HiWell Absorfyx Introduces New Oregano Oil Supplement Combining Black Seed Oil and Vitamin D3

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiWell Absorfyx today announced the launch of its new Oil of Oregano with Black Seed Oil & Vitamin D3 supplement, expanding its botanical wellness product portfolio with a formula designed around standardized plant extracts and convenient daily supplementation.





The newly launched supplement combines oregano oil extract, black seed oil extract, and vitamin D3 in an enteric-coated softgel format. The product reflects increasing consumer interest in botanical supplements that provide transparent ingredient information and fit into everyday wellness routines.



Oregano oil has become a widely recognized ingredient category within the botanical supplement market, with consumers increasingly interested in products featuring clearly defined active compounds. HiWell Absorfyx’s formula includes oregano oil extract standardized to 55% carvacrol, one of the primary botanical compounds commonly identified in oregano oil.



In addition to oregano oil, the formula incorporates black seed oil extract from Nigella sativa, standardized to 3% thymoquinone, as well as vitamin D3. The combination was developed to bring together multiple botanical and nutritional ingredients within a single supplement format.

According to the product formulation details, each serving provides:



Oregano Oil Extract: 300 mg from Origanum vulgare leaf, standardized to 55% carvacrol



Black Seed Oil Extract: 200 mg from Nigella sativa seed, standardized to 3% thymoquinone



Vitamin D3: 1,000 IU (25 mcg)



120 enteric-coated softgels per bottle, providing a 60-day supply based on the recommended serving size



The enteric-coated softgel format was selected to offer consumers a practical option for incorporating oil-based botanical ingredients into their supplement routines. The format provides a convenient alternative to traditional liquid oil supplements, which may have stronger tastes and require different usage preferences.

The launch of HiWell Absorfyx Oil of Oregano with Black Seed Oil & Vitamin D3 reflects the brand’s ongoing development within the growing botanical supplement category, where consumers are increasingly seeking products that combine traditional plant ingredients with modern formulation approaches.



Availability

HiWell Absorfyx Oil of Oregano with Black Seed Oil & Vitamin D3 is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F7R2ZMZC

Brand Website: https://hiwellabsorfyx.com/

About HiWell Absorfyx

HiWell Absorfyx is a wellness-focused supplement brand dedicated to developing thoughtfully formulated nutritional products that combine botanical ingredients, transparent labeling, and consumer-friendly delivery formats. The brand focuses on creating supplements designed to support modern wellness lifestyles through carefully selected ingredients and practical daily use solutions.



Media Contact

Fiona Yang

Email: support@hiwell.group