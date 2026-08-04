GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization (IP) Survey at Fishpot Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (“GoldInxs,” or the “Company”) (TSXV: INXS) is pleased to announce that it has engaged SJ Geophysics Ltd. to complete a 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey on its flagship Fishpot Property in central British Columbia.

Key Highlights

Near-term 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey on flagship Fishpot Property to refine priority targets ahead of planned first systematic diamond drill program of up to 2,000 metres.

Fishpot is located in the same mineral belt as Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Mine and Capoose target, as well as adjacent to Evolution Mining’s optioned Clisbako property and Independence Gold’s 3Ts project.

Fishpot exhibits Blackwater-style geological characteristics but remains virtually untested by modern drilling (only 378 metres in two holes, with no drilling since 1995). Further ongoing work is required to confirm the mineralization style.

2025 exploration returned promising surface results in rock sample up to 5.65 g/t Au, 11.35 g/t Ag and 0.42% Cu (1) .

Recent modern airborne survey and magnetic inversion interpretation continues to refine geologic understanding and aid drill target selection on the district scale land package (1) .

. Phase 1 exploration program fully funded by successful IPO on the TSX Venture Exchange, raising gross proceeds of $1.54 million (2).





Fishpot is an under-explored, district-scale land package (2,472 hectares, expanding toward ~5,500 hectares with new applications), strategically located within an established mineral belt in central British Columbia which hosts several significant precious metals deposits and active development projects, including Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine. The Fishpot Property shares several prospective and important geological attributes with nearby Blackwater, including similar volcanic host rocks, extensive hydrothermal alteration, and a robust gold-silver pathfinder geochemical signature, highlighting its potential for district-scale precious metals discoveries. Further work is required to confirm the mineralization style at Fishpot. Historic work at Fishpot discovered during a historic data compilation showed rock sample results up to 3.2% Cu and 4.36 g/t Au (1995, Phelps Dodge).

The planned 3D Induced Polarization survey represents the next step in refining multiple priority targets identified through earlier geological, geochemical and airborne geophysical programs before commencing the Company's inaugural drill campaign.

Following its successful TSX Venture Exchange listing and recently completed IPO, GoldInxs is executing on its strategy of systematically advancing its flagship Fishpot Property through modern exploration techniques designed to unlock the project's district-scale gold and copper potential. The Company believes the combination of favourable geology, encouraging surface results, and limited historical drilling provides a compelling opportunity to evaluate a largely underexplored mineral system.





Image 1: Regional location of Fishpot relative to Blackwater, Capoose, 3Ts, and Clisbako projects.

Nick Michael, President and CEO of GoldInxs, commented:

“Following our successful IPO and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, we are immediately putting capital to work at Fishpot. The 3D IP survey is the logical next step in systematically unlocking this large, underexplored hydrothermal system. With compelling Blackwater-style characteristics, compelling surface results, and virtually no modern drilling, we believe Fishpot represents an exceptional discovery opportunity. We look forward to refining our priority targets and moving quickly toward the first systematic drill program on the property.”

The Company has already completed modern airborne geophysical surveys across Fishpot, including magnetics, radiometrics and VLF-EM, which, when integrated with geological mapping and surface geochemistry, have outlined multiple compelling target areas. These include potential low-sulphidation epithermal targets at Fishpot North, intermediate-sulphidation signatures at Fishpot East, and a large central magnetic high is being targeted for porphyry system potential at depth. This earlier work has demonstrated the district-scale nature of the hydrothermal system and its Blackwater-style exploration potential. The upcoming 3D IP survey represents the next, higher-resolution phase of geophysics and is designed to better define chargeability and resistivity responses associated with sulphide mineralization and alteration. Results will be used to further refine and prioritize drill targets ahead of the planned first systematic diamond drill program of up to 2,000 metres on a property that remains virtually untested by modern drilling.

Fishpot benefits from excellent infrastructure and accessibility. The property is road-accessible year-round via a network of existing forestry roads, lies approximately 20 kilometres from powerlines and paved highway, and is located roughly 90 kilometres from the town of Quesnel, British Columbia, which provides access to labour, services, and a 230 kV transmission line. This strong logistical setting significantly reduces exploration costs and supports efficient advancement of the planned IP survey and subsequent drill programs.

Image 2: Fishpot Property mineral claims (left) and airborne magnetic data and Copper with target areas (right).

Next Steps for Fishpot:

Since acquiring the Fishpot Property, GoldInxs has completed a series of modern exploration programs that have significantly enhanced its understanding of the property's geological setting. These programs have identified multiple prospective target areas exhibiting epithermal and potential porphyry characteristics, providing the foundation for the upcoming 3D IP survey and subsequent drill testing. The Company intends to complete the 3D IP survey in the near term, followed by rapid interpretation and integration of the results with existing geological, geochemical, and airborne geophysical datasets. Once priority targets have been refined, GoldInxs plans to move directly into its first systematic diamond drill program of up to 2,000 metres at Fishpot. With a strengthened treasury following the recent IPO and a clear exploration pathway in place, the Company is focused on advancing Fishpot aggressively toward a potential discovery.

Authorised for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (TSXV:INXS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality gold and copper projects in British Columbia. The Company’s flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a district-scale epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential. GoldInxs also holds the Millar Property in the Golden Triangle. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol INXS and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

Website: www.goldinxs.com | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK

Qualified Persons Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Vis, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of GoldInxs Mining Corp., and President of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vis has verified the data disclosed in this news release through data review including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: barry@goldinxs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from exploration, survey, historic work, drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, exploration risks, financing risks, commodity price fluctuations, and regulatory matters. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

List of References:

TSXV-INXS Announcement June 05, 2026 – GoldInxs Mining Corp. Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Initial Public Offering TSXV-INXS Announcement July 22, 2026 – GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange





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