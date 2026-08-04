Open Payment Network Appoints Bob Steen as Strategic Advisor

Salt Lake City, UTAH, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Payment Network, a company focused on modernizing payment infrastructure and expanding access to instant payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Bob Steen, former Chairman and CEO of Bridge Community Bank, as an advisor to the company.

Steen brings decades of leadership experience in banking, payments, and financial technology, with a track record of helping organizations navigate industry transformation, build strategic partnerships, and scale operations. In his advisory role, he will work closely with Open Payment Network’s leadership team on market strategy, ecosystem development, and growth initiatives.

“Bob’s deep understanding of banking and his extensive network across the financial services sector make him an invaluable addition to our advisory team,” said Bradley Wilkes, Chief Executive Officer of Open Payment Network. “As we continue to expand our platform and strengthen our position in the market, Bob’s insight and experience will help guide our next phase of growth.”

Throughout his career, Steen has led his community bank into a leadership role in faster payments and other breakthroughs in the banking industry. He has also helped businesses identify emerging opportunities, optimize payment strategies, and create stronger connections between financial institutions, merchants, and technology providers.

“Open Payment Network is addressing important banking challenges with the evolution of instant payments,” said Bob Steen. “I’m excited to join the company as an advisor and support the team as the company continues to build solutions that drive greater connectivity and innovation across the payments industry.”

The appointment comes as Open Payment Network continues to expand its capabilities and pursue new partnerships aimed at delivering faster, more secure, and more flexible payment experiences for businesses and consumers.

About Robert Steen

Robert Steen, a long time Iowa community banker, is the recently retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Community Bank in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Over his career, Mr. Steen developed a reputation as both a traditional community banker and an early adopter of payments technology, such as check imaging and early ACH origination in the 1990s. Mr. Steen also played a leadership role in national payments policy, serving on the Federal Reserve’s Faster Payments Task Force steering committee and later testifying before both the U.S. Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Task Force on financial technology representing the Independent Community Bankers of America. Under Bob’s leadership, Bridge Community Bank was also an inaugural participant in FedNow.

About Open Payment Network™

Open Payment Network (OPN) helps financial institutions attract and retain more customers and stay ahead of the competition by enabling them to deliver instant payments anytime, anywhere. By connecting to OPN’s secure technology platform, financial institutions become the gateway for instant payments via Internet and mobile device. The OPN platform integrates with existing core systems and moves payment value and associated data in real time for immediate settlement. Financial institutions can provide access to the OPN API so business customers, fintech developers and internal teams can create applications such as instant mortgage payments, payroll processing, and peer-to-peer payments. Visit openpaymentnetwork.us.

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