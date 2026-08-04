Minitab Unveils Build Better Campaign as Manufacturers Confront $8 Trillion in Annual Waste

STATE COLLEGE, PA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Forbes, an estimated $8 trillion in manufacturing spending is lost to waste and inefficiency each year. Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data analytics, predictive modeling, and process improvement, today announced the Build Better campaign to help manufacturers uncover process improvement opportunities across their operations and translate them into measurable results.

Build Better will provide manufacturers with access to an end-to-end data analytics platform, statistical expertise, and interactive resources designed to reduce downtime and defects, improve throughput and support smarter capital decisions. The campaign reflects Minitab’s continued investment in helping manufacturers achieve more from their people, processes, equipment and data.

Reducing even a fraction of that $8 trillion lost to manufacturing waste could significantly improve productivity, profitability, and sustainability. A 2025 Deloitte survey found that manufacturers implementing smart manufacturing initiatives unlocked an average of 10% to 15% in additional capacity.

Minitab’s smart manufacturing solutions enable organizations to monitor factory performance, identify the root causes of defects and downtime, uncover production bottlenecks, improve quality, and evaluate potential changes before investing time and capital.

“In manufacturing, margin improvement is often hidden inside the operation—in downtime, scrap, rework, variation, and disconnected data,” said Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab. “Minitab’s continued investment in our data analytics platform helps manufacturing leaders uncover those opportunities and act on them with confidence, turning operational insight into stronger performance and measurable financial results.”

Minitab’s end-to-end solution platform is designed to meet manufacturers wherever they are in their digital transformation journey. Teams can start with a specific machine, site, process challenge, or improvement project, then scale as their needs evolve.

The solutions support cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments to help manufacturers modernize while meeting operational, security, and infrastructure requirements. The platform also offers natural language AI tools that enable any professional to act as a statistics expert.

Leading Manufacturers are already using Minitab solutions to deliver measurable results:

One major automotive manufacturer evaluated production changes and identified assembly-plant bottlenecks , increasing output by 39 vehicles per day and generating approximately $1 million in additional daily revenue without increasing operating costs.

By testing production scenarios and improving the use of existing resources, a leading energy equipment manufacturer increased throughput by as much as 50% without additional capital investment.

To support a projected fourfold increase in demand, a global inkjet materials manufacturer identified a strategy with the potential to improve throughput by 338% and raise asset utilization by 29%.

Using machine monitoring capabilities, a precision aerospace manufacturer increased utilization by 10% to 20% almost immediately and by more than 30% over time by reducing waste and improving productivity.

Minitab also offers a complimentary interactive manufacturing cost-of-waste calculator to help teams estimate potential annual savings from recovered uptime, increased throughput, and fewer defects.

As manufacturers invest in AI, automation, and digital transformation, Minitab remains focused on providing a trustworthy analytics platform powered by statistical rigor that helps organizations reduce complexity, scale effectively, and build more resilient operations.

About Minitab

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By integrating statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab helps organizations consolidate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable results. The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and drive sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries.