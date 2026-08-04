Northern Discovery Metals Highlights Multiple Copper Targets Identified in NI 43-101 Technical Report for Vent

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Discovery Metals Inc. (CSE: NOR) (“Northern Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to highlight results from its technical report for the Vent Copper Property (the “Property”), located in the Alberni Mining Division on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The report, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Vent Copper Property, Alberni Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, NTS Map 092F03W” (the “Technical Report”), is dated July 22, 2026 was prepared by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Technical Report Highlights:
- The 1,561-hectare Property is located approximately 51 kilometres west of Port Alberni and is accessible by Highway 4 and forestry roads.
- The January 2026 field program included geological mapping, prospecting, rock and soil sampling, and property-scale airborne magnetic and very-low-frequency electromagnetic (“VLF-EM”) surveys.
- Results from 169 soil samples included values up to 1,230 ppm Cu and 209 ppm Mo and defined copper-silver anomalies with associated molybdenum responses (Table 1).
- The airborne survey comprised 177 line-kilometres over approximately 15.6 square kilometres, with survey lines spaced 100 metres apart and tie lines spaced 1,000 metres apart.
- Thirty-four selective rock samples returned values up to 9,230 ppm copper (0.923% Cu) and 5,010 ppm molybdenum (0.501% Mo), with the peak values occurring in separate samples (Table 2).
- The airborne survey comprised 177 line-kilometres over approximately 15.6 square kilometres, with survey lines spaced 100 metres apart and tie lines spaced 1,000 metres apart .
- Integrated geological, geochemical, magnetic and VLF-EM data identified multiple priority target areas defined by coincident structural features, alteration, conductivity and copper geochemistry, including along the Vent-Ken mineralized trend.
The Property is underlain principally by volcanic rocks of the Upper Triassic Karmutsen Formation and intrusive rocks of the Island Intrusions. Historical and modern work has documented hydrothermal alteration, quartz veining and structurally controlled sulphide mineralization containing pyrite, chalcopyrite and locally molybdenite. The Technical Report interprets the Property as hosting a structurally controlled copper-bearing hydrothermal system with characteristics that may be consistent with volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”)-related and/or intrusion-related copper mineralization. Further exploration is required to determine the scale and continuity of mineralization.
A phased exploration program is recommended. The first phase is intended to refine and prioritize targets through detailed mapping and prospecting, systematic rock and soil sampling, field verification of airborne anomalies and ground geophysics where warranted. The objective is to develop a refined geological and structural model and delineate specific targets for potential drilling. There are no current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates for the Property. The exploration targets and interpretations described in the Technical Report are conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource. Any subsequent drilling program will be contingent on positive Phase I results, receipt of required permits and approvals, and the availability of financing.
"We are very encouraged by the results of the technical report," stated Jared Suchan, CEO of Northern Discovery Metals. "The identification of multiple priority targets supported by geological, geochemical and geophysical data gives us a strong foundation for the next phase of work. We believe a systematic, phased approach is the right way to build value at Vent, and we look forward to getting to work."
Table 1. Soil geochemistry results from the 2026 field program.
|Lab
Sample ID
|Field
Sample ID
|Analyte:
|Ag
|As
|Au
|Co
|Cu
|Fe
|Mn
|Mo
|Ni
|S
|V
|Zn
|Unit:
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|%
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|%
|ppm
|ppm
|RDL:
|0.01
|0.1
|0.005
|0.1
|0.5
|0.01
|1
|0.05
|0.5
|0.01
|0.5
|0.5
|7426709
|213501
|0.23
|4
|<0.005
|13.2
|226
|6.56
|175
|41.1
|13.2
|0.06
|208
|15.6
|7426710
|213502
|0.08
|1.5
|<0.005
|8.2
|74.3
|5.19
|66
|29.3
|8.2
|0.01
|222
|8.6
|7426711
|213503
|0.23
|2.7
|0.005
|9
|244
|5.44
|115
|33.7
|10.8
|0.07
|170
|16.2
|7426712
|213504
|0.33
|6.7
|0.009
|29.6
|411
|8.9
|551
|104
|29.1
|0.16
|139
|51.7
|7426713
|213505
|0.3
|4.5
|0.007
|13.1
|464
|11.3
|186
|209
|14
|0.07
|245
|24.2
|7426714
|213506
|0.23
|3.8
|0.007
|7.1
|271
|5.88
|80
|21.7
|6.9
|0.08
|165
|14.4
|7426715
|213507
|0.13
|1.8
|<0.005
|9.2
|67.3
|4.36
|49
|28.3
|9.7
|0.04
|165
|10.8
|7426716
|213508
|0.24
|3.7
|<0.005
|6.3
|65.1
|7.27
|66
|8.91
|5.5
|0.04
|296
|9.2
|7426717
|213509
|0.39
|8.4
|0.014
|18.7
|375
|9.36
|312
|33.8
|21
|0.1
|209
|28.9
|7426718
|213510
|0.29
|7.2
|0.009
|45.9
|557
|10.1
|901
|98.7
|29.1
|0.17
|164
|46.4
|7426719
|213511
|0.27
|6.9
|0.009
|43
|558
|10.3
|824
|95.4
|29.7
|0.19
|157
|48.8
|7426720
|213512
|0.22
|7.4
|0.012
|47.6
|266
|6.85
|1460
|8.01
|41.2
|0.08
|171
|66.6
|7426721
|213513
|0.14
|5.2
|0.006
|28.2
|198
|5.89
|806
|5.74
|26
|0.08
|147
|43.4
|7426722
|213514
|0.22
|9.9
|0.014
|54
|277
|7.56
|2400
|5.98
|43.2
|0.09
|186
|74.4
|7426723
|213515
|0.12
|5.7
|<0.005
|11.4
|164
|7.55
|22
|31.8
|14.7
|0.07
|378
|6.6
|7426724
|213516
|0.17
|3.5
|0.009
|12.5
|411
|7.69
|219
|71.5
|11.8
|0.07
|232
|18.1
|7426725
|213517
|0.18
|7.9
|0.008
|72.3
|329
|8.45
|2500
|14
|47.6
|0.08
|210
|89.1
|7426726
|213518
|0.25
|7.8
|0.007
|41.6
|180
|7.76
|1290
|7.39
|31.4
|0.06
|210
|62.2
|7426727
|213519
|0.39
|6.4
|0.009
|97.3
|289
|7.02
|2370
|8.19
|26.5
|0.16
|111
|85.4
|7426728
|213520
|0.26
|7.2
|0.009
|16
|194
|10.6
|170
|71.7
|14.5
|0.05
|306
|26.9
|7426729
|213521
|0.26
|7.6
|0.005
|16.6
|181
|11.7
|182
|91.6
|15.7
|0.05
|333
|26.6
|7426730
|213522
|0.17
|2.9
|<0.005
|10.6
|48.1
|4.45
|60
|3.6
|8.7
|0.03
|190
|13.1
|7426731
|213523
|0.59
|9.4
|0.028
|31.2
|601
|13.4
|470
|11.1
|19.8
|0.09
|253
|71.8
|7426732
|213524
|0.25
|2.2
|<0.005
|10.7
|50.4
|3.68
|74
|3.91
|10.1
|0.05
|202
|19.4
|7426733
|213525
|0.11
|5.4
|<0.005
|19.8
|60.3
|5.91
|122
|9.63
|12.9
|0.03
|152
|41.3
|7426734
|213526
|0.17
|8.5
|<0.005
|12.5
|58.5
|6.42
|136
|3.51
|11
|0.03
|222
|33.7
|7426735
|213527
|0.13
|4.4
|<0.005
|8
|31.7
|3.94
|63
|2.19
|6.4
|0.05
|273
|18
|7426736
|213528
|0.13
|129
|<0.005
|35.1
|139
|10.1
|476
|11.2
|11.9
|0.06
|196
|158
|7426737
|213529
|0.22
|12.6
|<0.005
|17
|99.3
|9.48
|190
|5.47
|16.3
|0.07
|281
|47.8
|7426738
|213530
|0.18
|6.1
|<0.005
|14.5
|142
|8.79
|139
|14.3
|12.1
|0.04
|305
|20.9
|7426739
|213531
|0.19
|6.3
|<0.005
|14
|134
|8.87
|133
|15
|10.9
|0.04
|312
|20
|7426740
|213532
|0.22
|14.3
|0.046
|68.7
|443
|9.53
|1820
|21.8
|48.2
|0.17
|180
|71.1
|7426741
|213533
|0.11
|3.2
|<0.005
|6
|37.6
|6.6
|203
|4.49
|6.7
|0.05
|235
|19.8
|7426742
|213534
|0.08
|2
|0.01
|9.3
|12.7
|7.5
|374
|23.4
|3.8
|0.02
|247
|59.5
|7426743
|213535
|0.05
|0.4
|<0.005
|1.4
|5.1
|1.1
|106
|1.08
|<0.5
|0.02
|45.2
|11
|7426744
|213536
|0.07
|3.4
|<0.005
|7.3
|56.1
|3.65
|129
|4.89
|7.5
|0.04
|165
|15.2
|7426745
|213537
|0.07
|2.6
|<0.005
|12.2
|31.3
|6.73
|394
|6.36
|5.7
|0.05
|207
|25.2
|7426746
|213538
|0.11
|1
|<0.005
|93.4
|11.5
|2.48
|2420
|1.82
|4.4
|0.09
|40.2
|38.3
|7426747
|213539
|0.09
|1.2
|<0.005
|90.8
|7.6
|4.01
|2570
|3.7
|4.4
|0.07
|83.2
|53.5
|7426748
|213540
|0.23
|0.7
|0.006
|1
|3.1
|0.35
|453
|0.39
|0.8
|0.06
|15.9
|16.7
|7426749
|213541
|0.11
|0.6
|<0.005
|1.1
|3.3
|0.34
|285
|0.37
|1.3
|0.05
|17.2
|14.6
|7426750
|213542
|0.09
|2.7
|<0.005
|3.4
|5.6
|4.03
|140
|2
|2.7
|0.01
|186
|9.8
|7426751
|213543
|0.13
|1.7
|<0.005
|4.4
|32.9
|3.23
|71
|4.6
|4.5
|0.03
|166
|12.7
|7426752
|213544
|0.2
|9.2
|0.01
|54.9
|333
|8.43
|1850
|9.71
|43.7
|0.08
|194
|66.2
|7426753
|213551
|0.13
|4.5
|<0.005
|14
|228
|7.82
|258
|16.1
|17.3
|0.06
|190
|26.2
|7426754
|213552
|0.08
|1.2
|<0.005
|11.3
|53.7
|6.49
|66
|14.7
|11
|0.02
|364
|6.5
|7426755
|213553
|0.18
|3
|<0.005
|7.2
|76.2
|7.15
|92
|18
|7.4
|0.02
|235
|19.4
|7426756
|213554
|0.19
|2.6
|<0.005
|10.6
|58.9
|6.36
|68
|14
|10
|0.03
|311
|11
|7426757
|213555
|0.22
|5.3
|0.006
|12.4
|193
|7.81
|215
|16.9
|12.9
|0.06
|221
|20
|7426758
|213556
|0.08
|2.5
|<0.005
|7.3
|44.8
|6.87
|58
|14.4
|5.8
|0.02
|278
|6.8
|7426759
|213557
|0.09
|1.5
|<0.005
|12
|60.9
|5.46
|76
|30.2
|16.3
|0.03
|188
|8.9
|7426760
|213558
|0.29
|1.7
|<0.005
|8.4
|173
|5.78
|102
|42.4
|9.3
|0.03
|194
|12.5
|7426761
|213559
|0.17
|3.2
|<0.005
|9.8
|187
|5.67
|89
|35.1
|9.2
|0.06
|186
|12.7
|7426762
|213560
|0.94
|1.7
|<0.005
|10.2
|982
|3.52
|87
|50.9
|8.7
|0.09
|96.3
|12.9
|7426763
|213561
|1.03
|1.9
|<0.005
|9.5
|1130
|3.65
|86
|48.9
|9.5
|0.1
|90.2
|15.1
|7426764
|213562
|0.21
|8.4
|0.044
|39.8
|298
|8.57
|962
|13.6
|33.9
|0.07
|214
|56.9
|7426765
|213563
|0.18
|8.1
|0.273
|46.6
|174
|6.66
|1940
|7.32
|33
|0.12
|159
|59.7
|7426766
|213564
|0.19
|7.5
|0.011
|50.1
|451
|9.78
|1140
|122
|31.2
|0.14
|144
|44.8
|7426767
|213565
|0.22
|9.9
|<0.005
|26
|313
|10.6
|416
|13.6
|26.6
|0.07
|242
|80.6
|7426768
|213566
|0.42
|5.8
|<0.005
|83.7
|212
|8.27
|1810
|6.69
|42.1
|0.11
|161
|139
|7426769
|213567
|0.31
|4.5
|<0.005
|67.3
|206
|5.49
|1840
|6.75
|35.9
|0.16
|108
|141
|7426770
|213568
|0.6
|2.1
|<0.005
|9.9
|155
|9.92
|88
|19.5
|9.7
|0.05
|270
|15.4
|7426771
|213569
|0.18
|1.9
|<0.005
|7.3
|31.5
|4.68
|49
|4.21
|7.5
|0.02
|317
|5.9
|7426772
|213570
|0.25
|4.7
|<0.005
|15.7
|145
|15.9
|104
|51.7
|11.9
|0.04
|419
|16.2
|7426773
|213571
|0.25
|4.4
|<0.005
|15.1
|146
|15.5
|108
|50.8
|12.2
|0.04
|385
|17.1
|7426774
|213572
|0.21
|3
|<0.005
|18.4
|218
|10.4
|203
|6.29
|16.4
|0.05
|284
|45.5
|7426775
|213573
|0.13
|4.6
|0.008
|21.8
|92.7
|8.87
|252
|5.79
|16.2
|0.03
|311
|63.3
|7426776
|213574
|0.15
|6.5
|<0.005
|12.5
|106
|11.7
|174
|9.25
|11.9
|0.03
|300
|27.9
|7426777
|213575
|0.11
|0.7
|<0.005
|2.9
|10.5
|1.63
|109
|0.56
|2.1
|0.05
|106
|18
|7426778
|213576
|0.27
|8.2
|<0.005
|44.9
|121
|4.74
|1880
|19.9
|31
|0.13
|158
|161
|7426779
|213577
|0.1
|3.4
|<0.005
|14.1
|41.1
|10.3
|283
|200
|13.7
|0.03
|268
|17.2
|7426780
|213578
|0.2
|2.4
|<0.005
|49
|91.2
|2.65
|3040
|4.02
|17
|0.16
|40.6
|65
|7428055
|213579
|0.17
|3.7
|<0.005
|31.2
|138
|8.93
|584
|17.3
|9.7
|0.06
|245
|50.9
|7428056
|213580
|0.1
|3.4
|<0.005
|12.7
|92.4
|9.33
|92
|6.02
|10.2
|0.02
|291
|26.9
|7428057
|213581
|0.1
|3.4
|<0.005
|12.8
|88.2
|8.35
|93
|5.95
|10.1
|0.02
|281
|22.9
|7428058
|213582
|0.29
|3
|0.053
|22.4
|239
|8.55
|129
|7.77
|14
|0.05
|291
|26.2
|7428059
|213583
|0.22
|2.7
|<0.005
|12.6
|115
|10.9
|72
|22.8
|10.3
|0.03
|346
|11.6
|7428060
|213584
|0.18
|3.3
|<0.005
|90.9
|152
|4.78
|3620
|7.12
|16
|0.12
|119
|47.3
|7428061
|213585
|0.06
|0.7
|<0.005
|0.9
|6.4
|0.65
|47
|1.49
|1.7
|0.05
|38.4
|12.5
|7428062
|213586
|0.16
|1.8
|<0.005
|18.5
|13.1
|6.63
|901
|7.56
|5.1
|0.03
|231
|45.1
|7428063
|213587
|0.11
|1.8
|<0.005
|3.8
|5.6
|2.06
|126
|2.54
|2.6
|0.05
|110
|14.8
|7428064
|213588
|0.09
|2.4
|<0.005
|8.3
|17.5
|3.99
|368
|1.21
|2.7
|0.02
|103
|23.4
|7439464
|213601
|0.8
|2.4
|<0.005
|163
|1230
|3.12
|1980
|14
|11.4
|0.16
|46.6
|14.7
|7439465
|213602
|0.73
|2.6
|<0.005
|24
|440
|4.38
|311
|15.2
|6
|0.09
|88.7
|13.9
|7439466
|213603
|0.2
|3.2
|<0.005
|98.8
|431
|9.01
|1080
|30
|20.2
|0.06
|178
|28.1
|7439467
|213604
|0.53
|2.1
|<0.005
|55.7
|242
|5.68
|758
|14.8
|10.3
|0.09
|139
|22.3
|7439468
|213605
|0.14
|1.4
|0.005
|8.6
|82.2
|1.89
|77
|8.55
|3.9
|0.08
|35.7
|12
|7439469
|213606
|0.22
|2.6
|<0.005
|42.4
|185
|10.1
|261
|25.5
|16.8
|0.04
|254
|22.7
|7439470
|213607
|0.29
|2.2
|<0.005
|139
|294
|5.19
|2610
|12.5
|20.4
|0.07
|110
|28.2
|7439471
|213608
|0.15
|1.6
|<0.005
|178
|370
|5.25
|2010
|19.1
|19
|0.13
|84.6
|23.6
|7439472
|213609
|0.1
|3.8
|<0.005
|12.1
|169
|8.69
|172
|22.6
|10.3
|0.05
|215
|19.5
|7439473
|213610
|0.28
|1.8
|<0.005
|13.4
|275
|4.23
|113
|15.2
|4
|0.09
|88.6
|15.5
|7439474
|213611
|0.29
|1.7
|<0.005
|15.6
|319
|4.29
|123
|15.8
|3.9
|0.1
|88.8
|14.6
|7439475
|213612
|0.15
|6.5
|0.006
|32.2
|562
|9.48
|696
|42.9
|29.3
|0.11
|163
|37.6
|7439476
|213613
|0.21
|2.9
|<0.005
|9.3
|299
|10.5
|133
|42.1
|7.5
|0.06
|200
|17.9
|7439477
|213614
|0.18
|3.2
|<0.005
|13.6
|227
|9.66
|311
|55.9
|13
|0.11
|274
|20.6
|7439478
|213615
|0.44
|4.3
|0.008
|6.8
|548
|10.6
|189
|43.2
|7.8
|0.14
|196
|17.8
|7439479
|213616
|0.22
|0.4
|0.006
|0.5
|14.5
|0.25
|22
|0.96
|1.9
|0.14
|4.7
|15.6
|7439480
|213617
|0.36
|3.4
|<0.005
|11.7
|125
|5.69
|854
|4.33
|16.4
|0.07
|178
|28.1
|7439481
|213618
|0.16
|0.6
|<0.005
|17.8
|42.9
|2.07
|429
|11.5
|2.6
|0.04
|91.9
|8.4
|7439482
|213619
|0.14
|1.6
|<0.005
|6.1
|80.2
|4.87
|109
|68.2
|5.4
|0.06
|207
|11.8
|7439483
|213620
|0.5
|3.2
|<0.005
|5.2
|151
|7.88
|68
|142
|5.9
|0.09
|170
|13.4
|7439484
|213621
|0.34
|2.8
|<0.005
|5.9
|162
|7.59
|72
|148
|6.4
|0.1
|157
|11.3
|7439485
|213622
|0.4
|2.2
|<0.005
|638
|618
|9.43
|7660
|56.9
|25.5
|0.09
|168
|40.4
|7439486
|213623
|0.15
|9.7
|0.006
|28.6
|92.2
|6.89
|933
|1.46
|27.7
|0.58
|127
|79.9
|7439487
|213624
|0.09
|1.1
|<0.005
|4
|13.5
|4.49
|78
|1.01
|4.9
|0.02
|330
|7.2
|7439488
|213625
|0.08
|2.4
|<0.005
|4.7
|27.9
|7.92
|144
|1.04
|6.2
|0.03
|358
|14
|7439489
|213626
|0.05
|1.7
|<0.005
|3.1
|11.8
|5.98
|71
|0.71
|4
|0.03
|294
|9.1
|7439490
|213627
|0.1
|2.7
|<0.005
|7.7
|26.8
|7.54
|239
|0.88
|8.4
|0.04
|235
|26.3
|7439491
|213628
|0.07
|2.8
|<0.005
|7.2
|59.2
|6.64
|234
|0.69
|10.1
|0.04
|212
|29.6
|7439492
|213629
|0.07
|2.1
|<0.005
|8.8
|47.3
|5.64
|259
|1
|9.1
|0.05
|216
|25.8
|7439493
|213630
|0.12
|2.9
|0.007
|18.3
|50
|7.09
|850
|1.3
|9.5
|0.04
|275
|25.8
|7439494
|213631
|0.1
|2.9
|<0.005
|15.8
|44.2
|7.2
|778
|1.29
|8.1
|0.04
|287
|23.3
|7439495
|213632
|0.09
|1.8
|<0.005
|15.2
|22.8
|3.53
|560
|1.24
|9.2
|0.06
|120
|23.3
|7439496
|213633
|0.12
|2.1
|<0.005
|5
|23.5
|6.03
|149
|2.11
|5.8
|0.03
|266
|13.4
|7439497
|213634
|0.05
|0.2
|<0.005
|0.3
|2.8
|0.07
|41
|0.08
|0.9
|0.08
|<0.5
|6.5
|7439498
|213635
|0.05
|0.6
|<0.005
|1.2
|4.6
|1.14
|64
|0.28
|0.6
|0.07
|26.5
|8.2
|7439499
|213636
|0.03
|0.3
|<0.005
|0.3
|3.9
|0.17
|40
|0.14
|0.7
|0.11
|2.2
|11.8
|7439500
|213637
|0.03
|0.6
|<0.005
|1.1
|3.1
|1.16
|35
|0.34
|0.9
|0.03
|39.1
|6.8
|7439501
|213638
|0.09
|1.2
|<0.005
|47.1
|33.7
|3.21
|2980
|1.98
|2.6
|0.08
|51.3
|21.2
|7439502
|213651
|0.2
|3.3
|<0.005
|36.4
|223
|5.95
|990
|11.8
|24.5
|0.06
|155
|43.7
|7439503
|213652
|0.71
|3.6
|<0.005
|175
|628
|7.73
|682
|32.9
|23.9
|0.08
|181
|33.8
|7439504
|213653
|0.17
|6.3
|<0.005
|16.4
|75.2
|5.35
|531
|1.93
|17.8
|0.08
|123
|52.9
|7439505
|213654
|0.08
|2.2
|<0.005
|4.5
|18.4
|3.86
|184
|0.78
|4.5
|0.04
|114
|19.5
|7439506
|213655
|0.08
|2.8
|<0.005
|11.4
|65.5
|6.84
|365
|2.12
|14.3
|0.03
|223
|37.6
|7439507
|213656
|0.06
|1.5
|<0.005
|2.8
|11.6
|3.94
|65
|1.73
|3
|0.03
|273
|6.4
|7439508
|213657
|0.19
|1
|<0.005
|2.8
|15.1
|2.73
|93
|1.24
|3.9
|0.05
|136
|10
|7439509
|213658
|0.09
|0.6
|<0.005
|2.7
|7.4
|1.87
|49
|0.71
|2.9
|0.02
|71.5
|8.5
|7439510
|213659
|0.16
|1.9
|<0.005
|3
|35
|5.42
|85
|1.05
|4
|0.05
|189
|17.5
|7439511
|213660
|0.09
|1.9
|<0.005
|5.3
|29.8
|5.6
|183
|0.79
|5.6
|0.04
|171
|21.1
|7439512
|213661
|0.08
|1.8
|<0.005
|5.3
|28.6
|5.45
|186
|0.76
|5.9
|0.03
|171
|21.2
|7439513
|213662
|0.04
|1.7
|<0.005
|23.5
|30.7
|3.94
|1350
|4.1
|11.5
|0.05
|102
|37.8
|7439514
|213663
|0.06
|3.3
|<0.005
|26.6
|188
|5.59
|1380
|0.95
|37.9
|0.03
|184
|57.1
|7439515
|213664
|0.06
|2
|<0.005
|4.5
|19.5
|5.19
|149
|1.77
|5.7
|0.04
|319
|9.9
|7439516
|213665
|0.09
|1.2
|<0.005
|14
|20.2
|3.87
|436
|12.3
|14.8
|0.07
|159
|47.4
|7439517
|213666
|0.09
|1.5
|<0.005
|3.6
|13.7
|5.72
|128
|8.04
|3.5
|0.03
|219
|9.8
|7439518
|213667
|0.07
|1.9
|<0.005
|4.2
|11.9
|5.74
|168
|2.9
|4.1
|0.02
|147
|17.1
|7439519
|213668
|0.03
|1.1
|<0.005
|2.6
|5.3
|2.59
|77
|2.17
|2
|0.02
|147
|5.7
|7439520
|213669
|0.04
|0.8
|<0.005
|1.8
|6.9
|3.16
|56
|1
|1.8
|0.01
|126
|5
|7439521
|213670
|0.1
|3
|<0.005
|6.8
|44.9
|6.67
|235
|1.81
|8.3
|0.07
|192
|25.2
|7439522
|213671
|0.1
|3.1
|<0.005
|6.4
|47.9
|6.27
|216
|1.68
|7.9
|0.07
|172
|23.2
|7439523
|213672
|0.25
|1
|<0.005
|1.1
|1.4
|0.87
|37
|0.26
|0.6
|0.02
|46.3
|7.7
|7439524
|213673
|0.08
|1
|<0.005
|2.6
|5.6
|3.23
|53
|0.79
|2.9
|0.01
|248
|5.1
|7439525
|213674
|0.05
|0.3
|<0.005
|0.6
|1.2
|0.6
|32
|2.6
|<0.5
|0.02
|50.7
|3.5
|7439526
|213675
|0.04
|0.1
|<0.005
|0.2
|0.9
|0.73
|18
|1.05
|<0.5
|0.02
|62.9
|2.5
|7439527
|213676
|0.04
|0.6
|0.006
|4
|5.2
|3.68
|106
|1.31
|4
|0.02
|229
|5.4
|7439528
|213677
|0.05
|1.6
|<0.005
|2.5
|7.3
|6.01
|66
|5.39
|2
|0.02
|247
|8.2
|7439529
|213678
|0.08
|2.2
|<0.005
|3.8
|18.2
|6.31
|114
|2.87
|4.1
|0.02
|263
|11.5
|7439530
|213679
|0.25
|3.2
|<0.005
|55.4
|90
|5.52
|1430
|5.01
|20.2
|0.05
|158
|42.8
|7439531
|213680
|0.12
|4.1
|<0.005
|8.4
|54.4
|10.6
|248
|1.11
|10.4
|0.08
|289
|24
|7439532
|213681
|0.13
|4
|0.015
|8.9
|63.9
|9.22
|271
|1.07
|11.6
|0.09
|256
|27.1
|7439533
|213682
|0.21
|2.5
|<0.005
|10.9
|32.4
|6.66
|288
|2.55
|10.3
|0.07
|188
|26.7
|7439534
|213683
|0.06
|0.9
|<0.005
|1.4
|6.8
|0.77
|35
|0.15
|2.5
|0.05
|34.9
|11.9
|7439535
|213684
|0.05
|3.9
|<0.005
|10.3
|56.1
|5.26
|367
|0.91
|15.9
|0.03
|203
|32.3
|7440912
|213685
|0.04
|2.2
|<0.005
|6.6
|6.9
|2.13
|213
|1.13
|2.9
|0.02
|102
|14.1
|7440913
|213686
|0.06
|1.7
|<0.005
|16.8
|24.7
|6.23
|299
|3.07
|11.6
|0.02
|231
|43.7
|7440914
|213687
|0.06
|4
|<0.005
|16.1
|15.8
|3.19
|544
|0.78
|3.5
|0.03
|206
|6.5
|7440915
|213688
|0.11
|3.1
|<0.005
|88.6
|61.2
|5.71
|3100
|3.81
|14
|0.09
|190
|35.4
|7440916
|213689
|0.07
|2.9
|<0.005
|6.8
|42.1
|5.83
|163
|1.7
|8.1
|0.04
|235
|16.7
|7440917
|213690
|0.21
|3
|<0.005
|5
|43.7
|4.21
|111
|1.6
|7
|0.13
|172
|14.4
|7440918
|213691
|0.22
|2.9
|<0.005
|4.6
|47.5
|4.23
|105
|1.67
|6.4
|0.13
|171
|12.8
|7440919
|213692
|0.22
|2.8
|<0.005
|6.6
|46.5
|4.68
|168
|1.96
|6.7
|0.09
|165
|17.1
|7440920
|213693
|0.13
|1.2
|<0.005
|1.9
|11.5
|1.88
|81
|1.51
|1.7
|0.04
|75.3
|8.2
|7440921
|213694
|0.07
|1.4
|<0.005
|1.4
|6.2
|1
|38
|1.1
|0.9
|0.13
|31.8
|9.2
|7440922
|213695
|0.15
|1.1
|<0.005
|2.2
|17.9
|2.31
|88
|1.21
|1.6
|0.05
|46.4
|10.5
|7440923
|213696
|0.54
|8.5
|0.064
|16.9
|1050
|14.2
|424
|35.8
|15.2
|0.26
|233
|53.9
|7440924
|213251
|0.07
|6.4
|<0.005
|28.2
|145
|5.35
|1150
|1.11
|29.5
|<0.01
|161
|68.5
|7440925
|213252
|0.09
|8.9
|0.006
|25.7
|66.7
|5.66
|1050
|1.33
|18.3
|0.43
|98.6
|105
|7441003
|213253
|0.3
|30.5
|0.006
|31.5
|139
|6.28
|1770
|2.98
|37.3
|0.34
|122
|159
Table 2. Rock geochemistry results from the 2026 field program.
|Lab
Sample Id
|Field
Sample ID
|Analyte:
|Ag
|Al
|As
|Au
|Au*
|Co
|Cu
|Fe
|Mn
|Mo
|Ni
|S
|V
|Zn
|Unit:
|ppm
|%
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|%
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|%
|ppm
|ppm
|RDL:
|0.01
|0.01
|0.1
|0.005
|0.002
|0.1
|0.5
|0.01
|1
|0.05
|0.5
|0.01
|0.5
|0.5
|7426576
|213201
|0.43
|3.2
|0.9
|0.005
|46.1
|496
|8.7
|1310
|0.34
|73.4
|0.02
|230
|85
|7426577
|213202
|0.11
|3.65
|0.8
|<0.005
|21.8
|48.7
|4.91
|934
|0.31
|7
|0.01
|138
|61.5
|7426578
|213203
|0.04
|2.31
|1
|<0.005
|19.2
|83.2
|3.17
|583
|0.34
|49.9
|<0.01
|77.6
|42.5
|7426579
|213204
|0.03
|0.48
|0.8
|<0.005
|2.7
|4.2
|1.21
|144
|1.21
|1.3
|0.1
|2.5
|7.3
|7426580
|213205
|0.02
|1.12
|0.5
|<0.005
|6.4
|1.5
|2.28
|564
|0.28
|2.3
|<0.01
|19
|36.6
|7426581
|213206
|0.08
|0.49
|0.3
|<0.005
|1.7
|0.6
|1.08
|208
|0.32
|1
|<0.01
|2.9
|14.2
|7426582
|213207
|0.08
|1
|0.8
|<0.005
|5.8
|63.2
|2.57
|632
|0.8
|1.8
|0.05
|21.8
|93.8
|7426583
|213208
|0.05
|1.98
|1.2
|<0.005
|13.4
|13.7
|4.13
|834
|0.41
|5.8
|<0.01
|116
|46.4
|7426584
|213209
|0.25
|1.84
|5.7
|<0.005
|53.2
|326
|7.91
|569
|1.48
|50.8
|5.93
|127
|52
|7426585
|213210
|0.63
|1.07
|8.5
|<0.005
|0.003
|94.7
|952
|10.5
|406
|5.33
|62.8
|9.76
|54.8
|58.8
|7426586
|213211
|0.35
|1.87
|6.4
|<0.005
|<0.002
|55.8
|433
|9
|582
|1.32
|58
|6.54
|133
|50.5
|7426587
|213212
|0.19
|2.25
|5.1
|<0.005
|<0.002
|30.5
|238
|6.01
|928
|0.59
|45
|2.07
|153
|58.6
|7426588
|213213
|0.08
|1.29
|2.2
|<0.005
|<0.002
|8.5
|275
|2.58
|448
|729
|17.7
|1.03
|62.5
|23.8
|7426589
|213214
|0.13
|3.06
|3.1
|0.007
|0.003
|25.7
|724
|5.31
|1060
|1290
|51.6
|2.67
|153
|57.8
|7426590
|213215
|0.2
|2.16
|1.3
|0.006
|0.004
|15
|645
|3.25
|500
|4.45
|9
|1.74
|62.9
|38.3
|7426591
|213216
|0.07
|0.94
|0.4
|<0.005
|0.003
|4.9
|108
|1.48
|297
|5010
|10.1
|0.82
|41.3
|40.4
|7426592
|213217
|0.08
|2.57
|0.6
|<0.005
|0.002
|19.9
|282
|5.14
|587
|7.4
|43.7
|2.4
|91
|62.1
|7426593
|213218
|1.67
|1.25
|8.1
|0.052
|0.038
|170
|9230
|20.1
|343
|741
|211
|19.6
|93
|40.9
|7439227
|213219
|0.05
|1.29
|0.5
|<0.005
|7.5
|<0.5
|2.53
|394
|0.46
|2.8
|0.02
|26.5
|31.8
|7439228
|213220
|0.03
|1.37
|2.2
|<0.005
|5.7
|1.6
|2.62
|336
|0.91
|2.1
|<0.01
|58
|24.9
|7439229
|213221
|0.03
|1.32
|2
|<0.005
|5.2
|1.4
|2.5
|309
|0.8
|2.1
|<0.01
|51.5
|22.6
|7439230
|213222
|0.02
|1.1
|0.6
|<0.005
|5.6
|4.5
|2.7
|400
|0.4
|2
|<0.01
|37.2
|24
|7439231
|213223
|0.04
|1.69
|4.7
|<0.005
|11.8
|26.3
|3.32
|519
|0.33
|3.8
|0.04
|30.1
|43.2
|7439232
|213224
|0.03
|3.44
|1.6
|<0.005
|24.9
|31.9
|6.81
|1380
|0.32
|8.4
|<0.01
|185
|117
|7439233
|213225
|0.33
|2.52
|79
|0.028
|40.9
|67.1
|6.49
|1070
|5.66
|5.4
|1.57
|52.6
|584
|7439234
|213226
|0.08
|4.41
|1
|<0.005
|32.4
|65
|6.88
|1570
|0.49
|23.7
|0.03
|172
|87.6
|7439235
|213227
|0.05
|2.01
|1.6
|<0.005
|9.2
|33.2
|3.24
|743
|0.48
|2.8
|0.02
|41.9
|58.9
|7439236
|213228
|1.44
|0.23
|10.7
|0.039
|61.5
|438
|15.1
|57
|7.8
|15
|>10.0
|3.7
|6.8
|7439237
|213229
|0.47
|2.15
|2.6
|0.007
|24.8
|887
|6.19
|778
|1.17
|47.6
|3.89
|105
|100
|7439238
|213230
|0.16
|2.82
|4.8
|<0.005
|25.3
|203
|4.88
|948
|0.6
|56.1
|0.62
|144
|56.8
|7439239
|213231
|0.11
|2.56
|4.3
|<0.005
|20.2
|179
|4.57
|936
|0.51
|49.8
|0.52
|134
|53.6
|7439240
|199301
|0.33
|3.07
|2.3
|<0.005
|0.002
|47.4
|709
|8.58
|1260
|3.84
|108
|6.56
|124
|121
|7439241
|441256
|0.11
|3.19
|0.7
|<0.005
|0.003
|37.6
|247
|7.35
|1480
|0.35
|46
|0.03
|257
|109
|7439242
|441257
|0.04
|3.72
|0.7
|<0.005
|<0.002
|23.9
|25.7
|5.79
|1430
|0.15
|43.4
|0.01
|96.7
|76.1
|Notes: * Au by Fire Assay
Qualified Person
Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.
Sampling and Analytical Procedures
Rock and soil samples from the 2026 program were transported under chain of custody to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta, an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Multi-element analyses used aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-OES/ICP-MS analysis. Selected rock samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an AAS finish, and applicable over-limit results were re-analyzed using ore-grade methods. Laboratory quality-control procedures included blanks, standards and duplicates. Rock samples were selective in nature and were collected to evaluate mapped alteration and mineralized zones. They should not be considered representative of average grade or continuity. Soil results are geochemical indicators and do not represent bedrock grades.
For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the Technical Report, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Northern Discovery Metals Inc.
Northern Discovery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the Project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jared Suchan
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: (604) 294-3020
Email: info@northerndiscoverymetals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s drilling, exploration and other plans with respect to its mineral properties, and the geological potential of such properties, as well as future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.