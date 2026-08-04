Melissa and Carahsoft Partner to Improve Address Accuracy and Identity Assurance for Government Agencies

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Melissa’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative suite of tools for open source intelligence (OSINT), data quality, identity resolution, fraud management and more available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to help Public Sector organizations modernize and streamline their IT infrastructure for deeper value,” said Bud Walker, Chief Information Officer at Melissa. “Melissa is closely aligned with this mission, supporting enterprise users in harnessing the full potential of clean, standardized citizen data across business operations. As part of Carahsoft’s network of solutions, we look forward to helping agencies tap into verified, enriched and protected data for mission-critical intelligence – underpinning everything from citizen communications to fraud prevention, compliance and emergency response.”

Melissa’s comprehensive data quality solutions reflect the scope of data impact in the Public Sector, ranging from transactional, compliance-based communications such as tax or utility notices to more engagement-focused operations, including community program news. The company is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP® )-authorized provider of global address verification capabilities, which are featured in its GovCloud Address Suite . Having successfully completed the strict Federal security and compliance requirements necessary for FedRAMP authorization, the GovCloud Address Suite is purpose-built for handling sensitive citizen data in mission-critical Government systems.

GovCloud Address Suite provides comprehensive support for address verification worldwide, geocoding capabilities, including latitude and longitude coordinates associated with a postal address, and USPS® NCOALink processing for U.S. addresses. The platform identifies and updates the address of constituents who have moved within the past 48 months.

To help ensure critical communications reach the right constituent at the right time, Melissa’s tools enable CASS™, a USPS® postal certification process that standardizes, validates and corrects addresses to meet USPS® standards. Melissa is also Software Evaluation and Recognition Program (SERP)-certified by Canada Post to support Canadian National Change-of-Address processing and partners with postal authorities, including Royal Mail and Deutsche Post, to provide address verification capabilities worldwide.

These capabilities are paired with Delivery Point Validation to confirm that an address is fully deliverable down to the individual apartment or suite number. By identifying errors early, Melissa helps prevent inaccurate data from spreading across Public Sector applications and programs, improving the effectiveness of downstream processes. Melissa’s address autocompletion tools ensure only correct data enters an agency’s system, powering CRM platforms and applications such as web forms with type-ahead options for complete, verified postal and email addresses. This approach helps maintain data accuracy while enabling citizens to complete forms faster with as few as three keystrokes.

“Melissa delivers advanced address intelligence and data quality solutions that help agencies transform verified, secure data with actionable insights,” said Marty Gryski, Program Executive for Open Source Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. “From global address verification and geocoding to change-of-address processing and identity validation, Melissa’s comprehensive solutions enable agencies to support more informed decision-making across mission-critical systems and citizen services. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Melissa empower agencies to enhance data security, reduce costs and drive greater efficiency across the Public Sector.”

Melissa’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or MelissaData@carahsoft.com ; or view Melissa’s on-demand webinar “ Ensure Accurate, Up-to-Date Address Data with Melissa’s GovCloud Address Suite ” for more insights on using verified data in a secure operating environment that meets FedRAMP-compliant security standards and certifications. Explore Melissa’s solutions here . Melissa will be demonstrating its solutions in the Carahsoft booth at the DoDIIS Worldwide Conference, August 9-12, 2026, in Tampa, Florida.

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with offices across four continents. Melissa’s suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM, and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa’s 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Contact

Greg Brown

Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1 (800) 635-4772 x1130

MPoweredPR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1 (877) 794-6777

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .