.2 0.04 385 17.1 7426774 213572 0.21 3 <0.005 18.4 218 10.4 203 6.29 16.4 0.05 284 45.5 7426775 213573 0.13 4.6 0.008 21.8 92.7 8.87 252 5.79 16.2 0.03 311 63.3 7426776 213574 0.15 6.5 <0.005 12.5 106 11.7 174 9.25 11.9 0.03 300 27.9 7426777 213575 0.11 0.7 <0.005 2.9 10.5 1.63 109 0.56 2.1 0.05 106 18 7426778 213576 0.27 8.2 <0.005 44.9 121 4.74 1880 19.9 31 0.13 158 161 7426779 213577 0.1 3.4 <0.005 14.1 41.1 10.3 283 200 13.7 0.03 268 17.2 7426780 213578 0.2 2.4 <0.005 49 91.2 2.65 3040 4.02 17 0.16 40.6 65 7428055 213579 0.17 3.7 <0.005 31.2 138 8.93 584 17.3 9.7 0.06 245 50.9 7428056 213580 0.1 3.4 <0.005 12.7 92.4 9.33 92 6.02 10.2 0.02 291 26.9 7428057 213581 0.1 3.4 <0.005 12.8 88.2 8.35 93 5.95 10.1 0.02 281 22.9 7428058 213582 0.29 3 0.053 22.4 239 8.55 129 7.77 14 0.05 291 26.2 7428059 213583 0.22 2.7 <0.005 12.6 115 10.9 72 22.8 10.3 0.03 346 11.6 7428060 213584 0.18 3.3 <0.005 90.9 152 4.78 3620 7.12 16 0.12 119 47.3 7428061 213585 0.06 0.7 <0.005 0.9 6.4 0.65 47 1.49 1.7 0.05 38.4 12.5 7428062 213586 0.16 1.8 <0.005 18.5 13.1 6.63 901 7.56 5.1 0.03 231 45.1 7428063 213587 0.11 1.8 <0.005 3.8 5.6 2.06 126 2.54 2.6 0.05 110 14.8 7428064 213588 0.09 2.4 <0.005 8.3 17.5 3.99 368 1.21 2.7 0.02 103 23.4 7439464 213601 0.8 2.4 <0.005 163 1230 3.12 1980 14 11.4 0.16 46.6 14.7 7439465 213602 0.73 2.6 <0.005 24 440 4.38 311 15.2 6 0.09 88.7 13.9 7439466 213603 0.2 3.2 <0.005 98.8 431 9.01 1080 30 20.2 0.06 178 28.1 7439467 213604 0.53 2.1 <0.005 55.7 242 5.68 758 14.8 10.3 0.09 139 22.3 7439468 213605 0.14 1.4 0.005 8.6 82.2 1.89 77 8.55 3.9 0.08 35.7 12 7439469 213606 0.22 2.6 <0.005 42.4 185 10.1 261 25.5 16.8 0.04 254 22.7 7439470 213607 0.29 2.2 <0.005 139 294 5.19 2610 12.5 20.4 0.07 110 28.2 7439471 213608 0.15 1.6 <0.005 178 370 5.25 2010 19.1 19 0.13 84.6 23.6 7439472 213609 0.1 3.8 <0.005 12.1 169 8.69 172 22.6 10.3 0.05 215 19.5 7439473 213610 0.28 1.8 <0.005 13.4 275 4.23 113 15.2 4 0.09 88.6 15.5 7439474 213611 0.29 1.7 <0.005 15.6 319 4.29 123 15.8 3.9 0.1 88.8 14.6 7439475 213612 0.15 6.5 0.006 32.2 562 9.48 696 42.9 29.3 0.11 163 37.6 7439476 213613 0.21 2.9 <0.005 9.3 299 10.5 133 42.1 7.5 0.06 200 17.9 7439477 213614 0.18 3.2 <0.005 13.6 227 9.66 311 55.9 13 0.11 274 20.6 7439478 213615 0.44 4.3 0.008 6.8 548 10.6 189 43.2 7.8 0.14 196 17.8 7439479 213616 0.22 0.4 0.006 0.5 14.5 0.25 22 0.96 1.9 0.14 4.7 15.6 7439480 213617 0.36 3.4 <0.005 11.7 125 5.69 854 4.33 16.4 0.07 178 28.1 7439481 213618 0.16 0.6 <0.005 17.8 42.9 2.07 429 11.5 2.6 0.04 91.9 8.4 7439482 213619 0.14 1.6 <0.005 6.1 80.2 4.87 109 68.2 5.4 0.06 207 11.8 7439483 213620 0.5 3.2 <0.005 5.2 151 7.88 68 142 5.9 0.09 170 13.4 7439484 213621 0.34 2.8 <0.005 5.9 162 7.59 72 148 6.4 0.1 157 11.3 7439485 213622 0.4 2.2 <0.005 638 618 9.43 7660 56.9 25.5 0.09 168 40.4 7439486 213623 0.15 9.7 0.006 28.6 92.2 6.89 933 1.46 27.7 0.58 127 79.9 7439487 213624 0.09 1.1 <0.005 4 13.5 4.49 78 1.01 4.9 0.02 330 7.2 7439488 213625 0.08 2.4 <0.005 4.7 27.9 7.92 144 1.04 6.2 0.03 358 14 7439489 213626 0.05 1.7 <0.005 3.1 11.8 5.98 71 0.71 4 0.03 294 9.1 7439490 213627 0.1 2.7 <0.005 7.7 26.8 7.54 239 0.88 8.4 0.04 235 26.3 7439491 213628 0.07 2.8 <0.005 7.2 59.2 6.64 234 0.69 10.1 0.04 212 29.6 7439492 213629 0.07 2.1 <0.005 8.8 47.3 5.64 259 1 9.1 0.05 216 25.8 7439493 213630 0.12 2.9 0.007 18.3 50 7.09 850 1.3 9.5 0.04 275 25.8 7439494 213631 0.1 2.9 <0.005 15.8 44.2 7.2 778 1.29 8.1 0.04 287 23.3 7439495 213632 0.09 1.8 <0.005 15.2 22.8 3.53 560 1.24 9.2 0.06 120 23.3 7439496 213633 0.12 2.1 <0.005 5 23.5 6.03 149 2.11 5.8 0.03 266 13.4 7439497 213634 0.05 0.2 <0.005 0.3 2.8 0.07 41 0.08 0.9 0.08 <0.5 6.5 7439498 213635 0.05 0.6 <0.005 1.2 4.6 1.14 64 0.28 0.6 0.07 26.5 8.2 7439499 213636 0.03 0.3 <0.005 0.3 3.9 0.17 40 0.14 0.7 0.11 2.2 11.8 7439500 213637 0.03 0.6 <0.005 1.1 3.1 1.16 35 0.34 0.9 0.03 39.1 6.8 7439501 213638 0.09 1.2 <0.005 47.1 33.7 3.21 2980 1.98 2.6 0.08 51.3 21.2 7439502 213651 0.2 3.3 <0.005 36.4 223 5.95 990 11.8 24.5 0.06 155 43.7 7439503 213652 0.71 3.6 <0.005 175 628 7.73 682 32.9 23.9 0.08 181 33.8 7439504 213653 0.17 6.3 <0.005 16.4 75.2 5.35 531 1.93 17.8 0.08 123 52.9 7439505 213654 0.08 2.2 <0.005 4.5 18.4 3.86 184 0.78 4.5 0.04 114 19.5 7439506 213655 0.08 2.8 <0.005 11.4 65.5 6.84 365 2.12 14.3 0.03 223 37.6 7439507 213656 0.06 1.5 <0.005 2.8 11.6 3.94 65 1.73 3 0.03 273 6.4 7439508 213657 0.19 1 <0.005 2.8 15.1 2.73 93 1.24 3.9 0.05 136 10 7439509 213658 0.09 0.6 <0.005 2.7 7.4 1.87 49 0.71 2.9 0.02 71.5 8.5 7439510 213659 0.16 1.9 <0.005 3 35 5.42 85 1.05 4 0.05 189 17.5 7439511 213660 0.09 1.9 <0.005 5.3 29.8 5.6 183 0.79 5.6 0.04 171 21.1 7439512 213661 0.08 1.8 <0.005 5.3 28.6 5.45 186 0.76 5.9 0.03 171 21.2 7439513 213662 0.04 1.7 <0.005 23.5 30.7 3.94 1350 4.1 11.5 0.05 102 37.8 7439514 213663 0.06 3.3 <0.005 26.6 188 5.59 1380 0.95 37.9 0.03 184 57.1 7439515 213664 0.06 2 <0.005 4.5 19.5 5.19 149 1.77 5.7 0.04 319 9.9 7439516 213665 0.09 1.2 <0.005 14 20.2 3.87 436 12.3 14.8 0.07 159 47.4 7439517 213666 0.09 1.5 <0.005 3.6 13.7 5.72 128 8.04 3.5 0.03 219 9.8 7439518 213667 0.07 1.9 <0.005 4.2 11.9 5.74 168 2.9 4.1 0.02 147 17.1 7439519 213668 0.03 1.1 <0.005 2.6 5.3 2.59 77 2.17 2 0.02 147 5.7 7439520 213669 0.04 0.8 <0.005 1.8 6.9 3.16 56 1 1.8 0.01 126 5 7439521 213670 0.1 3 <0.005 6.8 44.9 6.67 235 1.81 8.3 0.07 192 25.2 7439522 213671 0.1 3.1 <0.005 6.4 47.9 6.27 216 1.68 7.9 0.07 172 23.2 7439523 213672 0.25 1 <0.005 1.1 1.4 0.87 37 0.26 0.6 0.02 46.3 7.7 7439524 213673 0.08 1 <0.005 2.6 5.6 3.23 53 0.79 2.9 0.01 248 5.1 7439525 213674 0.05 0.3 <0.005 0.6 1.2 0.6 32 2.6 <0.5 0.02 50.7 3.5 7439526 213675 0.04 0.1 <0.005 0.2 0.9 0.73 18 1.05 <0.5 0.02 62.9 2.5 7439527 213676 0.04 0.6 0.006 4 5.2 3.68 106 1.31 4 0.02 229 5.4 7439528 213677 0.05 1.6 <0.005 2.5 7.3 6.01 66 5.39 2 0.02 247 8.2 7439529 213678 0.08 2.2 <0.005 3.8 18.2 6.31 114 2.87 4.1 0.02 263 11.5 7439530 213679 0.25 3.2 <0.005 55.4 90 5.52 1430 5.01 20.2 0.05 158 42.8 7439531 213680 0.12 4.1 <0.005 8.4 54.4 10.6 248 1.11 10.4 0.08 289 24 7439532 213681 0.13 4 0.015 8.9 63.9 9.22 271 1.07 11.6 0.09 256 27.1 7439533 213682 0.21 2.5 <0.005 10.9 32.4 6.66 288 2.55 10.3 0.07 188 26.7 7439534 213683 0.06 0.9 <0.005 1.4 6.8 0.77 35 0.15 2.5 0.05 34.9 11.9 7439535 213684 0.05 3.9 <0.005 10.3 56.1 5.26 367 0.91 15.9 0.03 203 32.3 7440912 213685 0.04 2.2 <0.005 6.6 6.9 2.13 213 1.13 2.9 0.02 102 14.1 7440913 213686 0.06 1.7 <0.005 16.8 24.7 6.23 299 3.07 11.6 0.02 231 43.7 7440914 213687 0.06 4 <0.005 16.1 15.8 3.19 544 0.78 3.5 0.03 206 6.5 7440915 213688 0.11 3.1 <0.005 88.6 61.2 5.71 3100 3.81 14 0.09 190 35.4 7440916 213689 0.07 2.9 <0.005 6.8 42.1 5.83 163 1.7 8.1 0.04 235 16.7 7440917 213690 0.21 3 <0.005 5 43.7 4.21 111 1.6 7 0.13 172 14.4 7440918 213691 0.22 2.9 <0.005 4.6 47.5 4.23 105 1.67 6.4 0.13 171 12.8 7440919 213692 0.22 2.8 <0.005 6.6 46.5 4.68 168 1.96 6.7 0.09 165 17.1 7440920 213693 0.13 1.2 <0.005 1.9 11.5 1.88 81 1.51 1.7 0.04 75.3 8.2 7440921 213694 0.07 1.4 <0.005 1.4 6.2 1 38 1.1 0.9 0.13 31.8 9.2 7440922 213695 0.15 1.1 <0.005 2.2 17.9 2.31 88 1.21 1.6 0.05 46.4 10.5 7440923 213696 0.54 8.5 0.064 16.9 1050 14.2 424 35.8 15.2 0.26 233 53.9 7440924 213251 0.07 6.4 <0.005 28.2 145 5.35 1150 1.11 29.5 <0.01 161 68.5 7440925 213252 0.09 8.9 0.006 25.7 66.7 5.66 1050 1.33 18.3 0.43 98.6 105 7441003 213253 0.3 30.5 0.006 31.5 139 6.28 1770 2.98 37.3 0.34 122 159



Table 2. Rock geochemistry results from the 2026 field program.

Lab

Sample Id

Field

Sample ID

Analyte: Ag Al As Au Au* Co Cu Fe Mn Mo Ni S V Zn Unit: ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm RDL: 0.01 0.01 0.1 0.005 0.002 0.1 0.5 0.01 1 0.05 0.5 0.01 0.5 0.5 7426576 213201 0.43 3.2 0.9 0.005 46.1 496 8.7 1310 0.34 73.4 0.02 230 85 7426577 213202 0.11 3.65 0.8 <0.005 21.8 48.7 4.91 934 0.31 7 0.01 138 61.5 7426578 213203 0.04 2.31 1 <0.005 19.2 83.2 3.17 583 0.34 49.9 <0.01 77.6 42.5 7426579 213204 0.03 0.48 0.8 <0.005 2.7 4.2 1.21 144 1.21 1.3 0.1 2.5 7.3 7426580 213205 0.02 1.12 0.5 <0.005 6.4 1.5 2.28 564 0.28 2.3 <0.01 19 36.6 7426581 213206 0.08 0.49 0.3 <0.005 1.7 0.6 1.08 208 0.32 1 <0.01 2.9 14.2 7426582 213207 0.08 1 0.8 <0.005 5.8 63.2 2.57 632 0.8 1.8 0.05 21.8 93.8 7426583 213208 0.05 1.98 1.2 <0.005 13.4 13.7 4.13 834 0.41 5.8 <0.01 116 46.4 7426584 213209 0.25 1.84 5.7 <0.005 53.2 326 7.91 569 1.48 50.8 5.93 127 52 7426585 213210 0.63 1.07 8.5 <0.005 0.003 94.7 952 10.5 406 5.33 62.8 9.76 54.8 58.8 7426586 213211 0.35 1.87 6.4 <0.005 <0.002 55.8 433 9 582 1.32 58 6.54 133 50.5 7426587 213212 0.19 2.25 5.1 <0.005 <0.002 30.5 238 6.01 928 0.59 45 2.07 153 58.6 7426588 213213 0.08 1.29 2.2 <0.005 <0.002 8.5 275 2.58 448 729 17.7 1.03 62.5 23.8 7426589 213214 0.13 3.06 3.1 0.007 0.003 25.7 724 5.31 1060 1290 51.6 2.67 153 57.8 7426590 213215 0.2 2.16 1.3 0.006 0.004 15 645 3.25 500 4.45 9 1.74 62.9 38.3 7426591 213216 0.07 0.94 0.4 <0.005 0.003 4.9 108 1.48 297 5010 10.1 0.82 41.3 40.4 7426592 213217 0.08 2.57 0.6 <0.005 0.002 19.9 282 5.14 587 7.4 43.7 2.4 91 62.1 7426593 213218 1.67 1.25 8.1 0.052 0.038 170 9230 20.1 343 741 211 19.6 93 40.9 7439227 213219 0.05 1.29 0.5 <0.005 7.5 <0.5 2.53 394 0.46 2.8 0.02 26.5 31.8 7439228 213220 0.03 1.37 2.2 <0.005 5.7 1.6 2.62 336 0.91 2.1 <0.01 58 24.9 7439229 213221 0.03 1.32 2 <0.005 5.2 1.4 2.5 309 0.8 2.1 <0.01 51.5 22.6 7439230 213222 0.02 1.1 0.6 <0.005 5.6 4.5 2.7 400 0.4 2 <0.01 37.2 24 7439231 213223 0.04 1.69 4.7 <0.005 11.8 26.3 3.32 519 0.33 3.8 0.04 30.1 43.2 7439232 213224 0.03 3.44 1.6 <0.005 24.9 31.9 6.81 1380 0.32 8.4 <0.01 185 117 7439233 213225 0.33 2.52 79 0.028 40.9 67.1 6.49 1070 5.66 5.4 1.57 52.6 584 7439234 213226 0.08 4.41 1 <0.005 32.4 65 6.88 1570 0.49 23.7 0.03 172 87.6 7439235 213227 0.05 2.01 1.6 <0.005 9.2 33.2 3.24 743 0.48 2.8 0.02 41.9 58.9 7439236 213228 1.44 0.23 10.7 0.039 61.5 438 15.1 57 7.8 15 >10.0 3.7 6.8 7439237 213229 0.47 2.15 2.6 0.007 24.8 887 6.19 778 1.17 47.6 3.89 105 100 7439238 213230 0.16 2.82 4.8 <0.005 25.3 203 4.88 948 0.6 56.1 0.62 144 56.8 7439239 213231 0.11 2.56 4.3 <0.005 20.2 179 4.57 936 0.51 49.8 0.52 134 53.6 7439240 199301 0.33 3.07 2.3 <0.005 0.002 47.4 709 8.58 1260 3.84 108 6.56 124 121 7439241 441256 0.11 3.19 0.7 <0.005 0.003 37.6 247 7.35 1480 0.35 46 0.03 257 109 7439242 441257 0.04 3.72 0.7 <0.005 <0.002 23.9 25.7 5.79 1430 0.15 43.4 0.01 96.7 76.1 Notes: * Au by Fire Assay

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Rock and soil samples from the 2026 program were transported under chain of custody to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta, an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Multi-element analyses used aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-OES/ICP-MS analysis. Selected rock samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an AAS finish, and applicable over-limit results were re-analyzed using ore-grade methods. Laboratory quality-control procedures included blanks, standards and duplicates. Rock samples were selective in nature and were collected to evaluate mapped alteration and mineralized zones. They should not be considered representative of average grade or continuity. Soil results are geochemical indicators and do not represent bedrock grades.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the Technical Report, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Northern Discovery Metals Inc.

Northern Discovery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the Project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 294-3020

Email: info@northerndiscoverymetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s drilling, exploration and other plans with respect to its mineral properties, and the geological potential of such properties, as well as future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.