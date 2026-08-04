Hadrian Launches the Exposure Clock, Showing How Fast Vulnerability Risk Grows Between Penetration Tests

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hadrian today announced the launch of the Exposure Clock, a free online tool that quantifies the number of vulnerabilities and known exploit activity that have been disclosed since an organization's last penetration test. The Exposure Clock is the fourth community tool released by Hadrian, following OpenHack for AI-powered source code review, SubWiz for subdomain discovery and SanicDNS for reconnaissance.

The launch comes as the number of CVE disclosed in the first half of 2026 is 50% larger than the same period in 2025, and the average time to exploitation has shrunk from months to days. The Exposure Clock helps organizations visualize how the threat landscape changes over time, providing context that can inform their exposure management program and pentesting schedule.

According to a Frost & Sullivan survey of over 2,000 security professionals, over 50% of organizations conduct penetration tests twice a year or less, creating windows of exposure for threat actors. This tool allows security professionals to identify the number of exploitable vulnerabilities that impact them, a powerful capability for security operations and exposure management programs.

“The average gap between pentests is orders of magnitude greater than that of the rate KEV disclosures. We wanted security teams to be able to see that gap for themselves" said Melvin Lammerts, Head of Hacking & Solutions at Hadrian

Hadrian’s Exposure Clock provides:

Counts of all publicly disclosed CVEs during a selected period

A breakdown of externally exploitable CVEs and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs)

The ability to search/filter by vendor, application or technology

Notable vulnerabilities exploited in that time frame

The tool reflects a broader shift Hadrian is seeing among security teams, away from fixed, calendar-based testing schedules and toward continuous validation of external exposure. Hadrian's platform, which pairs Atlas for continuous exposure validation with Nova for agentic penetration testing, is built around that same premise: that testing should respond to how an environment changes, not just to a schedule.

The Exposure Clock is available free at https://hadrian.io/exposure-clock. Hadrian will be demonstrating its offensive security platform at Black Hat USA, booth 2570.

To schedule a meeting with Hadrian at Black Hat, book at https://hadrian.io/insider/black-hat-2026.

About Hadrian

Hadrian offers an offensive security platform that helps enterprise security teams see what attackers see and act before they do. Its agentic engine offers frictionless, always-on discovery, validation, and mobilization of an organization's most critical cyber risks. Trained by elite hackers with top offensive knowledge, Hadrian adapts to the organization's unique environment to continuously probe, discover, and validate the risks that attackers can actually exploit. Coupled with a proprietary predictive discovery agent™, Hadrian's agentic suite autonomously verifies remediation to deliver a robust end-to-end solution. Global customers including Fortune 500 leaders rely on Hadrian to prevent the most sophisticated cyber attacks, fortify defenses, increase efficiency, and maximize cyber resilience. To learn more, visit www.hadrian.io.

Elizabeth Safran

Looking Glass Public Relations

e.liz@lookingglasspr.com