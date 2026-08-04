Recursion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Salt Lake City, UT, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical-stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Executive Insights Event — Tuesday, August 11, 2026

— Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference — Tuesday, September 15, 2026