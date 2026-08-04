Medvantx Opens New Louisville Facility Expanding Capacity for Pharmacy Fulfillment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medvantx, a leading pharmacy services company, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art pharmacy in Louisville, Kentucky. The new facility more than doubles the company’s footprint and cold chain capabilities and leverages best-in-class automation technologies to support compliant, pharmaceutical fulfillment across all U.S. states and territories. The new facility supports rapid fulfillment with close proximity to the UPS Worldport® global air hub and Louisville’s established healthcare logistics infrastructure.

Developed in collaboration with UPS Healthcare and iA, the new facility is designed with advanced automation technologies to increase throughput and reduce manual touchpoints. It also features a modular layout to enable future growth, providing pharmacy services, including specialty pharmacy products and those requiring cold chain, to a growing roster of customers and patients.

“Pharmacy models are evolving as healthcare access becomes more complex. Manufacturers are supporting increasingly specialized therapies and more individualized patient programs, requiring pharmacy partners that can address both emerging distribution challenges and nuanced patient needs,” said Kurt Browning, Chief Executive Officer of Medvantx. “From sample to script, Medvantx is helping manufacturers simplify commercialization and improve patient access. Our new Louisville pharmacy expands our ability to deliver on that promise while enhancing quality, compliance and the patient experience.”

The fully licensed, cGMP-compliant pharmacy manages the storage, packaging and dispensing of a wide range of therapies and medical devices, including specialty and temperature-sensitive products. In conjunction with UPS Healthcare, it also supports manufacturer commercialization programs, including sample distribution and other direct-to-provider and direct-to-patient fulfillment services. With significantly expanded capacity, Medvantx is well positioned to partner with pharmaceutical manufacturers as patient programs and distribution requirements continue to evolve.

The new facility combines Medvantx's patient-centered pharmacy expertise with UPS Healthcare's fully integrated healthcare logistics network and cold-chain capabilities, building on the companies’ 12-year partnership. Together, companies provide manufacturers with an integrated pharmacy and logistics solution designed to streamline fulfillment and improve patient access to medications and medical devices, leveraging direct access to the UPS air network to ensure medications and medical devices get delivered quickly and efficiently.

“As healthcare continues to evolve, customers need partners that can help them adapt and grow while keeping the patient at the center of everything they do,” said John Bolla, President, UPS Healthcare. “Our collaboration brings Medvantx specialized pharmacy services together with UPS Healthcare’s logistics expertise and expanded cold-chain capacity to help improve efficiency, support time- and temperature-sensitive therapies and better serve patients.”

In partnership with iA, a leading provider of pharmacy automation and fulfillment solutions, the pharmacy was designed with a cutting-edge automation platform to reduce manual touchpoints and create a more scalable and connected fulfillment workflow. Leveraging advanced robotics, intelligent software, and workflow technologies, including automated conveyance and RFID-enabled routing, the new facility enables expedited prescription fulfillment from intake through dispensing.

“Through this collaboration, iA’s pharmacy automation expertise is supporting Medvantx’s innovative and growing dispensing operation,” said Tom Utech, Pharm. D., Chief Executive Officer of iA. “This scalable model demonstrates the benefits of investing in pharmacy technology by enhancing efficiency while supporting both ambient and cold-chain products.”

About Medvantx

Medvantx is a pharmacy services provider operating one of the largest independent, non-commercial dispensing pharmacies in the U.S. Its licensed pharmacists support medication and medical device distribution and provide nationwide patient support through counseling, education and monitoring of drug interactions. The company leverages technology to connect patients, providers, and healthcare organizations, helping pharmaceutical manufacturers administer patient assistance, bridge/quick start, cash-pay, sample distribution, clinical support, and other commercialization programs that improve access to medications and medical devices. Learn more at www.medvantx.com .

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare delivers unparalleled healthcare logistics expertise to its customers around the world. UPS Healthcare has 20+ million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. Services include inventory management, cold chain packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, and lab and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its UPS® Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and laboratory diagnostic industries.

About iA

iA® (Innovation Associates®) is a pharmacy fulfillment company that provides an integrated platform of capabilities to support Centralized, Community and Shared Pharmacy Fulfillment Solutions. With over 30 years of experience in the pharmacy fulfillment business, the company has developed and implemented a suite of automation and software solutions that help deliver quick and sustainable business results. Our integrated Pharmacy Fulfillment Platform enables scalable solutions that helps run the prescription fulfillment process from prescription acceptance to delivery, supporting dynamic design flexibility to service pharmacies in a variety of volumes and settings. Our solutions improve workflow, and increase efficiency, while enabling more time for pharmacists to focus on their patients. iA works with pharmacy providers in the Commercial, Health Systems, Government, and Mail Order/eCommerce markets. iA can help customers transform their pharmacy. For more information, visit iARx.com.

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Gwen Gordon

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gwen@gwengordonpr.com

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