Central Bancompany, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Declares Regular $0.12 Dividend and Authorizes $100 Million Share Repurchase

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Net income of $113.8 million, or $0.47 per fully diluted share, compared to $111.1 million and $0.46 in the prior quarter and $91.4 million, or $0.41 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter

Net interest income of $212.8 million, reflecting a net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.40% compared to 4.32% in the prior quarter and 4.26% in the prior year quarter

Average total loans held for investment of $11.6 billion, quarterly increase of $0.1 billion, or 3.9% annualized, from the prior quarter

Average total deposits of $15.4 billion, an increase of $0.4 billion or 3.0% from prior year quarter

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 2.24%

Efficiency ratio of 46.5% and efficiency ratio (FTE)1 of 46.1%

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBC) (“Central Bancompany”, “the Company”, or “CBC”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank (the “Bank”), today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2026.

John “JR” Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bancompany, commented "We are pleased to announce another set of solid financial results for Central in the second quarter of 2026. Second quarter net income was $113.8 million, or $0.47 per fully diluted share, reflecting a 2.24% ROA and a 25% fee income ratio, despite continued growth in net interest income. We are again encouraged by loan growth in the quarter, with ending loans excluding other consumer up approximately 6% annualized quarter-over-quarter. Average deposits grew by $0.4 billion, or 3%, including growth of over $276 million in average noninterest-bearing demand balances from the prior year quarter’s balances.”

“Our second quarter financial results reflect the strength of our diversified and customer-centric business model,” Ross continued. “We are fortunate to report another quarter of steady growth heading into the second half of the year. We also continue to invest in our underpenetrated metro markets, opening three new full-service branches during the second quarter to support our long-term growth strategy. While economic conditions remain generally favorable, we are mindful that uncertainty persists across the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape. I would like to thank our teammates for their tireless efforts delivering for our clients, communities and fellow shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company reported net interest income of $212.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting a net interest margin of 4.40% (4.43% on an FTE basis1). Net interest income increased $17.7 million from the second quarter of 2025, driven by NIM expansion and solid underlying average earning asset growth of $1.1 billion, or 6%, resulting from deposit growth and higher capital. In the second quarter of 2026, loans grew at an annualized rate of 6%, excluding the reduction in other consumer loans, and net interest margin increased to 4.40% from 4.26% in the prior year quarter.

Average earning assets for the quarter totaled $19.4 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion, or 1%, from the prior quarter. The decrease in average earning assets from the prior quarter was largely driven by a seasonal decrease in average deposits.

Average total loans held for investment were $11.6 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.1 billion, or 1% from the prior quarter, despite deemphasizing indirect consumer lending, which declined $37.8 million from the prior quarter’s average. Excluding other consumer loans, average total loans held for investment increased $177.6 million or 2% over the prior quarter due to loan growth spread across a number of categories and markets. Total loans ended the quarter at $11.7 billion, $92 million above the average for the quarter, reflecting continued loan growth momentum.

Average total deposits were $15.4 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.4 billion, or 3% from prior year quarter. The increase from the prior year quarter was driven by higher noninterest bearing deposits, which rose $0.3 billion, or 5%, and interest bearing non-maturity deposits, which were up $0.3 billion or 4%. The cost of deposits was 1.10% for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 9 basis points from the prior year quarter.

The net interest margin increased to 4.40%, an increase of 13 basis points from the prior year quarter and 8 basis points from the prior quarter. The increase from the prior year quarter was driven primarily by increases in deposits and capital that were deployed into securities, the continued repricing of our back book of loans and securities into a higher rate environment, and a reduction in deposit rates despite the competitive environment. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase in loan balances and a decrease in higher priced, seasonal deposit balances.

Provision for credit losses

The provision for credit losses was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.4% from the prior quarter driven primarily by loan growth and net charge-offs of $3.0 million. The allowance for credit losses ended the quarter at $150.4 million, up slightly from the prior quarter end and representing 1.29% of loans held for investment. The allowance rate reflects continued stable credit quality trends and an ongoing shift in portfolio composition toward higher credit quality loans.

Noninterest income

Total noninterest income was $69.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $19.5 million or 38.9% from the prior year quarter, reflecting higher wealth management revenues and solid growth in other fee revenue channels. The prior year quarter included the $13.6 million impact of the loss on the expected sale of consumer lease portfolio in other income. During the current quarter, we recognized $8.4 million of gains from our holdings of Visa B shares and selectively repositioned certain securities at a $7.8 million loss to take advantage of attractive opportunities in the market.

Wealth management revenues (revenue from brokerage services and fees for fiduciary services) increased $3.9 million, or 20%, over the prior year quarter and $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Assets under advice increased to $17.3 billion, up from $14.2 billion in the prior year quarter and $16.0 billion in the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense

Noninterest expense totaled $131.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.6 million from the second quarter 2025. On a year over year basis, salaries and benefits expenses increased $5.3 million, or 7%. Similar to last quarter, the year over year increase was attributable to merit and other salary increases and higher compensation costs associated with higher levels of performance. Additionally, in the second quarter, there was a $1.0 million expense for certain deferred compensation plans, with an equal offset in other noninterest income.

All other expense categories were generally well managed compared to the prior year period, with modest increases in occupancy and technology costs consistent with continued investment in our branch network and infrastructure. The prior year quarter contained $1.9 million of residual value losses in the consumer lease portfolio in other expenses. Our efficiency ratio (FTE)1 was 46.1% for the quarter, compared to 45.7% in the prior quarter and 48.4% in the second quarter of the prior year, underscoring continued expense discipline and revenue tailwinds.

Provision for income taxes

The second quarter 2026 provision for income taxes was $33.7 million, $0.8 million higher than the prior quarter primarily driven by the increase in book income quarter over quarter. The current quarter’s effective tax rate of 22.8% is consistent with the effective tax rate for prior periods.

Asset quality

Asset quality remained strong. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2026 were $60.2 million, or 30 basis points of total assets, up only slightly from 28 basis points at the end of the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs were $3.0 million for the quarter, 10 basis points (annualized) of average total loans. Credit costs remained in line with prior quarters.

Delinquent loans at June 30, 2026 were $25.3 million, or 22 basis points of loans held for investment, as compared to 24 basis points at the end of the prior year quarter.

Capital

Capital levels at June 30, 2026 remained very strong. Our CET1 ratio was 28.6% and represented $1.9 billion of excess capital when compared to our long-term CET1 target of 13.5%. The Bank’s CET1 ratio was 12.7% at June 30, 2026. The difference in the consolidated capital ratio and the capital ratio at the Bank represents capital that is readily available to be deployed.

Our book value per share at June 30, 2026 was $16.14, whereas our tangible book value per share1 was $14.68, of which $6.70 per share represents core tangible book value, with the remaining $7.98 per share attributable to excess capital.

Dividend Payout and Capital Actions

On August 3, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on September 1, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2026.

The Company repurchased approximately 280,000 shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2026 for approximately $7.6 million. On August 3, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s Class A common stock, rescinding and replacing the prior authorization.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The call may include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. This press release and a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website https://investor.centralbank.net . The call can be accessed via this same website or by using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgiw74rw/ . A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website after the call’s completion.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with approximately $20.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. The Central Trust Bank is a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

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1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have based the forward-looking statements contained herein on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” Part I Item 1A - "Risk Factors" and Part II Item 7 - "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dan Westhues Charlie Martin SEVP, Chief Customer Officer Corporate Development Officer Central Bancompany, Inc. Central Bancompany, Inc. dan.westhues@centralbank.net charlie.martin@centralbank.net (573) 634-1281 (314) 686-7007



Current quarter, prior quarter and prior year quarter information is provided on pages 5-8 below.

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited) Q2 Q1 Q2 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 244,257 $ 190,868 $ 243,927 $ 53,389 28.0 % $ 330 0.1 % Short-term earning assets 525,044 1,187,368 663,188 (662,324 ) (55.8 ) % (138,144 ) (20.8 ) % Investment securities 7,072,074 6,791,275 6,017,112 280,799 4.1 % 1,054,962 17.5 % Loans held for investment: Construction and development 569,593 512,681 481,940 56,912 11.1 % 87,653 18.2 % Commercial, financial & agricultural 1,799,584 1,740,689 1,784,298 58,895 3.4 % 15,286 0.9 % Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate1 3,249,479 3,267,008 3,178,773 (17,529 ) (0.5 ) % 70,706 2.2 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,595,866 1,583,461 1,596,915 12,405 0.8 % (1,049 ) (0.1 ) % Commercial real estate 4,845,345 4,850,469 4,775,688 (5,124 ) (0.1 ) % 69,657 1.5 % Total commercial loans 7,214,522 7,103,839 7,041,926 110,683 1.6 % 172,596 2.5 % Residential mortgage loans2 3,475,428 3,423,146 3,197,313 52,282 1.5 % 278,115 8.7 % Home equity lines of credit 433,330 422,737 371,300 10,593 2.5 % 62,030 16.7 % Consumer credit card 98,107 93,171 89,606 4,936 5.3 % 8,501 9.5 % Other consumer loans 462,469 499,019 637,571 (36,550 ) (7.3 ) % (175,102 ) (27.5 ) % Total residential and consumer loans 4,469,334 4,438,073 4,295,790 31,261 0.7 % 173,544 4.0 % Total unpaid principal balance 11,683,856 11,541,912 11,337,716 141,944 1.2 % 346,140 3.1 % Add: Unearned income (10,240 ) (9,342 ) (10,370 ) (898 ) 9.6 % 130 (1.3 ) % Loans held for investment 11,673,616 11,532,570 11,327,346 141,046 1.2 % 346,270 3.1 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (150,417 ) (149,889 ) (149,381 ) (528 ) 0.4 % (1,036 ) 0.7 % Net loans 11,523,199 11,382,681 11,177,965 140,518 1.2 % 345,234 3.1 % Loans held for sale 27,751 29,457 22,804 (1,706 ) (5.8 ) % 4,947 21.7 % Land, buildings, and equipment, net 223,803 221,577 213,973 2,226 1.0 % 9,830 4.6 % Goodwill and intangibles 350,055 350,859 353,277 (804 ) (0.2 ) % (3,222 ) (0.9 ) % Other assets 328,644 302,286 388,184 26,358 8.7 % (59,540 ) (15.3 ) % Total assets $ 20,294,827 $ 20,456,371 $ 19,080,430 $ (161,544 ) (0.8 ) % $ 1,214,397 6.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,570,404 $ 5,563,373 $ 5,280,287 $ 7,031 0.1 % $ 290,117 5.5 % Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,263,224 8,284,962 7,811,907 (21,738 ) (0.3 ) % 451,317 5.8 % Time 1,544,211 1,617,106 1,696,962 (72,895 ) (4.5 ) % (152,751 ) (9.0 ) % Total deposits 15,377,839 15,465,441 14,789,156 (87,602 ) (0.6 ) % 588,683 4.0 % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 913,127 1,066,923 973,618 (153,796 ) (14.4 ) % (60,491 ) (6.2 ) % Total customer funds 16,290,966 16,532,364 15,762,774 (241,398 ) (1.5 ) % 528,192 3.4 % Other liabilities 138,100 125,681 144,328 12,419 9.9 % (6,228 ) (4.3 ) % Total liabilities 16,429,066 16,658,045 15,907,102 (228,979 ) (1.4 ) % 521,964 3.3 % Stockholders' equity: Common equity 4,069,687 3,983,174 3,336,782 86,513 2.2 % 732,905 22.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (65,533 ) (54,051 ) (64,296 ) (11,482 ) 21.2 % (1,237 ) 1.9 % Less: Treasury stock (138,393 ) (130,797 ) (99,158 ) (7,596 ) 5.8 % (39,235 ) 39.6 % Total stockholders' equity 3,865,761 3,798,326 3,173,328 67,435 1.8 % 692,433 21.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,294,827 $ 20,456,371 $ 19,080,430 $ (161,544 ) (0.8 ) % $ 1,214,397 6.4 % 1Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans 2Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income(unaudited) Q2 Q1 Q2 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Interest income: Loans $ 179,874 $ 176,076 $ 177,791 $ 3,798 2.2 % $ 2,083 1.2 % Investment securities 73,491 67,983 56,928 5,508 8.1 % 16,563 29.1 % Short-term earning assets 7,059 13,995 10,961 (6,936 ) (49.6 ) % (3,902 ) (35.6 ) % Total interest income 260,424 258,054 245,680 2,370 0.9 % 14,744 6.0 % Interest expense: Deposits 42,176 43,425 44,271 (1,249 ) (2.9 ) % (2,095 ) (4.7 ) % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 5,464 6,012 6,352 (548 ) (9.1 ) % (888 ) (14.0 ) % Total interest expense 47,640 49,437 50,623 (1,797 ) (3.6 ) % (2,983 ) (5.9 ) % Net interest income 212,784 208,617 195,057 4,167 2.0 % 17,727 9.1 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,535 3,146 (7 ) 389 12.4 % 3,542 NM

Noninterest income: Wealth management services 23,244 22,243 19,319 1,001 4.5 % 3,925 20.3 % Payment services revenue 18,253 16,370 17,420 1,883 11.5 % 833 4.8 % Service charges and commissions 14,785 14,413 14,179 372 2.6 % 606 4.3 % Mortgage banking revenues, net 10,615 9,536 11,139 1,079 11.3 % (524 ) (4.7 ) % Investment securities gains, net 616 - - 616 — % 616 — % Other income (loss) 2,042 2,526 (11,992 ) (484 ) (19.2 ) % 14,034 (117.0 ) % Total noninterest income 69,555 65,088 50,065 4,467 6.9 % 19,490 38.9 % Adjustments: Investment securities gains, net 616 - - 616 — % 616 — % (Loss) on sale of consumer lease portfolio - - (13,612 ) - — % 13,612 (100.0 ) % Total adjusted noninterest income1 68,939 65,088 63,677 3,851 5.9 % 5,262 8.3 % Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 80,036 76,039 74,736 3,997 5.3 % 5,300 7.1 % Net occupancy and equipment 12,392 12,166 11,664 226 1.9 % 728 6.2 % Computer software and maintenance 5,490 5,977 5,227 (487 ) (8.1 ) % 263 5.0 % Marketing and business development 5,273 4,556 5,417 717 15.7 % (144 ) (2.7 ) % Legal and professional fees 5,569 6,065 5,477 (496 ) (8.2 ) % 92 1.7 % Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 8,263 7,753 8,090 510 6.6 % 173 2.1 % Other expenses 14,331 14,060 16,159 271 1.9 % (1,828 ) (11.3 ) % Total noninterest expenses 131,354 126,616 126,770 4,738 3.7 % 4,584 3.6 % Income before income taxes 147,450 143,943 118,359 3,507 2.4 % 29,091 24.6 % Income taxes 33,677 32,855 26,994 822 2.5 % 6,683 24.8 % Net income $ 113,773 $ 111,088 $ 91,365 $ 2,685 2.4 % $ 22,408 24.5 % Investment securities gains, net of taxes 469 - - 469 — % 469 — % (Loss) on sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of taxes - - (6,563 ) - — % 6,563 (100.0 ) % Adjusted net income1 $ 113,304 $ 111,088 $ 97,928 $ 2,216 2.0 % $ 15,376 15.7 % End of period shares 239,505 239,787 220,665 (282 ) (0.1 ) % 18,840 8.5 % Weighted average fully diluted shares 239,679 240,637 220,059 (958 ) (0.4 ) % 19,620 8.9 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.41 $ 0.01 2.8 % $ 0.06 14.9 % Adjusted net income1 per common share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.01 2.4 % $ 0.03 6.7 % Dividends / share $ 0.120 $ 0.120 $ 0.855 $ - — % $ (0.735 ) (86.0 ) % 1These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release.





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Summary of Financial Results(unaudited) Q2 Q1 Q2 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information) Financial Ratios (GAAP) Net interest margin 4.40 % 4.32 % 4.26 % 0.08 % 1.83 % 0.13 % 3.16 % Return on average total assets 2.24 % 2.20 % 1.90 % 0.05 % 2.19 % 0.34 % 18.02 % Return on average common equity 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.5 % 0.1 % 0.8 % 0.4 % 3.4 % Fee income ratio 24.6 % 23.8 % 20.4 % 0.9 % 3.6 % 4.2 % 20.6 % Efficiency ratio 46.5 % 46.3 % 51.7 % 0.3 % 0.6 % (5.2 ) % (10.0 ) % Effective tax rate 22.8 % 22.8 % 22.8 % — % 0.1 % — % 0.1 % Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP) 1 Net interest margin (FTE)2 4.43 % 4.36 % 4.30 % 0.07 % 1.70 % 0.13 % 3.11 % Adjusted return on average total assets 2.23 % 2.20 % 2.04 % 0.04 % 1.76 % 0.20 % 9.66 % Adjusted return on average common equity 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.5 % 0.1 % 0.8 % 0.4 % 3.4 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.1 % 13.0 % 13.0 % 0.1 % 0.7 % 0.1 % 1.0 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.1 % 13.0 % 13.9 % — % 0.3 % (0.9 ) % (6.1 ) % Adjusted fee income ratio 24.5 % 23.8 % 24.6 % 0.7 % 2.9 % (0.1 ) % (0.6 ) % Efficiency ratio (FTE)2 46.1 % 45.7 % 48.4 % 0.4 % 0.9 % (2.3 ) % (4.8 ) % Net Interest Margin & Yields Interest-earning cash yield2 3.86 % 3.86 % 4.65 % — % 0.1 % (0.79 ) % (17.0 ) % Investment securities yield2 4.22 % 4.23 % 3.91 % (0.01 ) % (0.2 ) % 0.31 % 7.9 % Loan yield2 6.24 % 6.24 % 6.23 % — % — % 0.01 % 0.2 % Cost of deposits 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.19 % (0.03 ) % (2.9 ) % (0.09 ) % (7.5 ) % Cost of funds 1.17 % 1.21 % 1.28 % (0.04 ) % (3.3 ) % (0.11 ) % (8.5 ) % Loan to deposit ratio 76.1 % 74.8 % 76.7 % 1.3 % 1.8 % (0.7 ) % (0.9 ) % Interest-free funds ratio 44.0 % 43.4 % 41.8 % 0.6 % 1.5 % 2.3 % 5.5 % Interest-earning asset yield2 5.42 % 5.38 % 5.40 % 0.04 % 0.7 % 0.01 % 0.2 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.76 % 1.81 % 1.90 % (0.05 % (2.7 ) % (0.14 ) % (7.4 ) % Net interest spread 3.66 % 3.57 % 3.50 % 0.08 % 2.4 % 0.15 % 4.3 % Benefit of interest-free funds 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.79 % (0.01 ) % (1.3 ) % (0.02 ) % (2.3 ) % Other Information Number of full service offices 159 156 155 3 1.9 % 4 2.6 % Full-time equivalent employees 2,971 2,918 2,929 54 1.8 % 42 1.4 % Consolidated Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital ratio 28.6 % 28.6 % 23.8 % — % 0.1 % 4.8 % 20.2 % Total risk-based capital ratio 29.8 % 29.8 % 25.0 % — % 0.1 % 4.8 % 19.1 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 17.9 % 17.4 % 15.3 % 0.5 % 2.9 % 2.6 % 17.3 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 28.6 % 28.6 % 23.8 % — % 0.1 % 4.8 % 20.2 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 19.0 % 18.6 % 16.6 % 0.5 % 2.6 % 2.4 % 14.5 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 17.6 % 17.1 % 15.1 % 0.5 % 2.8 % 2.6 % 17.1 % Risk-weighted assets $ 12,633 $ 12,370 $ 12,258 $ 263 2.1 % $ 375 3.1 % Book value per share $ 16.14 $ 15.84 $ 14.38 $ 0.30 1.9 % $ 1.76 12.2 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 $ 14.68 $ 14.38 $ 12.78 $ 0.30 2.1 % $ 1.90 14.9 % Closing stock price per share $ 30.38 $ 23.95 NA $ 6.43 26.8 % NA NA Bank-Level Ratios Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.9 % 13.5 % (0.2 ) % (1.8 ) % (0.8 ) % (5.7 ) % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.9 % 14.1 % 14.7 % (0.2 ) % (1.7 ) % (0.8 ) % (5.5 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.9 % 7.9 % 8.6 % 0.1 % 0.6 % (0.7 ) % (7.9 ) % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 12.7 % 12.9 % 13.5 % (0.2 ) % (1.8 ) % (0.8 ) % (5.7 ) % 1These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release. 2Fully-tax equivalent basis. Asset Quality Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.32 % (0.01 ) % (0.9 ) % (0.03 ) % (2.3 ) % Allowance for credit losses $ 150,417 $ 149,889 $ 149,381 $ 528 0.4 % $ 1,036 0.7 % Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 360 $ 369 $ 524 $ (9 ) (2.4 ) % $ (164 ) (31.3 ) % Allowance for investment securities $ 12 $ 10 $ 22 $ 2 20.0 % $ (10 ) (45.5 ) % Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.42 % 0.04 % 8.4 % 0.07 % 16.4 % Nonperforming loans $ 57,152 $ 52,075 $ 47,637 $ 5,077 9.7 % $ 9,515 20.0 % Nonperforming commercial loans $ 28,431 $ 23,071 $ 20,501 $ 5,360 23.2 % $ 7,930 38.7 % Nonperforming consumer loans $ 28,721 $ 29,004 $ 27,136 $ (283 ) (1.0 ) % $ 1,585 5.8 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.03 % 10.8 % 0.01 % 5.1 % Nonperforming assets $ 60,242 $ 54,823 $ 53,887 $ 5,419 9.9 % $ 6,355 11.8 % Net charge-offs / average loans 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.15 % — % 1.4 % (0.05 ) % (30.9 ) % Net charge-offs $ 3,015 $ 2,910 $ 4,316 $ 105 3.6 % $ (1,301 ) (30.1 ) % Commercial net charge-offs $ 341 $ 317 $ 1,408 $ 24 7.6 % $ (1,067 ) (75.8 ) % Consumer net charge-offs $ 2,674 $ 2,593 $ 2,909 $ 81 3.1 % $ (235 ) (8.1 ) %





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Average Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited) Q2 Q1 Q2 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands) Average Assets Cash and due from banks $ 184,908 $ 185,128 $ 200,185 $ (220 ) (0.1 ) % $ (15,277 ) (7.6 ) % Short-term earning assets 763,811 1,531,094 983,573 (767,283 ) (50.1 ) % (219,762 ) (22.3 ) % Investment securities 7,033,039 6,564,377 5,879,919 468,662 7.1 % 1,153,120 19.6 % Loans held for investment 11,581,901 11,469,527 11,458,168 112,374 1.0 % 123,733 1.1 % Less allowance for credit losses (149,888 ) (149,545 ) (152,818 ) (343 ) 0.2 % 2,930 (1.9 ) % Net loans 11,432,013 11,319,982 11,305,350 112,031 1.0 % 126,663 1.1 % Loans held for sale 25,859 22,274 29,047 3,585 16.1 % (3,188 ) (11.0 ) % Land, buildings, and equipment, net 222,755 217,629 215,349 5,126 2.4 % 7,406 3.4 % Goodwill and intangibles 350,576 351,380 353,803 (804 ) (0.2 ) % (3,227 ) (0.9 ) % Other assets 320,978 321,631 304,170 (653 ) (0.2 ) % 16,808 5.5 % Total assets $ 20,333,939 $ 20,513,495 $ 19,271,396 $ (179,556 ) (0.9 ) % $ 1,062,543 5.5 % Average Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,502,016 $ 5,512,732 $ 5,225,769 $ (10,716 ) (0.2 ) % $ 276,247 5.3 % Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,278,684 8,381,593 7,985,903 (102,909 ) (1.2 ) % 292,781 3.7 % Time 1,573,476 1,631,224 1,692,958 (57,748 ) (3.5 ) % (119,482 ) (7.1 ) % Total deposits 15,354,176 15,525,549 14,904,630 (171,373 ) (1.1 ) % 449,546 3.0 % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,006,357 1,072,669 1,009,868 (66,312 ) (6.2 ) % (3,511 ) (0.3 ) % Total customer funds 16,360,533 16,598,218 15,914,498 (237,685 ) (1.4 ) % 446,035 2.8 % Other liabilities 125,999 85,692 162,981 40,307 47.0 % (36,982 ) (22.7 ) % Total liabilities 16,486,532 16,683,910 16,077,479 (197,378 ) (1.2 ) % 409,053 2.5 % Average Stockholders' Equity Common equity 4,044,552 3,957,717 3,382,882 86,835 2.2 % 661,670 19.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,886 ) (24,857 ) (89,919 ) (39,029 ) 157.0 % 26,033 (29.0 ) % Treasury stock (133,259 ) (103,275 ) (99,046 ) (29,984 ) 29.0 % (34,213 ) 34.5 % Total stockholders' equity 3,847,407 3,829,585 3,193,917 17,822 0.5 % 653,490 20.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,333,939 $ 20,513,495 $ 19,271,396 $ (179,556 ) (0.9 ) % $ 1,062,543 5.5 % Average interest-earning assets $ 19,404,610 $ 19,587,272 $ 18,350,707 $ (182,662 ) (0.9 ) % $ 1,053,903 5.7 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 10,858,517 11,085,486 10,688,729 (226,969 ) (2.0 ) % 169,788 1.6 % Average interest-free funds 8,546,093 8,501,786 7,661,978 44,307 0.5 % 884,115 11.5 %





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Fiscal Year To Date Consolidated Statements of Income(unaudited) YTD YTD YTD YoY FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Interest income: Loans $ 355,950 $ 354,065 $ 1,885 0.5 % Investment securities 141,474 110,333 31,141 28.2 % Short-term earning assets 21,054 21,491 (437 ) (2.0 ) % Total interest income 518,478 485,889 32,589 6.7 % Interest expense: Deposits 85,601 88,001 (2,400 ) (2.7 ) % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 11,476 13,558 (2,082 ) (15.4 ) % Total interest expense 97,077 101,559 (4,482 ) (4.4 ) % Net interest income 421,401 384,330 37,071 9.6 % Provision for credit losses 6,681 2,913 3,768 129.4 % Noninterest income: Wealth management services 45,486 38,496 6,990 18.2 % Payment services revenue 34,623 33,396 1,227 3.7 % Service charges and commissions 29,199 28,123 1,076 3.8 % Mortgage banking revenues, net 20,151 19,866 285 1.4 % Investment securities gains, net 616 109 507 465.1 % Other income (loss) 4,568 (11,136 ) 15,704 (141.0 ) % Total noninterest income 134,643 108,854 25,789 23.7 % Adjustments: Investment securities gains, net 616 109 507 465.1 % (Loss) on sale of consumer lease portfolio - (13,612 ) 13,612 (100.0 ) % Total adjusted noninterest income1 134,027 122,357 11,670 9.5 % Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 156,075 145,983 10,092 6.9 % Net occupancy and equipment 24,558 23,510 1,048 4.5 % Computer software and maintenance 11,467 11,283 184 1.6 % Marketing and business development 9,830 10,376 (546 ) (5.3 ) % Legal and professional fees 11,634 10,356 1,278 12.3 % Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 16,016 15,113 903 6.0 % Other expenses 28,391 32,410 (4,019 ) (12.4 ) % Total noninterest expenses 257,971 249,031 8,940 3.6 % Income before income taxes 291,392 241,240 50,152 20.8 % Income taxes 66,532 55,077 11,455 20.8 % Net income $ 224,860 $ 186,163 $ 38,697 20.8 % Adjustments: Investment securities gains, net of taxes 469 83 386 465.1 % (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of taxes - (6,563 ) 6,563 (100.0 ) % Adjusted net income1 $ 224,391 $ 192,643 $ 31,748 16.5 % End of period shares 239,505 220,665 18,840 8.5 % Weighted average fully diluted shares 240,187 220,004 20,183 9.2 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.84 $ 0.09 10.9 % Adjusted net income1 per common share - diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.87 $ 0.06 6.9 % Dividends / share $ 0.240 $ 0.910 $ (0.670 ) (73.6 ) % 1These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release.





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Fiscal Year To Date Summary of Financial Results(unaudited) YTD YTD YTD YoY FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information) Financial Ratios (GAAP) Net interest margin 4.36 % 4.23 % 0.13 % 3.1 % Return on average total assets 2.22 % 1.95 % 0.27 % 13.7 % Return on average common equity 11.8 % 11.8 % — % 0.3 % Fee income ratio 24.2 % 22.1 % 2.1 % 9.7 % Efficiency ratio 46.4 % 50.5 % (4.1 ) % (8.1 ) % Effective tax rate 22.8 % 22.8 % — % — % Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP) 1 Net interest margin (FTE)2, 3 4.39 % 4.26 % 0.13 % 3.1 % Adjusted return on average total assets2 2.22 % 2.02 % 0.19 % 9.6 % Adjusted return on average common equity2 11.8 % 11.8 % — % 0.3 % Return on average tangible common equity2 13.1 % 13.3 % (0.3 ) % (2.0 ) % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.0 % 13.8 % (0.8 ) % (5.4 ) % Adjusted fee income ratio 24.1 % 24.1 % — % (0.1 ) % Efficiency ratio (FTE)3 45.9 % 48.5 % (2.7 ) % (5.5 ) % Net Interest Margin & Yields Interest-earning cash yield3 3.86 % 4.65 % (0.79 ) % (17.1 ) % Investment securities yield3 4.23 % 3.85 % 0.37 % 9.7 % Loan yield3 6.24 % 6.21 % 0.03 % 0.4 % Cost of deposits 1.12 % 1.20 % (0.08 ) % (6.5 ) % Cost of funds 1.19 % 1.29 % (0.10 ) % (7.9 ) % Loan to deposit ratio 76.1 % 76.7 % (0.7 ) % (0.9 ) % Interest-free funds ratio 43.7 % 41.4 % 2.3 % 5.5 % Interest-earning asset yield3 5.40 % 5.38 % 0.02 % 0.3 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.78 % 1.91 % (0.12 ) % (6.5 ) % Net interest spread 3.61 % 3.47 % 0.14 % 4.1 % Benefit of interest-free funds 0.78 % 0.79 % (0.01 ) % (1.4 ) % 1These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release. 2Annualized for all partial-year periods. 3Fully-tax equivalent basis. Asset Quality Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment 1.29 % 1.32 % (0.03 ) % (2.3 ) % Allowance for credit losses $ 150,417 $ 149,381 $ 1,036 0.7 % Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 360 $ 524 $ (164 (31.3 ) % Allowance for investment securities $ 12 $ 22 $ (10 ) (45.5 ) % Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment 0.49 % 0.42 % 0.07 % 16.4 % Nonperforming loans $ 57,152 $ 47,637 $ 9,515 20.0 % Nonperforming commercial loans $ 28,431 $ 20,501 $ 7,930 38.7 % Nonperforming consumer loans $ 28,721 $ 27,136 $ 1,585 5.8 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.01 % 5.1 % Nonperforming assets $ 60,242 $ 53,887 $ 6,355 11.8 % Net charge-offs / average loans 0.10 % 0.14 % (0.03) % (23.8 ) % Net charge-offs $ 5,925 $ 7,770 $ (1,845 ) (23.7 ) % Commercial net charge-offs $ 658 $ 2,577 $ (1,919 ) (74.5 ) % Consumer net charge-offs $ 5,267 $ 5,193 $ 74 1.4 %





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Fiscal Year To Date Average Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) YTD YTD YTD YoY FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands) Average Assets Cash and due from banks $ 185,018 $ 194,145 $ (9,127 ) (4.7 ) % Short-term earning assets 1,145,333 969,578 175,755 18.1 % Investment securities 6,800,003 5,822,908 977,095 16.8 % Loans held for investment 11,526,024 11,511,496 14,528 0.1 % Less allowance for credit losses (149,718 ) (153,286 ) 3,568 (2.3 ) % Net loans 11,376,306 11,358,210 18,096 0.2 % Loans held for sale 24,076 23,340 736 3.2 % Land, buildings, and equipment, net 220,206 215,607 4,599 2.1 % Goodwill and intangibles 350,976 354,205 (3,229 ) (0.9 ) % Other assets 321,303 285,540 35,763 12.5 % Total assets $ 20,423,221 $ 19,223,533 $ 1,199,688 6.2 % Average Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,507,344 $ 5,150,439 $ 356,905 6.9 % Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,329,854 7,995,162 334,692 4.2 % Time 1,602,190 1,689,493 (87,303 ) (5.2 ) % Total deposits 15,439,388 14,835,094 604,294 4.1 % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,039,330 1,047,224 (7,894 ) (0.8 ) % Total customer funds 16,478,718 15,882,318 596,400 3.8 % Other liabilities 105,958 153,391 (47,433 ) (30.9 ) % Total liabilities 16,584,676 16,035,709 548,967 3.4 % Average Stockholders' Equity Common equity 4,001,374 3,393,965 607,409 17.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,479 ) (106,997 ) 62,518 (58.4 ) % Treasury stock (118,350 ) (99,144 ) (19,206 ) 19.4 % Total stockholders' equity 3,838,545 3,187,824 650,721 20.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,423,221 $ 19,223,533 $ 1,199,688 6.2 % Average interest-earning assets $ 19,495,436 $ 18,327,322 $ 1,168,114 6.4 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 10,971,374 10,731,879 239,495 2.2 % Average interest-free funds 8,524,062 7,595,443 928,619 12.2 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations

In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

We disclose net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis, which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. We believe this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.

We evaluate our profitability and performance based on adjusted net income, adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted fee income, adjusted fee income ratio and adjusted return on average total assets. We adjust each of these measures to exclude the loss on the expected sale of the consumer loan portfolio in one of our markets and adjustments that resulted from certain investment portfolio repositioning activities during the periods presented that we consider to be outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe this allows investors to assess our net income, total revenue and noninterest income exclusive of the impact of changes outside the ordinary course of business. Similarly, we evaluate our operational efficiency based on tangible noninterest expense and our adjusted efficiency ratio, which excludes the effect of amortization of intangibles (a non-cash expense item) as well as the exclusions mentioned previously in this paragraph, and includes the tax benefit associated with our tax-advantaged loans.

We evaluate our financial condition based on the ratios of our tangible common equity to our tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return and adjusted return on average common equity, and return and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our calculation of these ratios allows readers to assess our stockholders’ equity, exclusive of the effect of our goodwill and other intangible assets.

Reconciliations for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. Each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented should be considered in context with our GAAP financial results included in this release.

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Reconciliation of non-GAAP Measures(unaudited) Q2 Q1 Q2 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Interest income (FTE), net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE) Interest income $ 260,424 $ 258,054 $ 245,680 $ 2,370 0.9 % $ 14,744 6.0 % Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment1 1,580 1,804 1,542 (224 ) (12.4 ) % 38 2.5 % Interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 262,004 $ 259,858 $ 247,222 $ 2,146 0.8 % $ 14,782 6.0 % Net interest income {a} $ 212,784 $ 208,617 $ 195,057 $ 4,167 2.0 % $ 17,727 9.1 % Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment1 1,580 1,804 1,542 (224 ) (12.4 ) % 38 2.5 % Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) {b} $ 214,364 $ 210,421 $ 196,599 $ 3,943 1.9 % $ 17,765 9.0 % Average interest-earning assets {c} $ 19,404,610 $ 19,587,272 $ 18,350,707 $ (182,662 ) (0.9 ) % $ 1,053,903 5.7 % Net interest margin2 {a ÷ c} 4.40 % 4.32 % 4.26 % 0.08 % 1.8 % 0.13 % 3.2 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) ² {b ÷ c} 4.43 % 4.36 % 4.30 % 0.07 % 1.7 % 0.13 % 3.1 % 1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods. 2 Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis. Adjusted noninterest income, adjusted total revenue and adjusted fee income ratio Noninterest income {a} $ 69,555 $ 65,088 $ 50,065 $ 4,467 6.9 % $ 19,490 38.9 % Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio — — (13,612 ) — — % 13,612 (100.0 ) % Less: Investment securities gains, net 616 — — 616 — % 616 — % Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 68,939 $ 65,088 $ 63,677 3,851 5.9 % 5,262 8.3 % Net interest income $ 212,784 $ 208,617 $ 195,057 4,167 2.0 % 17,727 9.1 % Noninterest income 69,555 65,088 50,065 4,467 6.9 % 19,490 38.9 % Total revenue {c} 282,339 273,705 245,122 8,634 3.2 % 37,217 15.2 % Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio — — (13,612 ) — — % 13,612 (100.0 ) % Less: Investment securities gains, net 616 — — 616 — % 616 — % Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) {d} $ 281,723 $ 273,705 $ 258,734 $ 8,018 2.9 % $ 22,989 8.9 % Fee income ratio {a ÷ c} 24.6 % 23.8 % 20.4 % 0.9 % 3.6 % 4.2 % 20.6 % Adjusted fee income ratio (non-GAAP) {b ÷ d} 24.5 % 23.8 % 24.6 % 0.7 % 2.9 % (0.1 )

% (0.6 ) % Tangible noninterest expense, adjusted total revenue (FTE) and efficiency ratio (FTE) Net interest income $ 212,784 $ 208,617 $ 195,057 $ 4,167 2.0 % $ 17,727 9.1 % Noninterest income 69,555 65,088 50,065 4,467 6.9 % 19,490 38.9 % Total revenue {a} 282,339 273,705 245,122 8,634 3.2 % 37,217 15.2 % Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio — — (13,612 ) — — % 13,612 (100.0 ) % Less: Investment securities gains, net 616 — — 616 — % 616 — % Add: Tax equivalent adjustment1 1,580 1,804 1,542 (224 ) (12.4 ) % 38 2.5 % Adjusted total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) {b} $ 283,303 $ 275,509 $ 260,276 $ 7,794 2.8 % $ 23,027 8.8 % Noninterest expense {c} $ 131,354 $ 126,616 $ 126,770 $ 4,738 3.7 % $ 4,584 3.6 % Less: Amortization of intangible assets 804 804 807 — — % (3 ) (0.4 ) % Tangible noninterest expense (non-GAAP) {d} $ 130,550 $ 125,812 $ 125,963 $ 4,738 3.8 % $ 4,587 3.6 % Efficiency ratio {c ÷ a} 46.5 % 46.3 % 51.7 % 0.3 % 0.6 % (5.2 )

% (10.0 ) % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) {d ÷ b} 46.1 % 45.7 % 48.4 % 0.4 % 0.9 % (2.3 )

% (4.8 ) % Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average total assets Net income {a} $ 113,773 $ 111,088 $ 91,365 $ 2,685 2.4 % $ 22,408 24.5 % Add: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of provision and taxes1, 3 — — 6,563 — — % (6,563 ) (100.0 ) % Add: Investment securities (gains), net of taxes ¹ (469 ) — — (469 ) — % (469 ) — % Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 113,304 $ 111,088 $ 97,928 $ 2,216 2.0 % $ 15,376 15.7 % Average total assets {c} $ 20,333,939 $ 20,513,495 $ 19,271,396 $ (179,556 ) (0.9 ) % $ 1,062,543 5.5 % Return on average total assets2 {a ÷ c} 2.24 % 2.20 % 1.90 % 0.05 % 2.2 % 0.34 % 18.0 % Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP)2 {b ÷ c} 2.23 % 2.20 % 2.04 % 0.04 % 1.8 % 0.20 % 9.7 % ¹ Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods. 2Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis. 3The second quarter of FY25 includes a $13.6 million loss on the expected sale of the consumer lease portfolio recognized in other noninterest income and a $5.0 million release of provision, which resulted in a net pre-tax loss of $8.6 million. Net of taxes, at a tax rate of 23.84%, the total impact to net income was $6.6 million." Tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets Total stockholders' equity {a} $ 3,865,761 $ 3,798,326 $ 3,173,328 $ 67,435 1.8 % $ 692,433 21.8 % Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 350,055 350,859 353,277 (804 ) (0.2 ) % (3,222 ) (0.9 ) % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) {b} $ 3,515,706 $ 3,447,467 $ 2,820,051 $ 68,239 2.0 % $ 695,655 24.7 % Total shares of Class A common stock outstanding {c} 239,505 239,787 220,665 (282 ) (0.1 ) % 18,840 8.5 % Book value per share {a ÷ c} $ 16.14 $ 15.84 $ 14.38 $ 0.30 1.9 % $ 1.76 12.2 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) {b ÷ c} $ 14.68 $ 14.38 $ 12.78 $ 0.30 2.1 % $ 1.90 14.9 % Total assets {d} $ 20,294,827 $ 20,456,371 $ 19,080,430 $ (161,544 ) (0.8 ) % $ 1,214,397 6.4 % Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 350,055 350,859 353,277 (804 ) (0.2 ) % (3,222 ) (0.9 ) % Tangible assets (non-GAAP) {e} $ 19,944,772 $ 20,105,512 $ 18,727,153 $ (160,740 ) (0.8 ) % $ 1,217,619 6.5 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets {a ÷ d} 19.0 % 18.6 % 16.6 % 0.5 % 2.6 % 2.4 % 14.5 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) {b ÷ e} 17.6 % 17.1 % 15.1 % 0.5 % 2.8 % 2.6 % 17.1 % Tangible net income, adjusted tangible net income, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity Net income {a} $ 113,773 $ 111,088 $ 91,365 $ 2,685 2.4 % $ 22,408 24.5 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes1 612 612 615 — — % (2 ) (0.4 ) % Tangible net income (non-GAAP) 114,385 111,700 91,980 2,685 2.4 % 22,406 24.4 % Add: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of provision and taxes1, 3 — — 6,563 — — % (6,563 ) (100.0 ) % Add: Investment securities (gains), net of taxes1 (469 ) — — (469 ) — % (469 ) — % Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 113,916 $ 111,700 $ 98,543 $ 2,216 2.0 % $ 15,374 15.6 % Average common equity {c} $ 3,847,407 $ 3,829,585 $ 3,193,917 $ 17,822 0.5 % $ 653,490 20.5 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 350,576 351,380 353,803 (804 ) (0.2 ) % (3,227 ) (0.9 ) % Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) {d} $ 3,496,831 $ 3,478,205 $ 2,840,114 $ 18,626 0.5 % $ 656,717 23.1 % Return on average common equity2 {a ÷ c} 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.5 % 0.1 % 0.8 % 0.4 % 3.4 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)2 {b ÷ c} 11.8 % 11.8 % 12.3 % — % 0.4 % (0.5 ) % (4.0 ) % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)2 {a ÷ d} 13.1 % 13.0 % 13.0 % 0.1 % 0.7 % 0.1 % 1.0 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)2 {b ÷ d} 13.1 % 13.0 % 13.9 % — % 0.3 % (0.9 ) % (6.1 ) % 1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods. 2 Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis. 3 The second quarter of FY25 includes a $13.6 million loss on the expected sale of the consumer lease portfolio recognized in other noninterest income and a $5.0 million release of provision, which resulted in a net pre-tax loss of $8.6 million. Net of taxes, at a tax rate of 23.84%, the total impact to net income was $6.6 million."



