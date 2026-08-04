CoreCivic Announces New Contract Award At Prairie Correctional Facility

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) ("CoreCivic") announced today that it has been awarded a new contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE") to utilize the Company's 1,600-bed Prairie Correctional Facility located in Appleton, Minnesota, a facility that has been idle since 2010.

The new contract commences on August 11, 2026, for a term of five years. The agreement provides for a fixed monthly payment plus an incremental per diem payment based on detainee populations. Taking into account start-up activities and the phased commencement of intake operations, we currently expect an immaterial impact to earnings for the remainder of 2026. Once the facility is fully activated, we expect this facility to generate total annual revenue of approximately $75 million. We expect to begin receiving detainees in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the full ramp estimated to be complete in the second quarter of 2027.

Patrick D. Swindle, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce the new contract at our Prairie Correctional Facility. While this facility has been idle since 2010, we have made investments to help ensure an efficient reactivation in the event of a new contract. The geographic location of this facility, similar to our other recent contract awards, improves our ability to support our government partner throughout the United States."

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that help build safer, healthier, and more productive communities one person at a time through residential corrections, detention, and reentry management, complementary service offerings to the corrections industry that include pharmaceutical, transportation, and alternatives to incarceration, and government real estate solutions. CoreCivic is the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and one of the largest operators of such facilities in the United States. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 40 years. CoreCivic’s employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at www.corecivic.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements as to our beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include such words as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Such forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in CoreCivic's business and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by CoreCivic with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and include the risk factors described in CoreCivic's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 20, 2026. Except as required by applicable law, CoreCivic undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: Investors: Jeb Bachmann - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024

Media: Steve Owen – Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107



