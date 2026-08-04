Exyn Broadens Autonomous Robotics Ecosystem Through Strategic Collaboration with UP Caeli Via for Compact Industrial Drones

Collaboration brings ExynAI and Nexys to UP Caeli Via's compact ARGOS UAS, expanding autonomous mapping opportunities across industrial, infrastructure, and inspection markets

Project with one of the world's leading luxury vehicle manufacturers demonstrates growing commercial demand for Exyn's software-first autonomy platform across multiple robotic ecosystems

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN), a leader in autonomous mapping and AI-powered navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced a strategic collaboration with UP Caeli Via, an Italian manufacturer of professional unmanned aerial systems (UAS), to integrate ExynAI and the Nexys autonomous mapping platform with the UP Caeli Via ARGOS aerial platform.

The collaboration expands Exyn's growing ecosystem of supported robotic platforms while increasing deployment opportunities across industrial inspection, infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, and government applications. By extending ExynAI to a lightweight, compact aircraft, Exyn enables customers to perform autonomous inspections and mapping in confined or difficult-to-access environments that larger platforms cannot efficiently reach.

Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer of Exyn Technologies, commented, “Demand for autonomous robotics continues to expand, customers increasingly want the flexibility to deploy ExynAI across the platform best suited for each mission. Our collaboration with UP Caeli Via expands the reach of our software platform into new operational environments while further strengthening Exyn's position as a hardware-agnostic autonomy provider.”

Powered by ExynAI, the integrated solution enables autonomous flight, real-time mapping, and survey-grade 3D data collection without GPS, prior maps, or continuous operator control. The platform is designed for inspection, digital twin creation, asset management, and reality capture workflows across complex industrial facilities. The detachable Nexys payload further extends operational flexibility, enabling customers to continue data-capture workflows using alternative deployment methods when aerial access is not possible or not the most efficient option.

Gianni Baggio, Founder and CEO of UP Caeli Via, commented, “Combining ExynAI and Nexys with ARGOS allows us to offer customers more than an autonomous mapping drone. It creates a compact, integrated solution for collecting critical 3D data in environments that are difficult or unsafe to access. For UP Caeli Via, transparent, secure, and customer-controlled data management is a core requirement for industrial and mission-critical applications. UP Caeli Via’s role is to make the combined solution practical to deploy and sustain throughout its lifecycle through Italian engineering and manufacturing, application-specific integration, training, pre- and post-sales support, and a product philosophy built around serviceability, upgradeability, and the rejection of planned obsolescence.”

The collaboration also reflects Exyn's broader strategy of expanding the number of robotic platforms capable of running ExynAI. By enabling customers to deploy the Company's autonomy software across multiple aerial systems, Exyn continues to broaden its addressable market while creating potential new opportunities with OEMs, enterprise customers, and government organizations seeking flexible autonomous solutions.

Importantly, the companies are already collaborating on commercial deployments with one of the world's leading luxury vehicle manufacturers, where the integrated system is being utilized for autonomous inspection and reality capture workflows. These projects demonstrate real-world enterprise adoption of Exyn's software platform and highlights increasing demand for compact autonomous systems capable of operating safely inside complex industrial environments.

"Every new platform that supports ExynAI expands the potential market for our autonomy software," added Declet. "Our objective is to make ExynAI available across a broad ecosystem of trusted robotic platforms, enabling customers to standardize on Exyn's autonomy data capture capabilities regardless of the hardware they choose."

About UP Caeli Via

UP Caeli Via is an Italian manufacturer of professional drones that develops custom unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and mission-specific drone solutions. The company designs and manufactures Made in Italy drone platforms for applications including LiDAR mapping, photogrammetry, thermal inspection, cargo transport, indoor mapping, and industrial inspections. UP Caeli Via focuses on research and development, hardware integration, and long-term product reliability, providing professional drone solutions for commercial, industrial, and public sector customers.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company’s autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the effects of the strategic collaboration with UP Caeli Viathe potential capabilities, performance, applications and market opportunities for Nexys and ExynAI; the demand for autonomous capabilities in commercial applications; and potential deployment of ExynAI and Nexys across robotic platforms, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and projections about future events. Nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Exyn’s ability to commercialize and deploy ExynAI, Nexys and other autonomy solutions; adoption of autonomous robotics and 3D mapping solutions; product performance, safety, cybersecurity and integration in GPS-denied and other complex environments; defense, OEM, industrial and government customer purchasing decisions; defense priorities, budgets, procurement processes and contract timing; Exyn’s ability to raise substantial additional funds in the future; competition, technological change, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory, export-control and government-contracting risks; IP protection; and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company's SEC filings, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

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