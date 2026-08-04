Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced it will report its financial results from the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the financial markets close on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Tuesday, August 11 th @ 4:30 p.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-704-4453 International: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13760792 Webcast: Link



A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investors section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations

Melyssa Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com