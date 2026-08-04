Arctera and Arca Bring Governed Enterprise Intelligence to Legal AI

SAN RAMON, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctera , a business unit of Cloud Software Group, today announced a strategic relationship with Arca , an agentic legal AI platform, to help legal and compliance teams bring enterprise context directly into legal AI workflows.

The collaboration combines Arca’s legal-specific AI capabilities with Arctera AI Converge™, a new capability in the Arctera™ Unified Platform, allowing organizations to apply AI directly against enterprise communications, files, and historical records already under management.

Organizations increasingly use AI across research, investigations, contract analysis, and legal review. Enterprise information often remains siloed across disconnected systems, forcing legal teams to reconstruct context across multiple environments while attempting to maintain governance, oversight, and defensibility throughout the process. Legal AI becomes significantly more effective when it operates directly within governed enterprise context.

Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Arctera AI Converge, allows legal teams to search, investigate, and analyze governed enterprise records directly within legal AI workflows while maintaining existing corporate permissions, retention policies, oversight, and security controls.

Organizations can accelerate ediscovery and surveillance workflows while keeping enterprise context, governance, and defensibility connected throughout the entire workflow.

“Legal AI is only as effective as the enterprise context behind it. When data is siloed and fragmented across disconnected systems, context is difficult to find, trust and apply with confidence,” said Soniya Bopache, SVP & GM at Arctera. “As organizations focus on operationalizing AI within existing legal and compliance environments, this collaboration brings enterprise context, governance and defensibility directly into Arca’s AI workflows so organizations can apply AI within the controls and oversight they already rely on and trust.”

“AI is most effective when it operates against the right enterprise context,” said Shivam Patel, CEO & co-founder of Arca. “We are thrilled to partner with Arctera, and together we are bringing legal AI directly into enterprise workflows in a secure, practical, and operationally-ready way.”

For more information, visit www.arctera.com .

About Arctera

Arctera, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is the leading global provider of compliance and governance solutions that enable firms to unleash game-changing technologies into their organizations while minimizing risk. Created in 2024 from Veritas Technologies, Arctera helps the biggest companies in the world monitor and control exactly how their information is being accessed, used and shared. The Arctera™ Unified Platform is able to capture data from over 130+ different content sources, and more than 280 AI policies help firms streamline compliance and adapt to evolving regulations.

Learn more at www.arctera.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Contact: press@arctera.com

Arctera, Arctera AI Converge, and the Arctera logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Arctera US LLC and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

About Arca

Arca is the partner to enterprises to deploy legal and compliance agents at scale. Founded out of the OpenAI accelerator, Arca focuses on the unique demands of institutional legal work. Arca serves companies ranging from high-growth technology firms to large enterprises all with the same mission: empower every organization with legal AI agents to accelerate business velocity.