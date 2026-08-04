Enphase Energy Reinforces U.S. Manufacturing Across Residential, Commercial, and AI Infrastructure

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today reinforced its commitment to designing and manufacturing critical power electronics in the United States, spanning residential and commercial solar and battery systems and next-generation power infrastructure for AI data centers. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Enphase produces IQ® Microinverters and IQ® Batteries at manufacturing facilities in South Carolina and Texas and expects to produce its upcoming IQ® Solid-State Transformer (IQ® SST) platform for AI data centers in the United States.

Power electronics are the intelligence layer of modern energy infrastructure, determining how electricity is converted, controlled, and secured. Their strategic importance is increasing as homes and businesses electrify and AI data centers emerge as some of the largest and most demanding loads on the grid. Recent action by the Federal Communications Commission underscores the growing national focus on the security of power inverters and other connected energy technologies. Enphase combines U.S.-based design with domestic manufacturing options to deliver trusted, resilient power systems for critical energy infrastructure.

"The inverter is the brain of the modern grid, and Americans deserve to know theirs can be trusted," said Raghu Belur, co-founder and chief product officer at Enphase Energy. "Securing the power electronics on homes and businesses across the country has never mattered more. As AI data centers scale into some of the largest loads on the grid, securing the power behind them becomes even more critical. Manufacturing these systems in the United States strengthens energy security, supply chain resilience, and the trusted infrastructure the country increasingly depends on."

For residential and commercial solar and battery systems, Enphase offers U.S.-produced IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries with a “DOM” suffix. These products can help eligible projects meet applicable U.S. sourcing requirements and qualify for domestic content bonus tax credits. Select IQ Microinverters meet Buy American Act and Build America, Buy America standards, and certain Enphase products may be deemed “FEOC compliant” for purposes of 26 U.S.C. Section 7701(a)(51) using IRS Notice 2025-08 for rooftop solar and distributed BESS. Enphase also expects to produce the power electronics for its upcoming DC-based IQ® Bidirectional EV Charger in the United States. Together, these options strengthen Enphase’s position across residential, commercial, plug-in solar, and electric mobility markets. Legal and tax advisors should be consulted to confirm eligibility.

IQ SST extends the Enphase platform into AI data centers and other high-power applications. Enphase expects to produce IQ SST at U.S. manufacturing facilities, creating a domestic, modular, and scalable alternative for a critical layer of AI infrastructure. The GaN-based platform is designed to convert medium-voltage AC power directly to the 800 V DC power required by modern AI compute systems, with distributed control, software intelligence, and redundancy.

At approximately 4 kW per IQ SST power module, a 1 GW AI data center could require roughly 250,000 power modules without factoring in redundancy requirements. As an illustration of potential scale, 10 GW of aggregate deployment would correspond to approximately 2.5 million IQ SST power modules. Enphase brings substantial experience manufacturing distributed power electronics at scale, having shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters cumulatively, including approximately 5.5 million microinverters from the United States. in 2025. This experience in distributed architecture, quality systems, and automated manufacturing provides a strong foundation for scaling the modular IQ SST platform.

Enphase serves customers in more than 165 countries. Its U.S. manufacturing expansion is designed to support U.S. market requirements, national policy priorities, and critical infrastructure needs. It does not change the company’s commitment to Europe, Australia, India, and other international markets. Enphase will continue to develop region-specific products for local grids, regulations, and customer needs, backed by consistent standards for safety, quality, reliability, cybersecurity, and service.

To learn more about Enphase’s U.S. manufacturing and technology platforms, visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's U.S. manufacturing footprint and capacity, including power electronics for the IQ Bidirectional EV Charger and IQ Solid-State Transformer; the anticipated capabilities, performance, scalability, and timelines for the IQ Solid-State Transformer, including expected demonstrations, pilots, and volume shipments; expectations that Enphase products with "DOM" suffix SKUs should allow certain projects to meet key federal sourcing requirements and qualify for current domestic content bonus tax credits; and expectations regarding FEOC compliance. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the development, qualification, manufacturing, and commercialization of IQ SST and its adoption by AI data center customers; regulatory and policy developments, including domestic content, tax credit, Buy America, Build America, Buy America, and FEOC-related requirements and their interpretation; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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