Lemongrass Launches Brightfield, A New Model for SAP Modernization That Delivers AI Value Before Go-Live Leveraging Its Experienced SAP-centric Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs)

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, the specialist SAP cloud transformation partner, today introduced Brightfield™, a new AI-first modernization model designed to help enterprises realize measurable business value during SAP transformation programs, not years after go-live.

Built on Lemongrass’s LCP AI SaaS Edition (LINK) and delivered through SAP-centric Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), Brightfield embeds AI, automation, and Clean Core principles across every phase of SAP modernization.

Traditional SAP Modernization Models Were Built for a Different Era

For decades, enterprises modernizing SAP have been forced to choose between Greenfield transformation programs with high cost and long timelines, or Brownfield conversions that preserve technical debt and delay AI readiness.

Both models share a common challenge: organizations invest heavily upfront but often wait years before realizing meaningful business value.

Brightfield introduces a new AI-first modernization model designed to accelerate transformation while activating practical AI outcomes during the program itself.

Brightfield: AI First, Value Now

Brightfield is a new AI-enabled modernization category in which AI is embedded across every phase of the program, from the initial value assessment through to go-live and ongoing operations.

Rather than treating AI as a post-go-live capability, Brightfield activates practical AI use cases during the transformation itself. Automated invoice matching, real-time profitability analytics, predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, compliance reporting, and intelligent process automation are identified, validated, and deployed on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) before the migration is complete, generating momentum, demonstrating return, and building board-level confidence to sustain program investment.

"Brightfield is AI First, AI Now, applied to the most complex and highest-stakes technology program an Enterprise undertakes," said Abe Iruegas, Chief Commercial Officer at Lemongrass. "Every CFO and board we speak with asks the same question, when do we see the return? Brightfield answers that question with a different financial model where AI use cases generate payback during the program, not just after it."

How Brightfield Delivers

Brightfield combines AI-led modernization methodology, SAP Clean Core principles, LCP AI automation, and SAP-centric Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) into a single transformation operating model designed for the AI era.

Stage 1: Brightfield Value Assessment:

A targeted assessment that combines Clean Core AI analysis, SAP estate evaluation, and modernization readiness insights to help enterprises identify technical debt, ERP complexity, AI opportunities, and transformation priorities ahead of SAP S/4HANA modernization.

A targeted assessment that combines Clean Core AI analysis, SAP estate evaluation, and modernization readiness insights to help enterprises identify technical debt, ERP complexity, AI opportunities, and transformation priorities ahead of SAP S/4HANA modernization. Stage 2: Brightfield Transformation Program:

A differentiated SAP modernization approach that combines AI-driven acceleration, SAP Clean Core principles, and fit-to-standard transformation to modernize faster with greater predictability and lower risk. Rather than carrying forward legacy complexity, Brightfield incrementally transforms the SAP landscape by moving extensions outside the core, rationalizing technical debt, and activating practical AI use cases on SAP BTP. LCP AI agents accelerate remediation, analysis, testing, and compliance activities to accelerate time-to-value and improve execution certainty.

A differentiated SAP modernization approach that combines AI-driven acceleration, SAP Clean Core principles, and fit-to-standard transformation to modernize faster with greater predictability and lower risk. Rather than carrying forward legacy complexity, Brightfield incrementally transforms the SAP landscape by moving extensions outside the core, rationalizing technical debt, and activating practical AI use cases on SAP BTP. LCP AI agents accelerate remediation, analysis, testing, and compliance activities to accelerate time-to-value and improve execution certainty. SAP-centric Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs):

Brightfield programs are delivered through Lemongrass’s SAP-centric FDE model — embedded SAP transformation experts who combine AI acceleration, Clean Core remediation, SAP BTP innovation, and operational modernization capabilities. Working directly alongside customer teams, FDEs help accelerate decisions, reduce transformation friction, and operationalize AI-driven business outcomes faster.

Brightfield programs are delivered through Lemongrass’s SAP-centric FDE model — embedded SAP transformation experts who combine AI acceleration, Clean Core remediation, SAP BTP innovation, and operational modernization capabilities. Working directly alongside customer teams, FDEs help accelerate decisions, reduce transformation friction, and operationalize AI-driven business outcomes faster. Reporting and Data Continuity:

Brightfield also addresses reporting continuity and downstream data impacts, one of the most overlooked risks in SAP modernization programs. The model includes estate impact analysis across reporting, analytics, and data structures to identify transformation dependencies early, including extractor remapping, data model changes, and modernization impacts across SAP and adjacent data platforms.





First Customer Results

A large manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America selected Lemongrass and the Brightfield model to accelerate its SAP modernization journey to SAP S/4HANA on RISE with SAP Private Cloud Edition ahead of the 2027 deadline.

The engagement began with a Brightfield Value Assessment powered by LCP AI to evaluate SAP ECC complexity, and Clean Core readiness. As part of the broader Brightfield program, Lemongrass will leverage FDEs and identify and activate practical AI use cases on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) during the transformation itself.

New Category of Autonomous Enterprise Operations

Lemongrass has over 15 years of proven experience supporting and modernizing SAP systems across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Brightfield brings that delivery track record together with LCP AI's automation capabilities into a single, structured program model built for the 2027 deadline and the AI-ready enterprise beyond it.

"The enterprises that will be successful are those that treat the S/4HANA transition not as a technical obligation but as the foundation for their AI strategy," said Tim Wintrip, CEO of Lemongrass. "Brightfield is how Lemongrass delivers on its AI First, AI Now mission, with the governance, Clean Core discipline, and pragmatic execution delivered by our FDEs."

Brightfield Value Assessments are available now. To learn more, visit lemongrasscloud.com.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a global SAP-focused cloud services provider focused on enabling Enterprises to turn SAP into a strategic advantage. Combining deep technical expertise with an AI-first operating model, Lemongrass delivers pragmatic, outcome-driven transformation across SAP, Cloud, and data environments.

The company was founded in 2008 and partners with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and SAP Cloud ERP, in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.